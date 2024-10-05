Vaulx Milieu After School Center / STUDIO90

+ 27

Text description provided by the architects. The after-school center is an architectural object. Positioned as an extension of temporary equipment in modular cells, it is positioned on the border between the village stadium and the town center.

The succession of arches, curves and counter-curves offers a fun and identifiable universe for children.

The modular interior spaces allow us to change uses. Low carbon concrete, wood wool, dual flow CTA.