World
  5. Vaulx Milieu After School Center / STUDIO90

Vaulx Milieu After School Center / STUDIO90

  Curated by Hadir Al Koshta
Other Facilities
Vaulx-Milieu, France
Vaulx Milieu After School Center / STUDIO90 - Image 2 of 32
© Simon Nicoloso
Vaulx Milieu After School Center / STUDIO90 - Image 7 of 32
© Simon Nicoloso

Text description provided by the architects. The after-school center is an architectural object. Positioned as an extension of temporary equipment in modular cells, it is positioned on the border between the village stadium and the town center.

Vaulx Milieu After School Center / STUDIO90 - Image 3 of 32
© Simon Nicoloso

The succession of arches, curves and counter-curves offers a fun and identifiable universe for children.

Vaulx Milieu After School Center / STUDIO90 - Image 10 of 32
© Simon Nicoloso
Vaulx Milieu After School Center / STUDIO90 - Image 4 of 32
© Simon Nicoloso

The modular interior spaces allow us to change uses. Low carbon concrete, wood wool, dual flow CTA.

Vaulx Milieu After School Center / STUDIO90 - Image 5 of 32
© Simon Nicoloso

Project location

Address:Vaulx-Milieu, France

STUDIO90
GlassSteelConcrete

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsEducational ArchitectureOther facilitiesFrance

