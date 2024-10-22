Flexibility at Its Core for Display Case System on Museums

Save this picture! Courtesy of Zone Display Cases

Exhibition spaces convey carefully curated content with the goal of educating, inspiring, and engaging visitors, using objects and displays to tell stories. In addition to promoting education, cultural preservation, and aesthetic appreciation, these environments encourage creativity and interaction. With immersive and interactive experiences, they allow visitors to form meaningful connections with new knowledge, different perspectives, and important cultural heritages, creating both intellectual and emotional engagement.

To achieve these goals, museums and exhibition spaces rely on devices and display cases that highlight objects while ensuring their security and preservation. The flexibility of these systems is crucial, allowing adaptation for frequent exhibition changes while protecting the objects from environmental factors and potential mishandling. In this context, technology plays a vital role in showcasing and preserving cultural heritage.

Zone Display Cases, specialists in display products, developed the Zone Modular Display Case System, which offers adaptability without compromising aesthetics, security, and functionality. This system has proven its worth in prestigious projects, whether showcasing ancient artifacts, contemporary sculptures, or delicate fabrics, and its modular design allows each display case to be customized to meet specific exhibition needs.

Combining minimalist aesthetics with technical performance, the modular system consists of laminated glass display cases with UV protection and powder-coated steel structures, ensuring durability and long-term resistance. From a technical perspective, the display cases are designed with high-clarity glass, allowing maximum visibility of the exhibited objects while maintaining strict control over environmental conditions, such as relative humidity and temperature, essential for preserving sensitive works. The display cases also integrate high-level Abloy security locks, providing physical protection against unauthorized access attempts.

Another highlight is the modular flexibility, which allows for easy reconfiguration and customization of the display cases for different exhibitions and spaces. This offers a practical solution for temporary or permanent installations, with quick assembly and disassembly, saving time and resources. The lightness of the pieces and the simplicity of the assembly process make the system efficient, requiring few technicians for adjustments. Additionally, the system can be equipped with optional technologies such as internal LED lighting and environmental control sensors, which help enhance the visual experience and the preservation of the displayed pieces.

Montreal Museum of Fine Arts: A Testament to Innovation

The first example comes from the Montreal Museum of Fine Arts, one of Canada's most renowned cultural institutions, housing a diverse collection spanning centuries of history from different continents. For such a dynamic space, flexibility was non-negotiable. The modular display cases, by Zone Display Cases, were selected for their clean lines and ability to seamlessly blend with the museum's contemporary aesthetic, allowing curators to frequently reconfigure the cases to suit various exhibition themes, ensuring that both the objects and the space itself remain engaging and fresh for visitors.

The exhibition Thought and Splendour of Indigenous Colombia, organized by major cultural institutions such as the Los Angeles County Museum of Art, the Museum of Fine Arts in Houston, and Colombia's Museo del Oro, features nearly 400 remarkable works spanning from 1500 BC to the present day. Showcasing the diversity and rich heritage of Colombia's indigenous cultures, the exhibition includes gold pendants, masks, ceramics, ancient textiles, and contemporary watercolors, many of which have never been displayed in Canada before.

To support this event, the Montreal Museum of Fine Arts adopted an innovative modular display system designed to meet both the aesthetic and conservation needs, ensuring that these rare works are presented with the utmost care, with an inventory boasting 30 modular display units, each designed with integrated LED lighting

Spencer Museum of Art: Adapting to Diverse Collections

The Spencer Museum of Art at the University of Kansas collaborated with Zone Display Cases to enhance the versatility and presentation of its Displacement exhibition. The museum sought a display solution that could adapt to the evolving needs of various exhibitions while maintaining an elegant and understated aesthetic. Zone Display Cases provided a custom modular display system, finished in white with low-iron glass, offering optimal clarity for displaying a variety of artworks and artifacts. The design enhances the visual experience and allows curators to easily modify the exhibition layout and content as needed, ensuring flexibility and longevity for both temporary and permanent displays.

The modularity of the system allows for seamless adjustments for future exhibitions without compromising security or the overall design cohesion. The ability to customize elements such as height, glass dimensions, and internal shelving gives curators full control over how each piece is presented. This ensures that the display cases meet the specific requirements of delicate or varied items while maintaining a unified appearance throughout the museum.

The Zone Modular Display Case System stands out as a solution that allows curators to think creatively about how to present their collections. Whether the goal is to transform a gallery overnight or make subtle changes over time, the system provides the necessary flexibility to keep up with changing exhibition requirements. Incorporating Zone's modular design means museums can prepare their exhibition spaces for the future, knowing they have a reliable, adaptable, and aesthetically pleasing display solution that will grow with their needs.

To learn more about the products and explore other case studies, visit the company's official website.