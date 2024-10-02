Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily, part of DAAily platforms AG 2008-2024 ISSN 0719-8884
Nujiang River 72 Canyon Scenic Area / Archermit

Nujiang River 72 Canyon Scenic Area / Archermit - Image 2 of 42Nujiang River 72 Canyon Scenic Area / Archermit - Image 3 of 42Nujiang River 72 Canyon Scenic Area / Archermit - Image 4 of 42Nujiang River 72 Canyon Scenic Area / Archermit - Interior Photography, HandrailNujiang River 72 Canyon Scenic Area / Archermit - More Images+ 37

  • Curated by 韩爽 - HAN Shuang
Installations & Structures, Pedestrian Bridge
Chamdo, China
  • Design Director: Zhe Yang (Partner)
  • Technical Director: Ren Zhen Chen (Partner)
  • Design Team: Yu Zhao, Wenshuang Wang, Xiangxin Ge, Jincheng Guo, Xinyue Liu
  • Construction Drawing Design: Chengdu Sinayulian Architectural Design Co., Ltd.
  • Architecture Team: Mei Wang, Kan Wang, Ming Lei, Shankun Liao, Xupeng Ma, Xingqi Hao
  • Structural Team: Xiaobo Wang, Zhigang Deng, Xu Du, Pengze Qu, Tao Yang
  • Electrical Team: Zhongkai Mo, Yuliang Fu
  • Water Supply And Drainage Team: Genqiu Liu, Li Wu
  • Facade Team: Gang Li, Shiyao Song
  • Wind Resistance Test Research: Wind Engineering Test Research Center of Southwest Jiaotong University, Professor Haili Liao's Team
  • Steel Structure Construction Process Simulation: Protective Structure Research Center of Southwest Jiaotong University, Professor Zhixiang Yu's Team
  • Tmd Damper Design And Construction: Chengdu Isolation Technology Co., Ltd. Amusement Facilities Company: Xinxiang Mingyang Scenic Area Amusement Supplies Co., Ltd.
  • Construction Unit: Tibet Laigu Architectural Co., Ltd.
  • City: Chamdo
  • Country: China
Nujiang River 72 Canyon Scenic Area / Archermit - Image 23 of 42
© ChillShine Studio

Text description provided by the architects. Every child who dreams of Tibet holds a G318 dream. The Sichuan-Tibet Highway, renowned as "China's Scenic Avenue," has always been a sacred route for travelers. About 200 km past the junction of the southern and northern Sichuan-Tibet routes from Chengdu to Lhasa lies the most spectacular part of the journey. Famous attractions such as the Bangda Grassland, Nujiang Grand Canyon, Ranwu Lake, and Laigu Glacier are scattered throughout the small town of Baxoi in eastern Tibet.

Nujiang River 72 Canyon Scenic Area / Archermit - Image 7 of 42
© Arch-exist Photography
Nujiang River 72 Canyon Scenic Area / Archermit - Image 35 of 42
Floor Plan
Nujiang River 72 Canyon Scenic Area / Archermit - Image 24 of 42
© Arch-exist Photography

The Nujiang River 72 Turns Canyon Scenic Area is located in Buze Village, Baxu County, Changdu City, Tibet, approximately 48.5 kilometers from Baxoi County and about 97 kilometers from Bangda Airport in Changdu. This area is home to the most dangerous section of the G318 Highway—the 'Heavenly Road 72 Turns' and the Nujiang Grand Canyon. The design, construction, and future visitor experiences of the Nujiang River 72 Turns Canyon Scenic Area all embody a spirit of great challenge and pay tribute to the monumental achievements of the Sichuan-Tibet Highway. All design inspiration comes from this magical scenic avenue.

Nujiang River 72 Canyon Scenic Area / Archermit - Image 10 of 42
© Arch-exist Photography
Nujiang River 72 Canyon Scenic Area / Archermit - Image 39 of 42
Section
Nujiang River 72 Canyon Scenic Area / Archermit - Image 22 of 42
© Arch-exist Photography

The high-altitude glass viewing platform serves as the core structure of the project, inspired by the iconic 'hairpin turn' road layout of the Nujiang River 72 Turns. Perched on the cliffs of the Nujiang Canyon, with a drop of over 130 meters, the steel truss structure extends outward with a single cantilever of 37 meters, forming the 'hairpin turn.'

Nujiang River 72 Canyon Scenic Area / Archermit - Image 17 of 42
© ChillShine Studio

The ground is laid with high-transparency safety glass, creating a true 'heavenly road' in the air, transforming the thrilling driving experience of the Nujiang River 72 Turns into an ultimate high-altitude walking experience. This allows visitors to deeply experience the majestic wild beauty and breathtaking allure of the Nujiang Canyon. The exterior materials primarily consist of weather-resistant steel plates in a Tibetan red color, responding to the cultural significance of the region's colors while also standing out from the surrounding environment.

Nujiang River 72 Canyon Scenic Area / Archermit - Interior Photography
© Arch-exist Photography
Nujiang River 72 Canyon Scenic Area / Archermit - Image 36 of 42
Floor Plan
Nujiang River 72 Canyon Scenic Area / Archermit - Image 34 of 42
© Arch-exist Photography
Nujiang River 72 Canyon Scenic Area / Archermit - Image 32 of 42
© Arch-exist Photography

The highly weather-resistant steel is not only sturdy and durable, but its rough texture also engages in dialogue and fusion with the rugged landscapes around it. The design inspiration for the zipline across the Nujiang River, the Thrilling Steps Challenge Bridge, and the glass suspension bridge also come from the various special construction scenes during the building of the G318 Highway. Beneath the glass skywalk, there is a cliffside restaurant, a coffee bar, and a multifunctional supermarket, all offering an immersive experience. The entire project is highly participatory, interactive, and challenging.

Nujiang River 72 Canyon Scenic Area / Archermit - Image 29 of 42
© ChillShine Studio
Nujiang River 72 Canyon Scenic Area / Archermit - Exterior Photography, Forest
© ChillShine Studio

The Nujiang 72 Turns Canyon Scenic Area strives to take the experience of the natural peril of Nujiang to the extreme, promoting the idea of 'seeking danger within danger, challenging oneself.' It aims to establish a new geographic landmark for Tibet. Travelers are encouraged to break free from the confines of their vehicles and use their own strength to traverse the perilous terrain of Nujiang, turning the journey into a warrior's challenge along the Sichuan-Tibet Highway.

Nujiang River 72 Canyon Scenic Area / Archermit - Image 33 of 42
© ChillShine Studio

Project location

Address:Chamdo, China

Cite: "Nujiang River 72 Canyon Scenic Area / Archermit" 02 Oct 2024. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1021861/nujiang-river-72-canyon-scenic-area-archermit> ISSN 0719-8884

