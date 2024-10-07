Bosque House / Nommo Arquitetos + Studio Boscardin.Corsi Arquitetura

+ 35

Project Team: Anderson Luis de Almeida, Fernanda Linero, Julio Cesar Barros da Silva, Edgard Corsi, Ana Boscardin, Jessica Souza

City: Curitiba

Country: Brazil

Text description provided by the architects. A solid white form that contrasts with its immediate surroundings. This is the principle behind the design of Casa Bosque, located on a narrow lot within a horizontal condominium of attached houses. This white canvas, being homogeneous, does not evoke the subjective mental image of a house and allows for an open perception of what is seen, offering a complete reading of the volume, without areas of concentration or elements that “pull” the eye. As artist Robert Ryman states, “white is merely a way to expose other elements, allowing other things to become visible.” By choosing this volume, the design begins with a unified concept where the design itself defines the flows and layouts contained within this rigid geometry.

The family’s main desire was for a view of the forest located outside the condominium, at the back of the lot. The program is thus organized into two floors: on the ground floor, the entrance, social and service areas, with living spaces framed by the trees; on the upper floor, the family’s private area, featuring the children's bedrooms, as well as the office and the master suite, all with views of the forest.

The form reflects this division of programs through color, with the ground floor facades painted green, contrasting with the upper volume. Since lateral openings were not possible, an internal courtyard brought light to the living area and circulation spaces, as well as cross ventilation for the rooms. The interior design follows a line of essentialism, avoiding unnecessary ornaments, using a base of light white cabinetry. Thus, handles and doors are camouflaged, highlighting the idea of unity and purity of volumes and planes. Wood flooring is used on the upper floor and staircase, adding warmth to the private areas.

The monochromatic facade seeks a meeting between materiality and dematerialization by incorporating a metallic brise, creating transparency without necessarily using a transparent material, aligning with the couple's desire to blend moments of privacy and exposure. With small perforations, it ensures solar protection for the east-west facades while adding an organic aspect to the composition, whether through the idea of epidermis with its pores or the movement of opening and closing of this screen. In this way, this veil combines the solid and the permeable, with its appearance radically transforming from day to night: in daylight, the form stands out, while in darkness, the house illuminates from within, creating a diffuse homogeneity. The main aspect that brings fluidity and phenomenality to the project, breaking the rigidity of the form, is life itself: with the movement of the residents reflected in the brises and shadows, the lights turning on and off, and the projection of shadows from the trees in the forest.