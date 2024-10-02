Terna Headquarters Renovation / eFM + IT'S Systems

+ 22

Project Team Architect: Bruna Dominici – Art Director Paolo Di Pace, Davide Peruzzetto, Luca Petroni, Matthieu Proovost, Claudia Rizzo

Client: eFM S.p.A. for Terna S.p.A.

City: Rome

Country: Italy

Text description provided by the architects. eFM and IT'S managed the project for the renovation of the ground floor at Terna's Rome headquarters. The project aims to transform the company's existing spaces to integrate new trends and evolutions in contemporary work environments. We developed the project following a dual approach: first, to support the ongoing transformation within the company according to principles of flexibility, hybridization, and sensitivity to people's well-being, by creating spaces with varying levels of adaptability, privacy, and IT infrastructure. Therefore, we carried out a radical rethinking of the aesthetics of the spaces, introducing materials and atmospheres that reflect Terna's technological dimension, enhancing its focus on sustainability," explain the designers.

The environment is presented as a large public space divided into a wing dedicated to a hybrid area, where workspaces—such as resting areas, digital literacy zones, and collaborative workspaces—are separated by movable partitions, and a second wing for dining and a café reimagined as a flexible and accessible place throughout the day. At the entrance of the headquarters, the view opens onto a bright, open space: the new reception area, centrally located, features a soft-shaped desk. Like all major furnishings, it was custom-designed and made from recycled and recyclable plastic panels, a collaboration between eFM, IT'S, and the Plastiz company.

The project also incorporated additional sustainable materials, such as linoleum, a compound derived from natural materials (flaxseed oil, wood flour, limestone, resin, and jute, as well as cocoa waste), chosen for the flooring in the new dining area, and natural Santa Fiora stone, typical of central Italy, for the reception and common area flooring. Wall coverings in reflective aluminum create ever-changing reflections and depth in the spaces. To highlight the building's infrastructure serving the new environments, the installations were left exposed, contrasting with the continuity of the material surface and the uniformity of the new sound-absorbing ceilings. Flexibility is reflected in transparent walls or "curtain" sound-absorbing panels and large sliding openings that ensure visual and functional continuity. The furniture and technological solutions feature a simple design with a variety of adaptable options and scenarios to meet different company needs.

The space planning also anticipates that the new dining area can be transformed into a collaboration area (for free use or by reserving rooms and workstations through T-Place) before and after meal service. The bar area was expanded to create an alternative to the café, offering an additional flexible space for informal sharing. The open area with an island counter and lounge spaces encourages interaction, conviviality, and collaborative activities. Custom design elements, particularly the reception desks, bar counters, tech bar, and cafeteria blocks, were provided by Plastiz, an Italian startup specializing in the valorization of plastic waste and the production of compact slabs with colored veining, resembling natural materials. This highlights the project's commitment to sustainability and the circular economy.