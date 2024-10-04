Korngold Apartament / Ana Sawaia Arquitetura

+ 13

Apartments • São Paulo, Brazil
Architects: Ana Sawaia Arquitetura

Area: 230 m²

Year: 2023

Photographs: André Scarpa

Manufacturers: Arthur Nestrovski, Breton - Giacomo Tomazzi, Bruno Jahara, Carbono Design, Cida Lima, Derlon Almeida, Desmobilia, Estudio Dela Cruz, Estúdio Bola, Fernando Ilha do Ferro, Fiá - Oficina UMAUMA, Forma - vintage, Futon Company, Laila Haddad, Luis Benicio, Ornare, Paná, Paulo Alves, Uaná

Lead Architect: Ana Sawaia

Wooden Floor Restoration: Ipe

Tiles: Ladrilar

Dishes And Metals: Deca

Ceramic Tiles: Jatoba

City: São Paulo

Country: Brazil

Text description provided by the architects. The Polish architect Lucjan Korngold designed the Higienópolis Building in 1946, which was completed in 1949. Korngold settled in the building's penthouse, where he resided until his death. As an influential figure in São Paulo's architectural landscape during the 1940s and 1950s, he also designed the CBI Esplanada Building in São Paulo's city center, the Bom Retiro Commercial Center, and various residential buildings in Higienópolis. The apartments within this building feature an intriguing layout distinguished by a large balcony that extends through the bedrooms, along with a small central patio that admits natural light into the living area.

Upon taking over the apartment, the client—a psychologist—intended to use it as a home office for online consultations. The decision was made to retain the previous renovation carried out in 2017 by Tacoa Arquitetos while restoring elements that required maintenance. New colors, furniture, and lighting were introduced. The original wooden flooring, crafted from ipê and peroba rosa with square patterns and produced by J. Dip, was meticulously restored. The iron window frames were refurbished, and the standard glass was replaced with laminated glass featuring a high UV protection film, aiming to reduce heat and air conditioning needs without altering the facade. In the living area, a projector replaced the television, with the electrical installation visibly routed through galvanized piping and channels. One wall was painted with a specific projection paint, eliminating the need for a screen.

The selected furniture showcases Brazilian designers such as Paulo Alves, Estúdio Bola, Paulo Mendes da Rocha, Flávio de Carvalho, Baba Vacaro, Carbono, and Giacomo Tomazzi. Lighting fixtures from Studio Dela Cruz and Uaná, as well as mobile art by Eduardo Amado, complement the space alongside works by artists Derlon Almeida, Luís Benício, and Cida Lima, together with stools by Fernando da Ilha do Ferro.