School of Honcourt / f+f architectes

Text description provided by the architects. Architectural Project for a School and Afterschool Center - Five years have passed since we submitted our architectural proposal for the Honcourt School Group, located in Alsace and in the Vosges mountain range in Eastern France. Following 12 months of collaborative design (from September 2019 to February 2021) and meticulous planning, the construction preparations began in July 2021, and work commenced in September of the same year. Despite the challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic, including supply chain disruptions, workforce shortages, and weather conditions, the school group was successfully delivered in early 2024. When we first visited the stunning site five years ago, snow blanketed the landscape, providing an impressive view of the natural surroundings at the village's entrance. As we surveyed the land, several key questions shaped our design approach:

Urban Integration - One of the main challenges was integrating this new facility into the village's entrance and aligning it with the broader municipal project. The building's orientation needed careful consideration: the north side faces a major roadway (D424), the south opens onto an untouched natural area with a "Green and Blue Framework" initiative, the west leads to the village entrance, and the east to an undeveloped open space. Our goal was to create an architectural landmark for the community that harmonizes with its environment while maintaining coherence with its educational program.

Programmatic Functionality - The building had to house two distinct programs — a school and an afterschool center — which required separate, identifiable spaces while allowing them to share resources. We designed clear pathways for public and private access, accommodating pedestrians, cyclists, and cars. Moreover, the building had to embody best practices and align with contemporary educational standards, promoting sustainability and flexibility.

Environmental and Landscape Considerations - To minimize energy consumption, we opted for a compact, homogeneous structure that adheres to the PASSIVHAUS standard. This German standard ensures extremely low heating costs, 10 times lower than conventional buildings, and improves user comfort in terms of thermal, acoustic, and air quality. The building integrates into the natural slope, with the lower ground floor hosting kindergartens and common spaces, while the upper ground floor accommodates elementary classrooms, providing a seamless connection to outdoor play areas.

Architectural Ambiance - The simple, durable design combines a concrete base with a wooden façade, utilizing locally sourced chestnut wood. Natural light and ventilation play a vital role in creating a pleasant environment, with skylights and large windows framing the landscape. The restrained material palette leaves room for the children's work to animate and color the spaces. Furthermore, acoustic considerations and the use of sustainable materials, like wooden floors in classrooms, contribute to a warm, comfortable, and child-friendly atmosphere. This project aims to harmonize environmental sustainability with a nurturing learning environment, making it a welcoming space for both education and community integration.