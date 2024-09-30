Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
School of Honcourt / f+f architectes

School of Honcourt / f+f architectes - Image 2 of 21School of Honcourt / f+f architectes - Exterior Photography, WindowsSchool of Honcourt / f+f architectes - Interior Photography, BeamSchool of Honcourt / f+f architectes - Image 5 of 21

  • Curated by Hadir Al Koshta
Educational Architecture, Schools
Maisonsgoutte, France
School of Honcourt / f+f architectes - Image 2 of 21
© Stephane Aboudaram | WE ARE CONTENTS

Text description provided by the architects. Architectural Project for a School and Afterschool Center - Five years have passed since we submitted our architectural proposal for the Honcourt School Group, located in Alsace and in the Vosges mountain range in Eastern France. Following 12 months of collaborative design (from September 2019 to February 2021) and meticulous planning, the construction preparations began in July 2021, and work commenced in September of the same year. Despite the challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic, including supply chain disruptions, workforce shortages, and weather conditions, the school group was successfully delivered in early 2024. When we first visited the stunning site five years ago, snow blanketed the landscape, providing an impressive view of the natural surroundings at the village's entrance. As we surveyed the land, several key questions shaped our design approach:

School of Honcourt / f+f architectes - Exterior Photography, Windows
© Stephane Aboudaram | WE ARE CONTENTS
School of Honcourt / f+f architectes - Image 13 of 21
Ground Floor Plan

Urban Integration - One of the main challenges was integrating this new facility into the village's entrance and aligning it with the broader municipal project. The building's orientation needed careful consideration: the north side faces a major roadway (D424), the south opens onto an untouched natural area with a "Green and Blue Framework" initiative, the west leads to the village entrance, and the east to an undeveloped open space. Our goal was to create an architectural landmark for the community that harmonizes with its environment while maintaining coherence with its educational program.

School of Honcourt / f+f architectes - Image 5 of 21
© Stephane Aboudaram | WE ARE CONTENTS
School of Honcourt / f+f architectes - Image 15 of 21
Longitudinal Section
School of Honcourt / f+f architectes - Interior Photography, Beam
© Stephane Aboudaram | WE ARE CONTENTS

Programmatic Functionality - The building had to house two distinct programs — a school and an afterschool center — which required separate, identifiable spaces while allowing them to share resources. We designed clear pathways for public and private access, accommodating pedestrians, cyclists, and cars. Moreover, the building had to embody best practices and align with contemporary educational standards, promoting sustainability and flexibility.

School of Honcourt / f+f architectes - Interior Photography, Dining room, Table, Chair, Windows
© Stephane Aboudaram | WE ARE CONTENTS
School of Honcourt / f+f architectes - Image 17 of 21
Cross Section 2
School of Honcourt / f+f architectes - Image 11 of 21
© Stephane Aboudaram | WE ARE CONTENTS

Environmental and Landscape Considerations - To minimize energy consumption, we opted for a compact, homogeneous structure that adheres to the PASSIVHAUS standard. This German standard ensures extremely low heating costs, 10 times lower than conventional buildings, and improves user comfort in terms of thermal, acoustic, and air quality. The building integrates into the natural slope, with the lower ground floor hosting kindergartens and common spaces, while the upper ground floor accommodates elementary classrooms, providing a seamless connection to outdoor play areas.

School of Honcourt / f+f architectes - Image 9 of 21
© Stephane Aboudaram | WE ARE CONTENTS
School of Honcourt / f+f architectes - Exterior Photography
© Stephane Aboudaram | WE ARE CONTENTS

Architectural Ambiance - The simple, durable design combines a concrete base with a wooden façade, utilizing locally sourced chestnut wood. Natural light and ventilation play a vital role in creating a pleasant environment, with skylights and large windows framing the landscape. The restrained material palette leaves room for the children's work to animate and color the spaces. Furthermore, acoustic considerations and the use of sustainable materials, like wooden floors in classrooms, contribute to a warm, comfortable, and child-friendly atmosphere. This project aims to harmonize environmental sustainability with a nurturing learning environment, making it a welcoming space for both education and community integration.

School of Honcourt / f+f architectes - Image 6 of 21
© Stephane Aboudaram | WE ARE CONTENTS

Project location

Address:Maisonsgoutte, France

f+f architectes
WoodConcrete

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsEducational ArchitectureSchoolsFrance

Cite: "School of Honcourt / f+f architectes" 30 Sep 2024. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1021747/school-of-honcourt-f-plus-f-architectes> ISSN 0719-8884

