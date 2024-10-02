Forest of Joy House / Hiren Patel Architects

+ 34

Houses • Ahmedabad, India Architects: Hiren Patel Architects

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 5316 ft²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2022

Photographs Photographs: Vinay Panjwani

Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project Grohe Dazzling Interiors , Endo, Floss , Hettich & Hafele , Paint , Saint Gobain Gyproc , Shailja Windows , Toto Manufacturers:

Lead Architects: Hiren Patel

Architect Team Leader: Chetan Girishbhai Raval

Design Team: Priti Ruchir Dave

Interior Team Leader: Krima Shah

Interior Designer: Bhargav Savaliya

Civil Engineer: Yash Mehta

Facade: Shailja

Landscape: Hiren Patel Architects

HVAC: Aditi Air

MEP: Zaveri Associates

City: Ahmedabad

Country: India

More Specs

Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. A design that unites form, functionality, and aesthetics to create a holistic living experience in perfect synergy with nature. Situated on the outskirts of Ahmedabad, Anandvan is a refreshing ode to the delicate balance of functionality, privacy, and aesthetic beauty. This home to the family of 5, encircled by a lush green verdant on three sides is thoughtfully designed to enrich the lives of its inhabitants by offering a sanctuary where form, functions and nature come together in harmony. Its architecture is a reflection of a deep-rooted philosophy that places equal emphasis on human comfort and the natural environment to create spaces where humans can thrive. Anandvan's integration of water and foliage, strategic orientation to promote functionality and climatic comfort, and raw yet balanced aesthetics intend to serve as a benchmark in holistic design for architects and homeowners.

At the core of this design is the thoughtful orientation of spaces that integrates the built and natural environment to promote conscious living. For instance, by strategically setting the residence against a northern orientation, the entrance serves as both a gateway to the home and a discrete transition to professional endeavours. This design choice is pivotal in maintaining a clear distinction between public engagement and private sanctuary, allowing its inhabitants to navigate their professional and personal lives with ease and tranquillity. The house's placement within a forest-like setting amplifies this sense of sanctuary, providing a natural backdrop that enhances both privacy and serenity. Similarly, the deliberate placement of the bedroom and kitchen towards the south and southeast corners, optimises them for natural daylight, without additional heat gain, thereby ensuring that the home remains energy-efficient.

The architectural choices made during the design process are rooted in a deeper understanding of the relationship between form, function and nature. The inclusion of water within the passage, a manifestation of this concept, serves as a natural coolant, enhancing airflow and creating a refreshing ambience that permeates the entire residence. Similarly, the north verandah, flanked by a water pond on three sides, carves a space where the inhabitants can enjoy moments of quiet reflection and convivial gatherings, all while being intimately connected to the environment. The inclusion of signature elements, such as the library corner and the outdoor dining table, adorned with an inbuilt waterfall, add a distinct character to the space. Gentle sound emanating from these water elements not only induces a sense of serenity, but also alleviates the daily rhythm of life.

Materiality plays a crucial role in defining the character of Anandvan. Exposed brick and reinforced concrete chosen for their strength, durability and aesthetic appeal exude a raw, sophisticated yet refined charm to the house. Their use alongside full-height glass allows for uninterrupted views of nature, thereby blurring the boundaries between inside and outside. This simple and thoughtful combination of materials, allows form and function to shine through, whilst also highlighting the house's connection with its natural setting.

Anandvan is more than just a residence; it is a celebration of raw aesthetics, a home where form and function are not just intertwined but are elevated to create a living experience that is both profound and beautiful. It is a statement of intent to enrich the lives of inhabitants through a careful orchestration of natural elements, materials and spatial orientation. It is a commitment to residential design that transcends conventional norms by offering more than just a physical space and an attempt at making nature a cornerstone in architecture. Anandvan is a lesson in holistic design, demonstrating how conscious design choices can set new standards for living environments that truly resonate with their inhabitants.