Estil.io Decor Flagship Store / STUDIO SHOO

Text description provided by the architects. Interior design studio STUDIO SHOO has completed the design of the flagship concept store Estil.io, located on Northern Avenue in the heart of Yerevan. Opened on 1 September, the 144sqm retail space offers a refreshing take on décor stores blending artistry, functionality, and a modern interpretation of natural elements.

"I am delighted to have completed our first retail project for such an inspiring and special brand. Essentially, we aimed to capture Estil.io's brand identity and transform the space into a calm and cozy store where every detail speaks to the brand's ethos of elegance, whilst keeping the main focus on providing an appropriate stage for the store's beautiful products. I believe we successfully met this challenge." Shushana Khachatrian, Founder of STUDIO SHOO

The design breaks away from conventional décor store aesthetics, aligning with Estil.io's brand philosophy of naturalness, clean smooth lines, and bright accents. The vision behind the concept was to create a conceptual space that feels both elegant and personal, offering a unique shopping experience. By making the reception desk the centerpiece of the interior, it not only serves as the first point of interaction with guests but also provides a bar area where each guest may order a drink and snack. To the left of the welcoming area, there is a comfortable sofa with armchairs and coffee tables for relaxation.

The interior concept emphasizes contrast through texture and materials, balancing raw concrete floors with smooth plaster walls and bright accent colors of blue and red. Above the reception, a large metal strip twists down from the ceiling to the floor, supporting the circular walls and shelves. In the center of the hall, tables of various heights and shapes provide flexible displays for showcasing products. Based on the studio's designs, all interiors in Estil.io, including shelving, exhibit stands, reception, sofas and tables were custom-made by Armenian artisans, reflecting STUDIO SHOO's commitment to unique and local craftsmanship.