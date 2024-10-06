Willi Resetarits Educational Facility / Kronaus Mitterer Architekten ZT GmbH

+ 22

Project Leader: Peter Müller

Project Leader Competition: Bernadett Csenteri, Ninoslav Ilic, Nikola Tasev, Martin Belkovsky, Andreas Metz, Christina Sellner, Jakub Lech

General Planner Management: Arch. DI Robert Haider

Program / Use / Building Function: Middle School, Primary School, Music School, Kindergarten, Youth Center

Fire Protection: Kunz die innovativen Brandschutzplaner

City: Vienna

Country: Austria

Elevating Education: A sustainable campus in Vienna

The northernmost district of Vienna, Floridsdorf, has a new architectural highlight: the educational campus on Hinaysgasse, designed by "Kronaus Mitterer Architekten". The campus was named after the famous Viennese singer Willi Resetarits and it combines kindergarten, elementary school, high school, music school, and a youth center under one roof, impressing with its innovative architecture and sustainable construction.

The building features a checkerboard layout, where "educational blocks" are mixed with open spaces. The design allows for flexible use of space, brings plenty of light inside, and seamlessly connects indoor and outdoor spaces. The combination of wood and concrete creates a warm, welcoming atmosphere, while the facade, with its alternating protrusions and recesses, gives the building a distinctive identity.

The thoughtful architecture extends to the outdoor area as well, where generous open spaces allow the children to play, learn and relax. Those areas are complemented by green terraces on the upper floors. Green façades not only improve the microclimate but also support Vienna's "Urban Heat Island" strategy by helping to cool the surrounding environment.

In terms of sustainability, the campus sets new standards. A photovoltaic system provides green energy, and the use of geothermal energy through thermal activation of building components contributes to cooling and heating the rooms. Rainwater is intelligently utilized, and nesting boxes for local wildlife such as swifts, bats, and jackdaws are integrated into the facade for the protection of native species.

The new educational campus on Hinaysgasse is more than just a school building. It is a vibrant place of learning, distinguished by its thoughtful architecture and sustainable construction. This school is a central and exciting addition to Floridsdorf, elevating education, with its open layout and various uses.