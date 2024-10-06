Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
  Willi Resetarits Educational Facility / Kronaus Mitterer Architekten ZT GmbH

  • Curated by Hadir Al Koshta
Youth Center, Educational Architecture
Vienna, Austria
  • Project Leader: Peter Müller
  • Project Leader Competition: Bernadett Csenteri, Ninoslav Ilic, Nikola Tasev, Martin Belkovsky, Andreas Metz, Christina Sellner, Jakub Lech
  • General Planner Management: Arch. DI Robert Haider
  • Program / Use / Building Function: Middle School, Primary School, Music School, Kindergarten, Youth Center
  • Fire Protection: Kunz die innovativen Brandschutzplaner
  • City: Vienna
  • Country: Austria
Willi Resetarits Educational Facility / Kronaus Mitterer Architekten ZT GmbH - Exterior Photography, Facade, Windows
Text description provided by the architects. Elevating Education: A sustainable campus in Vienna
The northernmost district of Vienna, Floridsdorf, has a new architectural highlight: the educational campus on Hinaysgasse, designed by "Kronaus Mitterer Architekten". The campus was named after the famous Viennese singer Willi Resetarits and it combines kindergarten, elementary school, high school, music school, and a youth center under one roof, impressing with its innovative architecture and sustainable construction.

Willi Resetarits Educational Facility / Kronaus Mitterer Architekten ZT GmbH - Exterior Photography, Windows
The building features a checkerboard layout, where "educational blocks" are mixed with open spaces. The design allows for flexible use of space, brings plenty of light inside, and seamlessly connects indoor and outdoor spaces. The combination of wood and concrete creates a warm, welcoming atmosphere, while the facade, with its alternating protrusions and recesses, gives the building a distinctive identity.

Plan 02
Plan 02
Willi Resetarits Educational Facility / Kronaus Mitterer Architekten ZT GmbH - Interior Photography, Stairs, Facade, Handrail
Willi Resetarits Educational Facility / Kronaus Mitterer Architekten ZT GmbH
The thoughtful architecture extends to the outdoor area as well, where generous open spaces allow the children to play, learn and relax. Those areas are complemented by green terraces on the upper floors. Green façades not only improve the microclimate but also support Vienna's "Urban Heat Island" strategy by helping to cool the surrounding environment.

Elevation 02
Elevation 02
Willi Resetarits Educational Facility / Kronaus Mitterer Architekten ZT GmbH - Interior Photography, Windows, Chair, Handrail
In terms of sustainability, the campus sets new standards. A photovoltaic system provides green energy, and the use of geothermal energy through thermal activation of building components contributes to cooling and heating the rooms. Rainwater is intelligently utilized, and nesting boxes for local wildlife such as swifts, bats, and jackdaws are integrated into the facade for the protection of native species.

Willi Resetarits Educational Facility / Kronaus Mitterer Architekten ZT GmbH - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
The new educational campus on Hinaysgasse is more than just a school building. It is a vibrant place of learning, distinguished by its thoughtful architecture and sustainable construction. This school is a central and exciting addition to Floridsdorf, elevating education, with its open layout and various uses.

Willi Resetarits Educational Facility / Kronaus Mitterer Architekten ZT GmbH - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
Address:Vienna, Austria

Kronaus Mitterer Architekten ZT GmbH
Materials

Steel, Concrete

Projects, Built Projects, Selected Projects, Cultural Architecture, Learning, youth center, Educational Architecture, Austria

Materials and Tags

"Willi Resetarits Educational Facility / Kronaus Mitterer Architekten ZT GmbH" 06 Oct 2024. ArchDaily.

