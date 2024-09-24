Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
The Blue Door House / Rafael Pinoti Arquitetura

The Blue Door House / Rafael Pinoti Arquitetura - Exterior Photography, Table, Chair, Patio

  Curated by Susanna Moreira
Houses, Renovation
Bauru, Brazil
  Architects: Rafael Pinoti Arquitetura
  Area:  220
  Year:  2024
  Photographs
    Photographs: Daniel Santo
  Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: Móveis planejados Bauru, Irmãos Florestas - Soluções e Desginer madeiras , PAUX Design Contemporâneo
  Lead Architect: Rafael Pinoti
The Blue Door House / Rafael Pinoti Arquitetura - Interior Photography, Windows, Beam
© Daniel Santo

Text description provided by the architects. The blue door, with its vibrant hue, symbolizes hope and transformation. This choice is not merely aesthetic; it alludes to the idea of new beginnings and welcome, an invitation to what is good. With that in mind, we present the renovation proposal for a house with an exposed brick structure, where we aim to modernize the space while preserving its original features. The intervention was minimal, respecting the identity of the building. We opted for white paint, which brightened the space and highlighted the texture of the bricks, giving it a contemporary touch.

The Blue Door House / Rafael Pinoti Arquitetura - Interior Photography, Table, Chair
© Daniel Santo
The Blue Door House / Rafael Pinoti Arquitetura - Image 25 of 27
Plan - Renovation

During the renovation, we made an interesting discovery: a concrete pillar hidden under layers of previous finishes. Once revealed, this pillar was carefully integrated into the new design, embraced by a custom-designed suspended piece of furniture. This combination not only preserved the house’s history but also added an intriguing architectural element to the space.

The Blue Door House / Rafael Pinoti Arquitetura - Interior Photography
© Daniel Santo
The Blue Door House / Rafael Pinoti Arquitetura - Interior Photography, Living Room, Sofa, Table
© Daniel Santo

We also restored the natural slate and wood flooring, enhancing the beauty of the original materials and bringing a rustic and cozy touch to the environment. One of the main strategies of the project was the creation of large openings that promoted integration between spaces and improved natural lighting and ventilation. Glass windows and doors allowed an abundance of light to enter, bringing a sense of spaciousness and connection with the outdoors. This integration not only improved the quality of the space but also encouraged interaction among the users.

The Blue Door House / Rafael Pinoti Arquitetura - Image 15 of 27
© Daniel Santo

The sensory aspect was fundamental, with the rustic texture of the bricks harmonizing with the brightness of the new finish. Every element in the environment was designed to create a welcoming and inviting atmosphere.

The Blue Door House / Rafael Pinoti Arquitetura - Interior Photography, Table, Windows
© Daniel Santo
The Blue Door House / Rafael Pinoti Arquitetura - Interior Photography, Table
© Daniel Santo
The Blue Door House / Rafael Pinoti Arquitetura - Image 27 of 27
Section

To complement the renovation, we expanded the metal roof, transforming it into a garden space. Its main highlight is a 20-year-old bougainvillea tree, whose twisted trunks and generous canopy provide shade and comfort. This tree, with its natural beauty, becomes a true living sculpture, framing the environment and creating the perfect spot for family gatherings and celebrations.

The Blue Door House / Rafael Pinoti Arquitetura - Interior Photography, Living Room, Table, Chair
© Daniel Santo

We worked with the awareness that walls have stories and bear witness to many experiences. For this reason, we valued every element that makes up this residence, respecting its past while creating new memories. The renovation transformed the house into a home that unites history and modernity, providing an inspiring and comfortable space where everyone will feel welcome. We are thrilled with the opportunity to bring this project to life, respecting the essence of the house while adapting it to contemporary needs.

The Blue Door House / Rafael Pinoti Arquitetura - Exterior Photography, Chair
© Daniel Santo

"In essence, architecture should be a reflection of the needs and desires of the people who inhabit the spaces. Designing for the human being is about creating environments that promote connection, comfort, and well-being. By integrating elements that value the history and individuality of each residence, we are not just building structures, but also fostering homes that welcome and inspire. True humanized architecture listens to the voices of its occupants, transforming each space into a home full of meaning and affection."

The Blue Door House / Rafael Pinoti Arquitetura - Exterior Photography, Table, Chair, Patio
© Daniel Santo

Rafael Pinoti Arquitetura
ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesRefurbishmentRenovationBrazil
Cite: "The Blue Door House / Rafael Pinoti Arquitetura" [Residência A Porta Azul / Rafael Pinoti Arquitetura] 24 Sep 2024. ArchDaily.

Top #Tags