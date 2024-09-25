Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily, part of DAAily platforms AG 2008-2024 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
Sköndal Terrace Houses / Karlsson/Lauri Arkitekter

Sköndal Terrace Houses / Karlsson/Lauri Arkitekter - Exterior Photography, Facade, WindowsSköndal Terrace Houses / Karlsson/Lauri Arkitekter - Exterior Photography, Windows, FacadeSköndal Terrace Houses / Karlsson/Lauri Arkitekter - Image 4 of 11Sköndal Terrace Houses / Karlsson/Lauri Arkitekter - Image 5 of 11Sköndal Terrace Houses / Karlsson/Lauri Arkitekter - More Images+ 6

  • Curated by Hadir Al Koshta
Residential Architecture, Houses
Farsta distrikt, Sweden
  • Architects: Karlsson/Lauri Arkitekter
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  2500
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2023
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Mikael Olsson
  • Lead Architects: Mats Karlsson, Tomas Lauri
Sköndal Terrace Houses / Karlsson/Lauri Arkitekter - Exterior Photography, Facade, Windows
© Mikael Olsson

Text description provided by the architects. Sköndal, where the fifteen terrace houses are located, is partially surrounded by nature, like many of the suburbs around Stockholm. The fifteen houses are situated in a park-like setting, surrounded by oak trees, fields, and coniferous forest. They are distributed in two rows, which follow the small variations of the terrain both in height and laterally.

Sköndal Terrace Houses / Karlsson/Lauri Arkitekter - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Mikael Olsson
Sköndal Terrace Houses / Karlsson/Lauri Arkitekter - Image 10 of 11
Plans
Sköndal Terrace Houses / Karlsson/Lauri Arkitekter - Image 4 of 11
© Mikael Olsson

In response to their surroundings, the terrace houses have a slightly more closed expression towards the street, which runs on the north side of the development, and a more south-facing exterior, with glazed sections and patios towards the natural surroundings.

Sköndal Terrace Houses / Karlsson/Lauri Arkitekter - Interior Photography
© Mikael Olsson
Sköndal Terrace Houses / Karlsson/Lauri Arkitekter - Image 11 of 11
Section
Sköndal Terrace Houses / Karlsson/Lauri Arkitekter - Interior Photography
© Mikael Olsson

The houses have faceted exterior walls in plywood coated with blackish-brown tar. Tarring is the oldest known surface treatment for wood walls in the Nordic region. Tarred wooden exteriors were also a popular choice for large and small single-family houses during the national romantic era of the early 20th century.

Sköndal Terrace Houses / Karlsson/Lauri Arkitekter - Exterior Photography, Facade, Windows
© Mikael Olsson

Inside, the houses have a generous ceiling height. The ground floor has living room space in direct extension of the outdoor space, while the first floor contains the main bedrooms. The top floor has additional living room space and a large patio up among the tree crowns, contributing to the feeling of living close to nature.

Sköndal Terrace Houses / Karlsson/Lauri Arkitekter - Image 5 of 11
© Mikael Olsson

About this office
Karlsson/Lauri Arkitekter
