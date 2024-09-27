Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
PINGA ÃO Store / Clube + Marc do Nascimento

PINGA ÃO Store / Clube + Marc do Nascimento - Interior Photography, Table, ChairPINGA ÃO Store / Clube + Marc do Nascimento - Interior Photography, BathroomPINGA ÃO Store / Clube + Marc do Nascimento - Interior Photography, ClosetPINGA ÃO Store / Clube + Marc do Nascimento - Image 5 of 28PINGA ÃO Store / Clube + Marc do Nascimento - More Images+ 23

  • Curated by Susanna Moreira
Store
Centro Histórico de São Paulo, Brazil
PINGA ÃO Store / Clube + Marc do Nascimento - Image 6 of 28
© Javier Agustin Rojas

Text description provided by the architects. As a result of a geometric interpretation of Oscar Niemeyer’s building, a metallic biombo–made of natural aluminum profiles and reused galvanized steel sheets–duplicates the store’s curvilinear window shop and reveals its construction through straight segments. Two openings and a mirror break up its regular structure. This device, responsible for displaying objects and clothing, acts as a mediator between the exterior and interior–offering privacy for those changing clothes, as a large dressing room in one of the busiest corners of downtown São Paulo.

PINGA ÃO Store / Clube + Marc do Nascimento - Image 12 of 28
© Marina Lima
PINGA ÃO Store / Clube + Marc do Nascimento - Interior Photography
© Marina Lima
PINGA ÃO Store / Clube + Marc do Nascimento - Image 26 of 28
Plan - Site
PINGA ÃO Store / Clube + Marc do Nascimento - Interior Photography, Glass
© Marina Lima

The lighting fixture consists of tubular lamps arranged on an overhead surface, radiating from the central pillar axis and angled at 45 degrees. This alignment positions them perpendicularly to the store's main entrance, creating a dynamic effect that aligns with the movement of visitors. The diagonal passageway of this corner is highlighted, while it connects the internal street of Copan building with Pivô’s Art and Research galleries on the first floor, and a bookstore café on the ground floor. Steel cables are used to hang items.

PINGA ÃO Store / Clube + Marc do Nascimento - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Glass
© Marina Lima
PINGA ÃO Store / Clube + Marc do Nascimento - Image 27 of 28
Plan
PINGA ÃO Store / Clube + Marc do Nascimento - Interior Photography, Bathroom
© Javier Agustin Rojas
PINGA ÃO Store / Clube + Marc do Nascimento - Image 5 of 28
© Javier Agustin Rojas

Together with small architectural elements such as the cashier, fitting room, stock and storage spaces, as well as curtains, clothing racks, and plastic shelves, these features collectively reconstruct the space from both a scenographic and exhibit perspectives.

PINGA ÃO Store / Clube + Marc do Nascimento - Interior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Marina Lima

Project location

Address:Centro Histórico de São Paulo, Brazil

About this office
Clube
Office
Marc do Nascimento
Office

Cite: "PINGA ÃO Store / Clube + Marc do Nascimento" [Loja PINGA ÃO / Clube + Marc do Nascimento] 27 Sep 2024. ArchDaily.

