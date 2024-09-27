PINGA ÃO Store / Clube + Marc do Nascimento

+ 23

Construction: Porão Produções

Furniture Design: CLUBE

Lighting Design: Nina Morelli

Client: Pinga Store and ÃO

City: Centro Histórico de São Paulo

Country: Brazil

Text description provided by the architects. As a result of a geometric interpretation of Oscar Niemeyer’s building, a metallic biombo–made of natural aluminum profiles and reused galvanized steel sheets–duplicates the store’s curvilinear window shop and reveals its construction through straight segments. Two openings and a mirror break up its regular structure. This device, responsible for displaying objects and clothing, acts as a mediator between the exterior and interior–offering privacy for those changing clothes, as a large dressing room in one of the busiest corners of downtown São Paulo.

The lighting fixture consists of tubular lamps arranged on an overhead surface, radiating from the central pillar axis and angled at 45 degrees. This alignment positions them perpendicularly to the store's main entrance, creating a dynamic effect that aligns with the movement of visitors. The diagonal passageway of this corner is highlighted, while it connects the internal street of Copan building with Pivô’s Art and Research galleries on the first floor, and a bookstore café on the ground floor. Steel cables are used to hang items.

Together with small architectural elements such as the cashier, fitting room, stock and storage spaces, as well as curtains, clothing racks, and plastic shelves, these features collectively reconstruct the space from both a scenographic and exhibit perspectives.