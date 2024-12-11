The Bright Side of Smart Home Design: Modular Freedom with the 55x55 Switch

Save this picture! Tree House. Image: Courtesy of Fletcher Crane Architects

The first light switch has come a long way since its invention in 1884 by John Henry Holmes in Newcastle, England. Holmes' ingenious 'quick-break technology' transformed the way electricity was managed, ensuring safer and more efficient lighting control. Since then, switches evolved in both form and function, embracing diverse designs—from toggles and rockers to the LED-illuminated models and sleek touch sensors. The function of the switch has also broadened, allowing us to operate more than just light at our fingertips, revolutionizing the convenience of shaping our interior environments.

The legacy of Switch Design

Fast forward to today, brands are racing to perfect smart switches that do it all, lighting up homes and imaginations alike. No more trudging back to switch off forgotten lights or settling for clunky designs. The real win? Customization made simple—seamlessly adaptable, safe, and built to last. Gira's modular systems are a prime example: smart, stylish, and effortlessly practical.

Founded in 1905, Gira, a family-run company from Germany, has been at the forefront of this evolution. The idea of a "construction kit" for switches was born with the Giersiepen Modular System, introducing uniform dimensions for rockers, push buttons, and signal covers. This innovation paved the way for custom combinations of components. In 1998, Gira revolutionized the design world with the Gira E2 and Gira Event lines, offering a range of possibilities with their uniform dimensions.

Renowned for its precision engineering and innovation, Gira has reimagined how we control buildings with switches that do far more than turn lights on and off. The brand's smart home systems allow homeowners to customize their space with motion sensors and time schedules. The Gira System 55, named for its uniformed dimensions, 55 x 55mm, advances the customization of interiors to individual needs and preferences with modular palettes of functions and aesthetics that can truly enhance quality of life at home.

Entrance Hall: Lighting Up the Welcome

Breaking it down by space, there's no better feeling than arriving or leaving home knowing everything is in order—your house is secure, and no energy is being wasted. The entrance hall is a place of utility where function is key, therefore an ideal spot for Gira's home stations that smoothly integrate intelligent security systems, door intercoms and energy-saving climate controls. At the Tree House in London designed by Fletcher Crane Architects for a busy family, Gira switches embedded into the exposed brick walls making entry and exit a smooth experience.

Kitchen and Living Room: The Heart of Any Home

As the social heart of the home, kitchen and living rooms are often the spaces used most for various scenarios across the whole day from an early rise on a winter morning, a day working from home, or even a midnight snack. Imagine setting an atmosphere for each activity from one neat panel, shifting the levels of lighting, multimedia settings and positioning of the blinds to adapt and embrace the mood. This is what the Gira pushbutton sensor 4 provides, especially effective when positioned centrally in an open-plan interior as seen at the contemporary Villa MW designed by Powerhouse Company in Amsterdam.

Smart Solutions for Every Space

For design-led homes, the aesthetics of the switch are crucial, whether its a minimal design that blends into its backdrop or one that stands out, in stainless steel, bronze or a color, contributing to character. Gira caters to this shift with a range of options. In the Puigpunyent Eco-Passive House in Spain, designed by Miquel Lacomba Architects, switches are seamlessly matched with the sustainable vision. In bedrooms, curated combinations of dimmers, blind controls, USB connections and power sockets can be specified in natural or recycled materials, and with soft lines with the Gira Studio range, also present in the LaMalDita Restaurant by LoCa Studio.

Meanwhile in the bathrooms of a compact apartment by Ester Bruzkus Architekten titled the 'Green box', Gira E2 switches stand out against the concrete and green millwork walls, adding to the dynamic concept in a waterproof option, also ideal for kitchens, utility and laundry rooms. A bold switch design concept can also be seen at Villa K, designed by Marion Regitko Arquitectos and Igloo Design in Spain, where black switches from the Gira Esprit line feature in a white marble bathroom.

With the mission to provide flexibility and freedom of switches for home environments, Gira's '55 Modular' system allows homeowners to mix and match nine frame design lines with a variety of functions, offering over 90 aesthetic combinations. From round to square shapes, flush or surface-mounted styles, these switches provide an adaptable toolkit for creating interiors that balance technological sophistication with timeless design.

Switchers are the unsung heroes, always within reach but sometimes hard to find. Enter smart switches—controlled remotely, ho hunting required. Compact yet powerful, they blend style and functionality, offering a peek into the future of interior design, from bespoke options to seamless smart home integration.