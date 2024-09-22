Marie Curie Office Building / Proof of the Sum

+ 7

Design Team: Maurice van den Berg, Eerde van Leeuwen, Claire de Zoete, Amir Eismann, Natalia Sulkowska Bakker, Gosia Machaj, Krzysztof Zinger

Project Management: VKZ BV

Engineering & Consulting > Mep: Exilab

Engineering & Consulting > Structural: Goudstikker de Vries

Engineering & Consulting > Services: LBP Sight

Landscape Architecture: MTD Landscape Architects

Engineering & Consulting > Quantity Surveying: Laysan

City: Oss

Country: The Netherlands

Text description provided by the architects. Pivot Park - Pivot Park in Oss is a campus for open innovation in the field of drug discovery and development serving both start-ups and existing companies. Open innovation seems to be the keyword for the success of Pivot Park. Access to the unique, high-quality R&D facilities and knowledge exchange with the community of other companies from all phases of 'drug development' make the campus a pharmaceutical focal point in The Netherlands. Soon, the Marie Curie building will host more than 350 talents who will be working on new treatments and medicines, mostly in the field of cancer.

Key position - Building Marie Curie is in a key position in the master plan. It forms the first sight when one drives into the car park and then walks towards Pivot Park. For this reason, a semi-public plinth has been built on two sides. The entrance is at the corner of the volume. Here, the façade has been opened up twice as high to create a view through to the heart of the campus. Directly behind this entrance is a central grandstand where lectures and events can be held. This grandstand staircase forms the starting point of the public route through the building.

Planned and unplanned cross-pollination - Besides office and research spaces, the nearly 12,000 sq m building provides shared meeting facilities, co-working zones, roof terraces and meeting spaces. These shared functions are spread across the central atrium, which is accessible to all users. The atrium cannot be read at a glance but finds its way like a canyon through the exposed concrete support structure. Along here, space is created for planned and unplanned encounters and cross-pollination. The lighting integrated into the supporting structure subtly accompanies this route. Along this route, the atrium opens up in places towards the façade: on the ground floor, this moment is charged by the grandstand staircase, and on the second and fourth floor by the spacious roof terraces. Pushing the façade inwards at the level of the roof terraces allows daylight to penetrate deep into the atrium.

Flexible floor plan - The basic floor plan is divided into four quadrants. Each quadrant forms a lettable unit of about 250 m². Within one unit, a maximum of 70% lab can be realized and a minimum of 30% office. The units can easily be connected, allowing a tenant to eventually take a full floor. The chemical and biological laboratories are flexible and modular, allowing for different usage requirements and future developments. This flexibility is carried through to the level of the modular laboratory fittings.

Sustainable - Despite the concrete main supporting structure, a thoroughly flexible shell was developed. The rentable areas are beam-free and realized with generous story heights. This makes it easy to adapt to the extensive technical installations. These installations are fossil-free and together with the passive sun blinds, low-energy lighting and lifts, heat recovery and solar panels, they contribute to the recently obtained BREEAM certificate. Limited number of materials - The number of materials for Marie Curie has been deliberately limited. For the façade, window frames made of recycled aluminum with tubular slats in front of them reduce direct sunlight penetration by about 20 percent. The concrete supporting structure and stability elements have been left visible and visually reinforced in the atrium by linear lighting. The common areas are further finished with floored printing layers alternating with terrazzo. Finally, the wooden ceilings provide pleasant acoustics in the atrium, allowing both open gatherings and more private meetings.