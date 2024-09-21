Kronløb Island / Vilhelm Lauritzen Architects + Cobe

+ 15

Design Team: Vilhelm Lauritzen Architects

Architecture Offices: COBE

Landscape Architecture: STED By- & Landskab

Engineering & Consulting > Civil: Rambøll

General Constructing: NCC

City: Østerbro

Country: Denmark

Text description provided by the architects. Kronløb Island is a newly constructed island located in Copenhagen's recently developed district; Nordhavn. Danish firm Vilhelm Lauritzen Architects has led a team comprised of COBE, Sted, and Rambøll in the design of a brand-new island in Copenhagen's harbour. Making use of bridge connections to both Århusgadekvarteret and Sundmolen, Kronløb Island serves as an important stepping stone and gateway to the city district, which will be densified and linked by several new public urban and harbour spaces.

The Kronløb Island derives inspiration from the UNESCO World Heritage site – Stevns Klint (the iconic Danish chalk cliffs), referencing geological sediments from millions of years ago through its monolithic expression. The Kronløb Island is designed to be a distinctive, light and brick-clad block rising from the Copenhagen harbour. The island is anchored by a three-storey parking lot - located directly under the surface of the water. Once you have parked your car, you proceed upstairs and onto the car-free island in direct level with the water.

The project emphasizes the character of the area as a district on the water and acts as a connecting landscape and a local green breathing space in the densely built city. The diverse landscapes include a variety of spaces that provide opportunities for different activities. Facing towards the city, the island stoops down into a coastal-like landscape speckled with plants that naturally grow along the Danish coast, creating the perfect beach-like retreat. Facing towards the water, a rocky raised landscape appears, creating a wide space overlooking the ocean.

From the balconies of Kronløb Island's apartments and the outdoor spaces surrounding the harbour, a stunning view of Øresund and the surrounding canals can be seen. To emphasize this experience, each home has a direct and uninterrupted view of the water. The apartments vary in size and expression to allow for a diverse mix of residents. The facade's horizontal lines, voids and cut-outs emphasize the monolithic narrative of the site and allow for recessed balconies to be integrated into the building's rhythm and layered expression. The new island is best described as a monolith with consistent materiality that gives the island its own identity, whilst still creating synergy with the buildings in the adjacent neighbourhoods.