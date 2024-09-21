Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
  Kronløb Island / Vilhelm Lauritzen Architects + Cobe

Kronløb Island / Vilhelm Lauritzen Architects + Cobe

Kronløb Island / Vilhelm Lauritzen Architects + Cobe - Image 2 of 20

  • Curated by Hadir Al Koshta
Residential Architecture, Housing
Østerbro, Denmark
  • Design Team: Vilhelm Lauritzen Architects
  • Architecture Offices: COBE
  • Landscape Architecture: STED By- & Landskab
  • Engineering & Consulting > Civil: Rambøll
  • General Constructing: NCC
  • City: Østerbro
  • Country: Denmark
Kronløb Island / Vilhelm Lauritzen Architects + Cobe - Image 2 of 20
© Astrid Maria Rasmussen

Text description provided by the architects. Kronløb Island is a newly constructed island located in Copenhagen's recently developed district; Nordhavn. Danish firm Vilhelm Lauritzen Architects has led a team comprised of COBE, Sted, and Rambøll in the design of a brand-new island in Copenhagen's harbour. Making use of bridge connections to both Århusgadekvarteret and Sundmolen, Kronløb Island serves as an important stepping stone and gateway to the city district, which will be densified and linked by several new public urban and harbour spaces.

Kronløb Island / Vilhelm Lauritzen Architects + Cobe - Exterior Photography, Windows, Cityscape
© Astrid Maria Rasmussen
Kronløb Island / Vilhelm Lauritzen Architects + Cobe - Image 19 of 20
Site Plan

The Kronløb Island derives inspiration from the UNESCO World Heritage site – Stevns Klint (the iconic Danish chalk cliffs), referencing geological sediments from millions of years ago through its monolithic expression. The Kronløb Island is designed to be a distinctive, light and brick-clad block rising from the Copenhagen harbour. The island is anchored by a three-storey parking lot - located directly under the surface of the water. Once you have parked your car, you proceed upstairs and onto the car-free island in direct level with the water.

Kronløb Island / Vilhelm Lauritzen Architects + Cobe - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Sjavit Maestro
Kronløb Island / Vilhelm Lauritzen Architects + Cobe - Image 20 of 20
Isometric
Kronløb Island / Vilhelm Lauritzen Architects + Cobe - Exterior Photography, Windows
© Sjavit Maestro

The project emphasizes the character of the area as a district on the water and acts as a connecting landscape and a local green breathing space in the densely built city. The diverse landscapes include a variety of spaces that provide opportunities for different activities. Facing towards the city, the island stoops down into a coastal-like landscape speckled with plants that naturally grow along the Danish coast, creating the perfect beach-like retreat. Facing towards the water, a rocky raised landscape appears, creating a wide space overlooking the ocean.

Kronløb Island / Vilhelm Lauritzen Architects + Cobe - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Sjavit Maestro

From the balconies of Kronløb Island's apartments and the outdoor spaces surrounding the harbour, a stunning view of Øresund and the surrounding canals can be seen. To emphasize this experience, each home has a direct and uninterrupted view of the water. The apartments vary in size and expression to allow for a diverse mix of residents. The facade's horizontal lines, voids and cut-outs emphasize the monolithic narrative of the site and allow for recessed balconies to be integrated into the building's rhythm and layered expression. The new island is best described as a monolith with consistent materiality that gives the island its own identity, whilst still creating synergy with the buildings in the adjacent neighbourhoods.

Kronløb Island / Vilhelm Lauritzen Architects + Cobe - Exterior Photography, Windows, Waterfront, Facade
© Sjavit Maestro

Project location

Address:Østerbro, Denmark

Cobe
Vilhelm Lauritzen Architects
Brick

Residential Architecture, Housing

Brick

Cite: "Kronløb Island / Vilhelm Lauritzen Architects + Cobe" 21 Sep 2024. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1021423/kronlob-island-vilhelm-lauritzen-architects-plus-cobe> ISSN 0719-8884

Top #Tags