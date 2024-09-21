Parametric Architecture October Workshops

We are thrilled to announce our upcoming October workshops in collaboration with our ArchDaily Plus partner, Parametric Architecture. These workshops have been thoughtfully curated to empower architects, designers, and enthusiasts by providing them with the latest insights and skills in the dynamic realm of parametric design. Guided by industry experts and visionaries, these immersive sessions will explore cutting-edge techniques, innovative tools, and practical applications, creating an inspiring and dynamic learning environment where participants can take their design expertise to unprecedented levels.

As a token of our appreciation, ArchDaily Plus will be entitled to exclusive benefits, including special discounts on any of the workshops offered by Parametric Architecture and one complimentary monthly workshop. Your commitment to advancing architectural innovation seamlessly aligns with the enriching experiences that these workshops promise to deliver. Stay tuned for more information on how you can fully unlock your creative potential and embark on an exciting journey of design exploration in October.

This workshop focuses on the collaboration between designers and AI. "Artificial Intelligence: Parametric Negotiation" workshop explores how minimal interventions from the designer can transform AI into a creative companion. The goal is to find where designers maintain some control while allowing AI to suggest options that might not have been considered. In the workshop, we will neither fully control AI nor blindly accept what it generates. Instead, we will create a shared human-AI latent space where both contribute to the design process. We will primarily focus on image-to-image creation and achieving precise results based on the design or pattern created during the workshop. To enhance the designs, we will use IPAdapter in ComfyUI for style transfer, utilizing Midjourney's latent space to generate images. To help AI better understand the design, we will use Depth, Sketch, and Canny ControlNet, ensuring that AI can interpret the design more accurately while allowing flexibility to apply its creative interpretation.

Instructor: Kedar Undale

Date: October 12, 2024

Time: 14:00 – 19:00 GMT

Format: Online on Zoom

Duration: 1 Session (5 Hours)

Registration Deadline: October 11, 2024

Page link

This workshop aims to equip participants with skills to find and manage all the inputs (design data) for more conscious design. Through a series of software and plugins, we will be able to capture and channel them and consequently control them. We will trace a reverse path to understand how a project is conceived, from the initial analyses to improving its performance. Participants will individually learn to develop and manage a small project through a series of exercises using Rhinoceros, with the support of Grasshopper.

Instructor: Stefano Bastia

Date: October 19 – 20, 2024

Time: 15:00 – 19:00 GMT

Format: Online on Zoom

Duration: 2 Session (8 Hours)

Registration Deadline: October 18th, 2024

Page link

The workshop will guide participants through creating detailed 3D sculptures in VR using Gravity Sketch and Substance Modeler, harnessing AI, and incorporating it into their creative process with Krea.ai. We will then add realistic materials and textures with Substance Painter. On the second day, we'll dive into Unreal Engine 5 to produce cinematic video outputs of your sculptures, showcasing your work professionally and visually compellingly.

Instructor: Christian Venables

Date: October 19 – 20, 2024

Time: 11:00 – 15:00 GMT

Format: Online on Zoom

Duration: 2 Session (8 Hours)

Registration Deadline: October 18th, 2024

Page link

This workshop explores design methodologies that connect the information around us, understood as data, and the physical world, understood as materials. With the "Adaptive Fashion: Procedural Design with Bio-Materials" workshop, the choice of bio-materials is placed at the center of the design process. Participants will be able to generate complex geometries, from which it will be possible to extract useful information to select the most appropriate materials. This integrated approach aims to create a relationship between design and materials, making the product more functional in its mechanical properties and more sustainable in its end-of-life. The proposed methodology will be applied to creating and visualizing a second skin for the human body.

Instructor: Laura Civetti

Date: October 26 – 27, 2024

Time: 14:00 – 18:00 GMT

Format: Online on Zoom

Duration: 2 Session (8 Hours)

Registration Deadline: October 25th, 2024

Page link

Support open access to meaningful, inclusive, and open architecture. Become a member of ArchDaily Plus.