© All rights reserved. ArchDaily, part of DAAily platforms AG 2008-2024
Itanhangá House / be.bo

Itanhangá House / be.bo - Exterior PhotographyItanhangá House / be.bo - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Table, Chair, Beam, WindowsItanhangá House / be.bo - Interior Photography, BathroomItanhangá House / be.bo - Interior PhotographyItanhangá House / be.bo - More Images+ 36

  • Curated by Susanna Moreira
Houses
Itanhangá, Brazil
  • Architects: be.bo
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  310
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2024
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Leonardo Costa
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Concreto Abstrato, DV Gabriel, Decortiles, Ekko Revestimentos, Light Design Exporlux, Lutèce Puro Linho, Vent Decor
  • Lead Architect: Bel Lobo, Mariana Travassos
  • Responsible Architect: Diego Rodrigues
  • Collaborating Architects: Daniel Mendonça, André Nascimento, Lara Nascimento, Carolina Goes, Sérgio Porto
  • Builders: Edimilson Fernandes
  • Management: Cássio Livio Mattos
  • Complementary Works: Rosana Durões
  • Decoration: Cristina Tostes
  • Lighting: Mingrone Iluminação
  • Ventilation: Mentav
  • Woodwork: Marcenaria Lunas
  • City: Itanhangá
  • Country: Brazil
Itanhangá House / be.bo - Exterior Photography
© Leonardo Costa

Text description provided by the architects. The project was born from a dream shared by a couple who had lived for many years in the place they loved, in Itanhangá, Rio de Janeiro. The house they lived in no longer aligned with their lifestyle desires. They wanted something simpler, practical, without excess, but full of beauty and with a generous garden. The linear layout of the construction, positioned along the longitudinal boundary of the land, was designed to favor the main entrance through a green pathway, maximizing the gardens and preserving almost all of the existing trees. Practical access for cars and service areas was strategically placed at the front of the property, while the private spaces were located at the back. At the intersection of these spaces lies the open dining room, fulfilling the client's desire to dine outdoors. A great surprise came upon visiting the site: the chosen position of the house provided a perfect view of Pedra da Gávea, a delight for the residents' eyes.

Itanhangá House / be.bo - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Table, Chair, Beam
© Leonardo Costa
Itanhangá House / be.bo - Interior Photography, Dining room, Table, Chair, Beam
© Leonardo Costa
Itanhangá House / be.bo - Image 34 of 41
Plan - Ground Floor
Itanhangá House / be.bo - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Countertop, Table, Sink, Windows
© Leonardo Costa

Seeking a more "green" and welcoming design, the initial study considered building the house with CLT (Cross Laminated Timber), where the finish and structure would be integrated. The facade would receive treatment using the Japanese shou sugi ban technique as protection against the elements. We advanced with this concept until the client, concerned about durability and maintenance, opted for a more traditional construction while maintaining the same aesthetic result. We then decided to use concrete slats that mimicked charred wooden boards on the facade and to preserve the same warm contrast, some interior walls were covered with marine plywood panels of pine. The touches of color were reserved for the children's rooms — light green and dark green — and the decorative elements, were entirely curated by the client.

Itanhangá House / be.bo - Image 24 of 41
© Leonardo Costa
Itanhangá House / be.bo - Interior Photography, Windows
© Leonardo Costa
Itanhangá House / be.bo - Interior Photography, Bathroom
© Leonardo Costa
Itanhangá House / be.bo - Image 40 of 41
Axo
Itanhangá House / be.bo - Interior Photography
© Leonardo Costa

The entire house receives abundant natural light and interacts harmoniously with the gardens, ensuring a wonderfully airy and sunlit living experience. Each room features outdoor decks that promote a close and constant connection with nature, and skylights positioned in the dining room and bathrooms allow the sky to become an integral part of daily life. The linearity is also present in the interior circulation, which provides access to all rooms, with a rhythm marked by alternating glass panels and vertical supports, followed along the entire length by a long bench.

Itanhangá House / be.bo - Exterior Photography
© Leonardo Costa

