Itanhangá House / be.bo

Houses • Itanhangá, Brazil Architects: be.bo

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 310 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2024

Photographs Photographs: Leonardo Costa

Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project Manufacturers: Concreto Abstrato , DV Gabriel , Decortiles , Ekko Revestimentos , Light Design Exporlux , Lutèce Puro Linho , Vent Decor

Lead Architect: Bel Lobo, Mariana Travassos

Responsible Architect: Diego Rodrigues

Collaborating Architects: Daniel Mendonça, André Nascimento, Lara Nascimento, Carolina Goes, Sérgio Porto

Builders: Edimilson Fernandes

Management: Cássio Livio Mattos

Complementary Works: Rosana Durões

Decoration: Cristina Tostes

Lighting: Mingrone Iluminação

Ventilation: Mentav

Woodwork: Marcenaria Lunas

City: Itanhangá

Country: Brazil

Text description provided by the architects. The project was born from a dream shared by a couple who had lived for many years in the place they loved, in Itanhangá, Rio de Janeiro. The house they lived in no longer aligned with their lifestyle desires. They wanted something simpler, practical, without excess, but full of beauty and with a generous garden. The linear layout of the construction, positioned along the longitudinal boundary of the land, was designed to favor the main entrance through a green pathway, maximizing the gardens and preserving almost all of the existing trees. Practical access for cars and service areas was strategically placed at the front of the property, while the private spaces were located at the back. At the intersection of these spaces lies the open dining room, fulfilling the client's desire to dine outdoors. A great surprise came upon visiting the site: the chosen position of the house provided a perfect view of Pedra da Gávea, a delight for the residents' eyes.

Seeking a more "green" and welcoming design, the initial study considered building the house with CLT (Cross Laminated Timber), where the finish and structure would be integrated. The facade would receive treatment using the Japanese shou sugi ban technique as protection against the elements. We advanced with this concept until the client, concerned about durability and maintenance, opted for a more traditional construction while maintaining the same aesthetic result. We then decided to use concrete slats that mimicked charred wooden boards on the facade and to preserve the same warm contrast, some interior walls were covered with marine plywood panels of pine. The touches of color were reserved for the children's rooms — light green and dark green — and the decorative elements, were entirely curated by the client.

The entire house receives abundant natural light and interacts harmoniously with the gardens, ensuring a wonderfully airy and sunlit living experience. Each room features outdoor decks that promote a close and constant connection with nature, and skylights positioned in the dining room and bathrooms allow the sky to become an integral part of daily life. The linearity is also present in the interior circulation, which provides access to all rooms, with a rhythm marked by alternating glass panels and vertical supports, followed along the entire length by a long bench.