© All rights reserved. ArchDaily, part of DAAily platforms AG 2008-2024 ISSN 0719-8884
Marco Road / BetterPAD

Marco Road / BetterPAD - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Table, ChairMarco Road / BetterPAD - Interior Photography, Living Room, Table, WindowsMarco Road / BetterPAD - Interior PhotographyMarco Road / BetterPAD - Interior Photography, Dining room, Table, Windows, Chair, BrickMarco Road / BetterPAD - More Images+ 13

  • Curated by Hadir Al Koshta
Residential Architecture
United Kingdom
  • Architects: BetterPAD
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  1800 ft²
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2023
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Chris Wharton
  • Lead Architects: Paul Duffy
Marco Road / BetterPAD - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Table, Chair
© Chris Wharton

Text description provided by the architects. This project is set within a classic Victorian terrace home, located in the heart of Brackenbury Village, Hammersmith, and Fulham. The design focuses on creating a thoughtful ground-floor extension that seamlessly blends contemporary architectural elements with the historic character of the original home. A key aspect of the project is the strategic introduction of roof lights, carefully positioned to allow an abundance of natural light to flood the newly extended space. This not only enhances the sense of openness but also creates an inviting and airy atmosphere that transforms the overall feel of the home. The interaction between light and space becomes one of the defining features of the design.

Marco Road / BetterPAD - Interior Photography, Living Room, Table, Windows
© Chris Wharton
Marco Road / BetterPAD - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Table, Shelving, Chair
© Chris Wharton

The architectural approach embraces the challenge of level changes, which are subtly managed to maintain a fluid and uninterrupted connection throughout the home. The floor steps down from the original part of the house to the rear extension, and then gently rises back up to meet the garden. These level changes not only address the practical aspects of the site but also add an element of depth and dynamism to the interior spaces, creating a journey through the home that feels both natural and engaging. In the garden, a striking visual contrast is created between the carefully planned, symmetrical landscape design and the dynamic, asymmetrical forms of the interior space, including the sculptural skylight openings. This juxtaposition is further enhanced by the thoughtful inclusion of planters, which act as a soft transitional element, drawing the eye along the visual axis from the house to the garden. The planters help to blur the boundary between the indoor and outdoor spaces, creating a sense of continuity and cohesion.

Marco Road / BetterPAD - Interior Photography
© Chris Wharton

Inside, the living spaces at Marco Road reflect the project's focus on light, openness, and a modern aesthetic. Large, strategically placed windows in the living room work in harmony with the roof lights, ensuring a seamless transition between interior spaces. Upstairs, the bedrooms maintain a cozy yet modern ambiance, characterized by neutral tones, natural materials, and clean lines, bringing a sense of sophistication and comfort throughout the home.

Marco Road / BetterPAD - Interior Photography, Dining room, Table, Windows, Chair, Brick
© Chris Wharton

Project location

Address:London, United Kingdom

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
BetterPAD
Material

Brick

Cite: "Marco Road / BetterPAD " 16 Oct 2024. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1021339/marco-road-betterpad> ISSN 0719-8884

