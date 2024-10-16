Marco Road / BetterPAD

+ 13

Design Team: BetterPAD

Country: United Kingdom

Text description provided by the architects. This project is set within a classic Victorian terrace home, located in the heart of Brackenbury Village, Hammersmith, and Fulham. The design focuses on creating a thoughtful ground-floor extension that seamlessly blends contemporary architectural elements with the historic character of the original home. A key aspect of the project is the strategic introduction of roof lights, carefully positioned to allow an abundance of natural light to flood the newly extended space. This not only enhances the sense of openness but also creates an inviting and airy atmosphere that transforms the overall feel of the home. The interaction between light and space becomes one of the defining features of the design.

The architectural approach embraces the challenge of level changes, which are subtly managed to maintain a fluid and uninterrupted connection throughout the home. The floor steps down from the original part of the house to the rear extension, and then gently rises back up to meet the garden. These level changes not only address the practical aspects of the site but also add an element of depth and dynamism to the interior spaces, creating a journey through the home that feels both natural and engaging. In the garden, a striking visual contrast is created between the carefully planned, symmetrical landscape design and the dynamic, asymmetrical forms of the interior space, including the sculptural skylight openings. This juxtaposition is further enhanced by the thoughtful inclusion of planters, which act as a soft transitional element, drawing the eye along the visual axis from the house to the garden. The planters help to blur the boundary between the indoor and outdoor spaces, creating a sense of continuity and cohesion.

Inside, the living spaces at Marco Road reflect the project's focus on light, openness, and a modern aesthetic. Large, strategically placed windows in the living room work in harmony with the roof lights, ensuring a seamless transition between interior spaces. Upstairs, the bedrooms maintain a cozy yet modern ambiance, characterized by neutral tones, natural materials, and clean lines, bringing a sense of sophistication and comfort throughout the home.