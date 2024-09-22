Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily, part of DAAily platforms AG 2008-2024 ISSN 0719-8884
Wuzhen Vessel Hotel Façade Design / workshopXZ

Wuzhen Vessel Hotel Façade Design / workshopXZ - Exterior Photography, Facade, WindowsWuzhen Vessel Hotel Façade Design / workshopXZ - Image 3 of 22Wuzhen Vessel Hotel Façade Design / workshopXZ - Image 4 of 22Wuzhen Vessel Hotel Façade Design / workshopXZ - Exterior Photography, Facade, BeamWuzhen Vessel Hotel Façade Design / workshopXZ - More Images+ 17

  • Curated by 韩爽 - HAN Shuang
Hotels
Jiaxing, China
  • Architects: workshopXZ
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  84124
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2023
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Runzi Zhu
  • Lead Architects: Zijie Cao
  • Design Team: Zijie Cao, Xin Wu, Siming Ke, Rensu Dong
  • Facade Design Institute: The Architectural Design & Research Institute of Zhejiang University Co., Ltd. (UAD)
  • Lighting Design: Shanghai Bingsi Lighting Design Firm
  • Clients: Wuzhen Tourism Co., Ltd
  • City: Jiaxing
  • Country: China
  • Did you collaborate on this project?
Wuzhen Vessel Hotel Façade Design / workshopXZ - Exterior Photography, Facade
© Runzi Zhu

Text description provided by the architects. The Wuzhen Vessel Hotel stands adjacent to the Beijing-Hangzhou Grand Canal, nestled in the northwest corner of the Wuzhen Scenic Area, renowned as one of China's last waterside dwellings. Boasting 493 rooms along with diverse dining options and fitness facilities, it is the largest hotel in the area. Embodying the concept of a Chinese barque moored in a harbor, the hotel's design intricately weaves traditional Chinese motifs with modern materials and technologies.

Wuzhen Vessel Hotel Façade Design / workshopXZ - Exterior Photography
© Runzi Zhu
Wuzhen Vessel Hotel Façade Design / workshopXZ - Image 22 of 22
Parametric diagram 02
Wuzhen Vessel Hotel Façade Design / workshopXZ - Image 8 of 22
© Runzi Zhu

The facade design artfully captures traditional Chinese scenes using contemporary elements. Parametric bamboo-finished aluminum shading louvers wind across the podium's facade, evoking the imagery of rippling waves caressing the hull. Meanwhile, parametric grey louvers adorning the tower facade emulate the ascent of billowing sails. These features not only play with light and shadow through variations in color and depth but also create a dynamic visual effect.

Wuzhen Vessel Hotel Façade Design / workshopXZ - Image 4 of 22
© Runzi Zhu
Wuzhen Vessel Hotel Façade Design / workshopXZ - Image 21 of 22
Parametric diagram 01
Wuzhen Vessel Hotel Façade Design / workshopXZ - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade, Cityscape
© Runzi Zhu
Wuzhen Vessel Hotel Façade Design / workshopXZ - Image 13 of 22
© Runzi Zhu

A standout feature is the outdoor infinity pool, cantilevered from the "deck," offering guests the sensation of swimming amidst the clouds above the canal and town, blurring the boundaries between water and sky. As dusk descends, the panoramic lighting scheme paints a poetic tableau reminiscent of fishing fires and lone sails casting their shadows.

Wuzhen Vessel Hotel Façade Design / workshopXZ - Exterior Photography, Facade, Beam
© Runzi Zhu
Wuzhen Vessel Hotel Façade Design / workshopXZ - Image 20 of 22
Burj Al Arab Tower Curtain Wall Sample Section
Wuzhen Vessel Hotel Façade Design / workshopXZ - Image 14 of 22
© Runzi Zhu

The curtain walls of this project exhibit diversity and complexity. Leveraging parameterized design techniques and innovative fabrication and installation details, both the podium and towers manifest the original design vision. The tower's typical facade comprises a dual-unit curtain wall system—combining inner glass panels with outer honeycomb-structured aluminum plate shading louvers—enhancing both construction efficiency and production accuracy. Additionally, various other curtain wall forms, such as frit pattern glass curtain walls, honeycomb-structured stone curtain walls, aluminum board curtain walls, zinc roofs, and a variety of canopies, contribute to the architectural richness of the hotel.

Wuzhen Vessel Hotel Façade Design / workshopXZ - Exterior Photography, Facade
© Runzi Zhu

Project location

Address:Wuzhen, Tongxiang, Zhejiang, China

Cite: "Wuzhen Vessel Hotel Façade Design / workshopXZ" 22 Sep 2024. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1021338/wuzhen-vessel-hotel-facade-design-workshopxz> ISSN 0719-8884

Top #Tags