Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily, part of DAAily platforms AG 2008-2024 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Apartments
  4. Spain
  5. Plazuela de Santiago Apartment / BABELstudio

Plazuela de Santiago Apartment / BABELstudio

Save

Plazuela de Santiago Apartment / BABELstudio - Interior Photography, Kitchen, ShelvingPlazuela de Santiago Apartment / BABELstudio - Interior Photography, Shelving, Sink, CountertopPlazuela de Santiago Apartment / BABELstudio - Interior Photography, Closet, ShelvingPlazuela de Santiago Apartment / BABELstudio - Interior Photography, BedroomPlazuela de Santiago Apartment / BABELstudio - More Images+ 15

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Apartments, Renovation
Bilbao, Spain
  • Architects: BABELstudio
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  75
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2023
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Luis Díaz Díaz
  • Lead Architects: Andrea García Crespo; Andrea Emmnuel Laredo, Michael Schmidt
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Plazuela de Santiago Apartment / BABELstudio - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Shelving
© Luis Díaz Díaz

Text description provided by the architects. Located in a historic building in the Old Town of Bilbao, this project proposes the renovation of a home in which the image of the past and the present coexist, emphasizing the choice of natural materials and attention to detail of integrated furniture.

Save this picture!
Plazuela de Santiago Apartment / BABELstudio - Interior Photography, Closet, Shelving
© Luis Díaz Díaz
Save this picture!
Plazuela de Santiago Apartment / BABELstudio - Image 8 of 20
© Luis Díaz Díaz

Our main objective was to return the home to the splendor it would have enjoyed at the time of its construction. Although important architectural interventions were made, the ceilings were raised to the maximum, and original rooms were expanded and unified, the most valuable architectural elements of the property were highlighted and characteristic historical elements were reintroduced such as cornices or timber windows that evoke the origin of the building.

Save this picture!
Plazuela de Santiago Apartment / BABELstudio - Interior Photography, Table, Chair
© Luis Díaz Díaz
Save this picture!
Plazuela de Santiago Apartment / BABELstudio - Interior Photography
© Luis Díaz Díaz

The new home is divided into a day area that includes the kitchen, dining room, and living room and has two arch-shaped balconies and a bow window with views of the cathedral, and a night area with a double master bedroom, a single one, and a large bathroom that opens to interior patios.

Save this picture!
Plazuela de Santiago Apartment / BABELstudio - Image 19 of 20

Special attention has been paid to the design of each integrated furniture element. Our studio designed the kitchen and shelves, as well as the dining table. These elements are made with oak plywood and finished with varnishes and natural oils. Every detail, from the design of the kitchen cabinet and its hand-made handles to the assembly of the shelving parts, has been carefully designed to give the space uniqueness.

Save this picture!
Plazuela de Santiago Apartment / BABELstudio - Interior Photography
© Luis Díaz Díaz
Save this picture!
Plazuela de Santiago Apartment / BABELstudio - Interior Photography, Bathroom, Sink
© Luis Díaz Díaz
Save this picture!
Plazuela de Santiago Apartment / BABELstudio - Interior Photography, Table
© Luis Díaz Díaz

The bathroom is conceived as the original element of the apartment, where the choice of materials and geometric shapes are combined to create a space inspired by architecture from the last century. The colors are the protagonists: beige and dark red hydraulic tiles on the floor are harmonized with a bluish tone on the walls, including the shower covered in micro cement. The sink, a piece designed by our studio and executed by Mosaic Factory, combines the same colors of the flooring in a resounding piece of terrazzo.

Save this picture!
Plazuela de Santiago Apartment / BABELstudio - Image 14 of 20
© Luis Díaz Díaz

Excluding the bathroom, the color of the walls, as well as, the free-standing furniture elements of the project seek a neutral and soft line. The Hari chairs by Ondarreta in linen color and the Mags sofa by Hay in sand color bring serenity and comfort to the room. Each choice has been made to create a relaxed and welcoming atmosphere that complements the harmony of the entire project.

Save this picture!
Plazuela de Santiago Apartment / BABELstudio - Interior Photography, Bedroom
© Luis Díaz Díaz

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
BABELstudio
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousingApartmentsRefurbishmentRenovationSpain
Cite: "Plazuela de Santiago Apartment / BABELstudio" 20 Sep 2024. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1021279/plazuela-de-santiago-apartment-babelstudio> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream
In alliance with Architonic
Check the latest Bistro TablesCheck the latest Bistro TablesCheck the latest Bistro Tables

Check the latest Bistro Tables

Check the latest Dining TablesCheck the latest Dining TablesCheck the latest Dining Tables

Check the latest Dining Tables

Top #Tags