Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily, part of DAAily platforms AG 2008-2024 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Residential Architecture
  4. Canada
  5. Schlotfeldt Residence / Omar Gandhi Architect

Schlotfeldt Residence / Omar Gandhi Architect

Save

Schlotfeldt Residence / Omar Gandhi Architect - Image 2 of 27Schlotfeldt Residence / Omar Gandhi Architect - Exterior PhotographySchlotfeldt Residence / Omar Gandhi Architect - Interior Photography, Living Room, Sofa, Table, WindowsSchlotfeldt Residence / Omar Gandhi Architect - Exterior PhotographySchlotfeldt Residence / Omar Gandhi Architect - More Images+ 22

  • Curated by Hadir Al Koshta
Residential Architecture, Houses
Naramata, Canada
  • Design Team: Omar Gandhi Architects
  • Principal Architect: Omar Gandhi
  • Associate & Project Architect: Jeff Shaw
  • Architect: Chad Jamieson
  • General Contractor : Ritchie Custom Homes
  • City: Naramata
  • Country: Canada
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Schlotfeldt Residence / Omar Gandhi Architect - Image 6 of 27
© Ema Peter Photography
Save this picture!
Schlotfeldt Residence / Omar Gandhi Architect - Image 2 of 27
© Ema Peter Photography

Text description provided by the architects. Sitting high above the Okanagan valley, planted into the desolate mountain landscape sits a corten-clad house reminiscent of a landship.

Save this picture!
Schlotfeldt Residence / Omar Gandhi Architect - Exterior Photography
© Ema Peter Photography

Intended to resist and react to the surrounding environment, the structure takes into consideration the risk of fire, extreme heat, wind, and snow that high-altitude sites endure throughout the year. Large overhangs provide shelter from the elements.

Save this picture!
Schlotfeldt Residence / Omar Gandhi Architect - Interior Photography, Living Room, Sofa, Table, Windows
© Ema Peter Photography

The structure's base offers no glazed openings to help protect from infiltration of low-lying fire. A set of steel perforated stairs leads you up to the entry across a perforated landing. A central skylight and light tunnel draw in additional natural light into the center of the home.

Save this picture!
Schlotfeldt Residence / Omar Gandhi Architect - Exterior Photography
© Ema Peter Photography
Save this picture!
Schlotfeldt Residence / Omar Gandhi Architect - Exterior Photography
© Ema Peter Photography

The truncated, arrow-shaped plan is raised and set into the existing rocky landscape, providing an uninterrupted 270-degree view from the main living spaces of the Okanagan Valley and flanking mountain ranges.

Save this picture!
Schlotfeldt Residence / Omar Gandhi Architect - Exterior Photography, Windows
© Ema Peter Photography

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
Omar Gandhi Architect
Office

Material

Steel

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesCanada

Materials and Tags

SteelProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesCanada
Cite: "Schlotfeldt Residence / Omar Gandhi Architect" 18 Sep 2024. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1021263/schlotfeldt-residence-omar-gandhi-architect> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream
In alliance with Architonic
Check the latest Double BedsCheck the latest Double BedsCheck the latest Double Beds

Check the latest Double Beds

Check the latest Free Standing LightsCheck the latest Free Standing LightsCheck the latest Free Standing Lights

Check the latest Free Standing Lights

Top #Tags