Schlotfeldt Residence / Omar Gandhi Architect

Design Team: Omar Gandhi Architects

Principal Architect: Omar Gandhi

Associate & Project Architect: Jeff Shaw

Architect: Chad Jamieson

General Contractor : Ritchie Custom Homes

City: Naramata

Country: Canada

Text description provided by the architects. Sitting high above the Okanagan valley, planted into the desolate mountain landscape sits a corten-clad house reminiscent of a landship.

Intended to resist and react to the surrounding environment, the structure takes into consideration the risk of fire, extreme heat, wind, and snow that high-altitude sites endure throughout the year. Large overhangs provide shelter from the elements.

The structure's base offers no glazed openings to help protect from infiltration of low-lying fire. A set of steel perforated stairs leads you up to the entry across a perforated landing. A central skylight and light tunnel draw in additional natural light into the center of the home.

The truncated, arrow-shaped plan is raised and set into the existing rocky landscape, providing an uninterrupted 270-degree view from the main living spaces of the Okanagan Valley and flanking mountain ranges.