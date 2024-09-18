Schlotfeldt Residence / Omar Gandhi Architect

-
Architects: Omar Gandhi Architect
- Year: 2021
-
Photographs:Ema Peter Photography
-
- Design Team: Omar Gandhi Architects
- Principal Architect: Omar Gandhi
- Associate & Project Architect: Jeff Shaw
- Architect: Chad Jamieson
- General Contractor : Ritchie Custom Homes
- City: Naramata
- Country: Canada
Text description provided by the architects. Sitting high above the Okanagan valley, planted into the desolate mountain landscape sits a corten-clad house reminiscent of a landship.
Intended to resist and react to the surrounding environment, the structure takes into consideration the risk of fire, extreme heat, wind, and snow that high-altitude sites endure throughout the year. Large overhangs provide shelter from the elements.
The structure's base offers no glazed openings to help protect from infiltration of low-lying fire. A set of steel perforated stairs leads you up to the entry across a perforated landing. A central skylight and light tunnel draw in additional natural light into the center of the home.
The truncated, arrow-shaped plan is raised and set into the existing rocky landscape, providing an uninterrupted 270-degree view from the main living spaces of the Okanagan Valley and flanking mountain ranges.