  5. Trekronå Treehouse / Arkitekt Manuela Hardy AS

Trekronå Treehouse / Arkitekt Manuela Hardy AS - Exterior Photography
Trekronå Treehouse / Arkitekt Manuela Hardy AS - Interior Photography, Windows, Shelving
Trekronå Treehouse / Arkitekt Manuela Hardy AS - Interior Photography, Living Room, Windows, Table, Beam
Trekronå Treehouse / Arkitekt Manuela Hardy AS - Image 5 of 18

  • Curated by Hadir Al Koshta
Residential Architecture, Houses
Ogna, Norway
  • Design Team: Manuela Hardy
  • City: Ogna
  • Country: Norway
Trekronå Treehouse / Arkitekt Manuela Hardy AS - Exterior Photography
© Hugo Lütcherath

Text description provided by the architects. Trekronaa is a treehouse situated amongst pine trees at Ogna, in the southwest of Norway. The design is inspired by the architect's childhood memories of treetops and the shape of the pine cone.

Trekronå Treehouse / Arkitekt Manuela Hardy AS - Image 5 of 18
© Anne Bråtveit

The cabin is lifted from the ground by 3 tilted steel legs and is built on a steel frame. The focus during the build was to mostly use local materials as well as interior details.

Trekronå Treehouse / Arkitekt Manuela Hardy AS - Interior Photography, Windows, Shelving
© Anne Bråtveit
Trekronå Treehouse / Arkitekt Manuela Hardy AS - Interior Photography, Living Room, Windows, Table, Beam
© Anne Bråtveit

The cabin is only about 15 square meters small but holds all the functions needed. Due to the small size, it was important to use the space wisely, without letting it compromise the design. The task of drawing this tiny cabin came from the local couple Henrik and Lene Stokkeland, who also manage the day-to-day operations at the 2 tiny cabins.

Trekronå Treehouse / Arkitekt Manuela Hardy AS - Exterior Photography, Windows
© Lise Bjelland

Trekronaa has won prizes as well as it has been nominated. It has also been mentioned in Norwegian interior magazines after its completion.

Trekronå Treehouse / Arkitekt Manuela Hardy AS - Exterior Photography, Forest
© Hugo Lütcherath

Project gallery

About this office
Arkitekt Manuela Hardy AS
Wood

Materials and Tags

