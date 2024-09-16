The Open House / MANTIS

+ 6

Structural Designer: Shirish Lele

Country: India

Text description provided by the architects. The one-acre site of Saukhya Farm is nestled in the lush valley of Beze Village, on the outskirts of Nashik. Surrounded by small farms, it offers sweeping views of Beze Dam and surrounding hills. The clients' brief was to transform the site into a farmhouse and to cultivate part of it into an orchard. Work on the farmhouse began amid lockdown delays. Frequent visits to the site inspired us as we observed the valley's dramatic seasonal changes—from vibrant green in the monsoon to muted brown later in the year. These observations became central to the design of 'The Open House,' a farmhouse that frames and integrates with its surroundings, encouraging users to slow down and engage with nature.

Ecologically sensitive practices guided the landscaping of the broader site, emphasizing the use of native plants. Instead of a traditional compound wall, a dense 'living fence' of native trees, grown using the Miyawaki method, defines the boundary along the approach road. The site is divided by the driveway into two sections: one-third allocated to 'The Open House' and a recreational garden, and two-thirds developed into a Tropical Food Forest based on permaculture principles for a mixed fruit orchard. The farmhouse is strategically positioned to maximize views of the surroundings.

Visitors are greeted by two tall stone walls arranged in a staggered pattern along the driveway, with a central deck serving as the entrance. These walls enclose two sections: the 'living block' and the 'bedrooms block'. The central deck acts as a versatile veranda, offering views of both the food forest and the expansive landscape, creating the impression that nature not only surrounds but also flows through the house. A floating steel staircase links the central deck to the upper deck, visually uniting the elevation.

At first glance, 'The Open House' appears enclosed due to its imposing walls and minimal openings. However, once inside, the house unfolds in all directions, forming connections with its surroundings through strategic openings. The living block features a spacious, multi-purpose area with a double-height floating roof. A comfortable window seat integrated into a bookshelf provides an ideal reading nook, while the dining area, situated in a recessed section, contrasts with the large fenestrations of the living room and connects to the kitchen via a sliding door.

The bedroom block, separated from the living block by the central deck, offers privacy. The master bedroom is cozy and elegant, while the guest bedroom features a double-height ceiling and a sleeping loft accessed by a locally crafted teakwood ladder. Both bedrooms have attached retreat-like bathrooms with green pockets and skylights. The stone walls serve as captivating backdrops inside the building, enhancing the dining, kitchen, and bathrooms. The steel staircase linking the central and upper decks starts with a solid base and becomes lighter as it floats along the building's exterior, reflecting the roof's design. In conclusion, 'The Open House' explores the three dimensions of space through architectural design and incorporates a fourth dimension—time—through the ongoing transformation of nature.