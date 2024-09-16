Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily, part of DAAily platforms AG 2008-2024 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. India
  5. The Open House / MANTIS

The Open House / MANTIS

Save

The Open House / MANTIS - Exterior Photography, Windows, FacadeThe Open House / MANTIS - Interior Photography, Living Room, Sofa, Table, ShelvingThe Open House / MANTIS - Interior Photography, BedroomThe Open House / MANTIS - Interior Photography, Bathroom, SinkThe Open House / MANTIS - More Images+ 6

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Houses
India
  • Structural Designer: Shirish Lele
  • Country: India
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
The Open House / MANTIS - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Yash Katariya

Text description provided by the architects. The one-acre site of Saukhya Farm is nestled in the lush valley of Beze Village, on the outskirts of Nashik. Surrounded by small farms, it offers sweeping views of Beze Dam and surrounding hills. The clients' brief was to transform the site into a farmhouse and to cultivate part of it into an orchard. Work on the farmhouse began amid lockdown delays. Frequent visits to the site inspired us as we observed the valley's dramatic seasonal changes—from vibrant green in the monsoon to muted brown later in the year. These observations became central to the design of 'The Open House,' a farmhouse that frames and integrates with its surroundings, encouraging users to slow down and engage with nature.

Save this picture!
The Open House / MANTIS - Interior Photography, Bedroom
© Yash Katariya
Save this picture!
The Open House / MANTIS - Interior Photography, Living Room, Sofa, Table, Shelving
© Yash Katariya

Ecologically sensitive practices guided the landscaping of the broader site, emphasizing the use of native plants. Instead of a traditional compound wall, a dense 'living fence' of native trees, grown using the Miyawaki method, defines the boundary along the approach road. The site is divided by the driveway into two sections: one-third allocated to 'The Open House' and a recreational garden, and two-thirds developed into a Tropical Food Forest based on permaculture principles for a mixed fruit orchard. The farmhouse is strategically positioned to maximize views of the surroundings.

Save this picture!
The Open House / MANTIS - Interior Photography, Table
© Yash Katariya

Visitors are greeted by two tall stone walls arranged in a staggered pattern along the driveway, with a central deck serving as the entrance. These walls enclose two sections: the 'living block' and the 'bedrooms block'. The central deck acts as a versatile veranda, offering views of both the food forest and the expansive landscape, creating the impression that nature not only surrounds but also flows through the house. A floating steel staircase links the central deck to the upper deck, visually uniting the elevation.

Save this picture!
The Open House / MANTIS - Interior Photography, Bathroom, Sink
© Yash Katariya

At first glance, 'The Open House' appears enclosed due to its imposing walls and minimal openings. However, once inside, the house unfolds in all directions, forming connections with its surroundings through strategic openings. The living block features a spacious, multi-purpose area with a double-height floating roof. A comfortable window seat integrated into a bookshelf provides an ideal reading nook, while the dining area, situated in a recessed section, contrasts with the large fenestrations of the living room and connects to the kitchen via a sliding door.

Save this picture!
The Open House / MANTIS - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Yash Katariya
Save this picture!
The Open House / MANTIS - Exterior Photography
© Yash Katariya

The bedroom block, separated from the living block by the central deck, offers privacy. The master bedroom is cozy and elegant, while the guest bedroom features a double-height ceiling and a sleeping loft accessed by a locally crafted teakwood ladder. Both bedrooms have attached retreat-like bathrooms with green pockets and skylights. The stone walls serve as captivating backdrops inside the building, enhancing the dining, kitchen, and bathrooms. The steel staircase linking the central and upper decks starts with a solid base and becomes lighter as it floats along the building's exterior, reflecting the roof's design. In conclusion, 'The Open House' explores the three dimensions of space through architectural design and incorporates a fourth dimension—time—through the ongoing transformation of nature.

Save this picture!
The Open House / MANTIS - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Yash Katariya

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
MANTIS
Office

Material

Stone

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesIndia

Materials and Tags

StoneProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesIndia
Cite: "The Open House / MANTIS" 16 Sep 2024. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1021239/the-open-house-mantis> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream
In alliance with Architonic
Check the latest Wing ChairsCheck the latest Wing ChairsCheck the latest Wing Chairs

Check the latest Wing Chairs

Check the latest Rocking ArmchairsCheck the latest Rocking ArmchairsCheck the latest Rocking Armchairs

Check the latest Rocking Armchairs

Top #Tags