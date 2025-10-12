Intervention of the Yulin courtyard house / Tumushi Architects

+ 26

Tree Courtyard \ Street House \Town Exhibition Intervention of the Yulin courtyard house

Yulin old town is located in the northern part of Shaanxi Province and was built in the Ming Dynasty. Since the beginning of the Ming Dynasty, it has been one of the important nine frontier towns in China. The walls of the old town are well preserved. The Central Street, which runs through the north and south in the middle of town, has six towers standing on the street, is called the "Six-Tower Street".