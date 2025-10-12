Intervention of the Yulin courtyard house / Tumushi Architects

-
Architects: Tumushi Architects
- Area: 1050 m²
- Year: 2023
-
Photographs:Weiqi Jin
-
Lead Architects: Yan Bai, Qili Yang
More SpecsLess Specs
- Category: Exhibition Center, Public Architecture, Renovation
- Project Leader: Zuliang Wang, Dong Wang
- Design Team: Zuliang Wang, Dong Wang ,Taotao Zhou , Lina Ma, Linlin Zhang
- Clients: Yuyang Government/CBC
- City: Yulin
- Country: China
Tree Courtyard \ Street House \Town Exhibition Intervention of the Yulin courtyard house
Yulin old town is located in the northern part of Shaanxi Province and was built in the Ming Dynasty. Since the beginning of the Ming Dynasty, it has been one of the important nine frontier towns in China. The walls of the old town are well preserved. The Central Street, which runs through the north and south in the middle of town, has six towers standing on the street, is called the "Six-Tower Street".