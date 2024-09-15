IDYLLL Restaurant and Bar / The Purple Ink Studio

+ 19

Associate Architect: Nivya Joseph

Project Architect: Uday Aggarwal

Lead Interior Designers: Rajvi Shah, Anareen Reynolds

Project Engineers: John Philip, Jaikumar V, Aravind Vankadaru

Client: One Window Ventures

Envelop Designs: Shruti Khandelwal

Sound, Façade, Light & Digital Art: Chopra Design

Interior Contractors: SPAN Interiors

City: Bengaluru

Country: India

The underlying storyline: Decoding Modern India - A time-honored culinary tradition, Indian cuisine is a gateway to a multitude of experiences. Traditionally, food was not just for sustenance but was a means of hospitality and historical influences. Decoding the craft that went behind, the ability to blend the flavors harmoniously and celebrate the diversity, we crafted narrative-weaving stories that aimed to be a testament to this enchanting power. The elements that became part of the narrative reflected the intricate artistry and cultural richness.

Design Framework - With the genesis in Jaipur, the design ideology of Idylll revolves around establishing a distinct presence in urban Bengaluru and leading the way. As guests approach, they are greeted by a gateway of celebration, weaving its way into the rich tapestry of cultural narratives. The journey further transcends into a crafted culinary exploration embracing the spirits of both cities. The dining experience then takes center stage by forging a profound connection between the earth and the transformative qualities of food.





Layered complexity - Crafted for a complete sensory experience, the journey is carefully crafted to create a sense of harmony and immersion. The tactile sensation of the earth is used as a narrative, shaping spaces with a sense of solidity and continuity, akin to a monolith rising from the ground. The dining spaces are divided into three significant areas, each enriched with unique experiences yet maintaining a cohesive narrative. Indian Plates at the lower level is the fine dining encompassing a culinary journey. The dining setting is organic complementing the natural movement and swirls. A Private dining space overlooking the outside caters to 10-12 people for an intimate gathering. A 3m diameter circular table adds to the fluidity of the space, complementing the ceiling fresco and creating a serene and exclusive experience. As one ascends to the high-energy Cocktail room at the upper level, the palette offers a shift in the ambiance and experience. The cocktail bar has more airy quality with soft hues and natural tones. This ensures the guests enjoy their meal in a casual setting.

Craftsmanship - The monolithic monotone walls are designed as the main protagonist elevating the dining experience and fostering a sense of intimacy. The texture and colour were carefully crafted embodying the qualities of earth. A unique texture was developed and frescos added to the depth of the space. The positioning of the frescos was orchestrated to enhance the geometry of the dining setting. The ceiling frescos feature the logo, which is five concentrated circles, resembling the rings of the tree trunk signifying the journey from traditional roots to an exquisite dining experience. The flooring is in granite reminiscent of monoliths in southern India combined with white marble imbues the space with cultural resonance. Intricate detailing throughout the dining setting enhances the visual appeal. Softness is introduced through the fabrics and patterns inspired by Indian motifs enriching the design narrative.

A constant connection with the outdoors and the different textures from polished surfaces to rough textures sets the prelude for the culinary experience. The cocktail bar on the upper level is prominent with its illuminated circular form and patterns. These patterns are reflected in the ceiling as ripples cascade down to the backlit bar. Natural light flushes in through the glass blocks during the day with a very Zen quality and has an animated quality at dusk. The walls are playful with digital art and frescos completing the immersive high energy. Enveloped in the ambiance, connection, and discovery linger in the memory long after the meal has ended.