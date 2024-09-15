Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily, part of DAAily platforms AG 2008-2024 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Japan
  5. Small House in Kawasaki / Plan 21

Small House in Kawasaki / Plan 21

Save

Small House in Kawasaki / Plan 21 - Exterior Photography, Windows, FacadeSmall House in Kawasaki / Plan 21 - Interior Photography, Dining room, WindowsSmall House in Kawasaki / Plan 21 - Interior Photography, BeamSmall House in Kawasaki / Plan 21 - Image 5 of 18Small House in Kawasaki / Plan 21 - More Images+ 13

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Houses
Kawasaki, Japan
  • Architects: Plan 21
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  97
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2022
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Taku Hata
  • Architect: Umihiko Cho
  • City: Kawasaki
  • Country: Japan
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Small House in Kawasaki / Plan 21 - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Taku Hata

Text description provided by the architects. This small house was built for a couple who have finished raising their children and are retired. The house is located in an old residential area on the outskirts of Tokyo, blessed with lots of greenery and a good environment.

Save this picture!
Small House in Kawasaki / Plan 21 - Interior Photography, Beam
© Taku Hata
Save this picture!
Small House in Kawasaki / Plan 21 - Image 16 of 18
Plan - Ground Floor
Save this picture!
Small House in Kawasaki / Plan 21 - Interior Photography, Dining room, Windows
© Taku Hata

The building is kept low so as not to overwhelm the surrounding houses, and part of the sloped roof is used as a loft. The loft floor is suspended from the ceiling, making it appear to be floating in mid-air.

Save this picture!
Small House in Kawasaki / Plan 21 - Interior Photography, Beam
© Taku Hata
Save this picture!
Small House in Kawasaki / Plan 21 - Image 18 of 18
Section
Save this picture!
Small House in Kawasaki / Plan 21 - Interior Photography, Beam
© Taku Hata

The building is made of wood, with standard cypress lumber used for the pillars and beams, and the exterior walls are also covered with cypress boards. In addition, solar heat collector panels are installed on the roof, and air heated by the panels is blown under the floor for use as heating.

Save this picture!
Small House in Kawasaki / Plan 21 - Interior Photography
© Taku Hata
Save this picture!
Small House in Kawasaki / Plan 21 - Image 17 of 18
Plan - 1st Floor

A small house does not oppress others, does not waste energy, and is a public way of being. For this project, we chose a construction method that would reduce the burden on the environment by making the building small.

Save this picture!
Small House in Kawasaki / Plan 21 - Image 5 of 18
© Taku Hata

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
Plan 21
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesJapan
Cite: "Small House in Kawasaki / Plan 21" 15 Sep 2024. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1021201/small-house-in-kawasaki-plan-21> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream
In alliance with Architonic
Check the latest Free Standing LightsCheck the latest Free Standing LightsCheck the latest Free Standing Lights

Check the latest Free Standing Lights

Check the latest ChandeliersCheck the latest ChandeliersCheck the latest Chandeliers

Check the latest Chandeliers

Top #Tags