ANIKETANA House / KASA DESIGN COLLECTIVE

Associate Architect: Pravanth Kanna

Architect: Suresh Krishnan, Rafeya, Lourish

Structural Engineer: Geo Damin

Project Manager: Girish

Civil Contractor: Satish

City: Bengaluru

Country: India

Text description provided by the architects. Aniketana is placed in a calm residential area, a north-facing plot with a frontage of 40 feet and 60 feet depth. The existing tree at the entrance is retained as it brings a touch of nature to the space while also serving as a buffer and screen, creating a sense of separation and privacy for the site. To create a sense of hierarchy and prioritize privacy, the house is divided into four main levels and stacked vertically: the entry-level, the family space, the private areas, and the master suite. We enter the ground floor through a landscaped area leading us to the formal living and home theatre. The pet's living and services are neatly tucked away in the back.

The first floor of the house accessed through steps or a lift, comprises of the living, dining, and kitchen areas, these are designed to be a singular vast open space, with no dividing walls to interrupt the flow. The ability to see the front and back periphery walls in this level, makes it more airy and connected while allowing for a greater sense of flow and functionality, earning it the nickname "infinity living" from the clients. Utilities and powder are discreetly tucked away from the main view.

The triple-height courtyard next to the dining space and the front deck, further enhances the sense of spaciousness, making the area feel larger than its actual size. The island kitchen, which was recreated from the previous house, is a key feature of this space and is a central hub for daily activity. This level is the heart of the house where most of the time is spent. The second floor of the house features a private lounge area that overlooks the triple-height court, providing a calm atmosphere. The room is flanked by the daughters' room and guest rooms. each room has a connection to the outdoors, with lush greenery visible from within.

The third floor is home to the master suite, featuring ample space for his and her wardrobes and luxurious bathing chambers. The private living area, situated in front of the bedroom, has a designated spot for meditation. The bedroom itself is flanked by a triple-height green court on one side and a large recessed 15' deep deck on the front, which faces a majestic tree and offers a tranquil retreat with natural views without compromising privacy. The recessed and expansive deck effectively reduces the scale of the building from the outside, giving it a more residential appearance. This serene and peaceful space is the perfect spot for the couple to start their day, enjoying a quiet moment together before heading downstairs to begin their routine.

The choice of material for this spatial arrangement was thought of in a way that complements the greenery. The raw structure of the house was utilized as it is with minimal additions. A 9" post-tension slab is used to create the column-free spaces. To disguise the slab's thickness in the facade, a step detail was incorporated along with planters, making it appear thinner. The combination of grooves between the vertical and horizontal concrete planes creates a sense of lightness and visual interest, which helps to counterbalance the heaviness created by the volume of the material. Certain details were born out of experimentation during the de-shuttering process of the first set of 9' long columns, where the beauty of the material inspired the design details.