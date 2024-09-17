Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
Landschlacht ​Primary School / Lukas Imhof Architektur

Landschlacht ​Primary School / Lukas Imhof Architektur - Exterior Photography, Windows, FacadeLandschlacht ​Primary School / Lukas Imhof Architektur - Interior PhotographyLandschlacht ​Primary School / Lukas Imhof Architektur - Interior Photography, ShelvingLandschlacht ​Primary School / Lukas Imhof Architektur - Exterior Photography, Windows, FacadeLandschlacht ​Primary School / Lukas Imhof Architektur - More Images+ 18

  • Curated by Hadir Al Koshta
Schools, Extension
Landschlacht, Switzerland
Landschlacht ​Primary School / Lukas Imhof Architektur - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Hannes Heinzer

Text description provided by the architects. Program - Extension of an existing, partially listed school complex as a new building/extension with new surroundings. The extension contains classrooms, group rooms, a library, a new workroom and new access to the old and new buildings.

Landschlacht ​Primary School / Lukas Imhof Architektur - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Hannes Heinzer
Landschlacht ​Primary School / Lukas Imhof Architektur - Image 17 of 23
Site Plan

Description - The existing school complex with the listed core school building, the multipurpose hall from the 1980s and a kindergarten were to be extended with additional classrooms.

Landschlacht ​Primary School / Lukas Imhof Architektur - Interior Photography, Shelving
© Hannes Heinzer
Landschlacht ​Primary School / Lukas Imhof Architektur - Image 18 of 23
Ground Floor Plan
Landschlacht ​Primary School / Lukas Imhof Architektur - Interior Photography
© Hannes Heinzer
Landschlacht ​Primary School / Lukas Imhof Architektur - Interior Photography, Windows
© Hannes Heinzer

We interpreted the task in such a way as to create a new spatial order on the site: a new main entrance for the entire complex with a public entrance square on the one hand, and an intimate play and learning courtyard inside the complex on the other, with the third outdoor space being redesigned as a "green schoolroom" under the mighty existing oak tree.

Landschlacht ​Primary School / Lukas Imhof Architektur - Interior Photography, Table, Shelving
© Hannes Heinzer
Landschlacht ​Primary School / Lukas Imhof Architektur - Image 21 of 23
Section 2
Landschlacht ​Primary School / Lukas Imhof Architektur - Image 12 of 23
© Hannes Heinzer

We are addressing the issue of sustainability with unagitated and economical "low-tech" solutions. Large areas of glazing are replaced by "sensibly" large windows with glass with a low solar control function. A large and accessible storage mass enables passive heat storage. Night cooling and geothermal probe heating with geo-cooling regulate the indoor climate.

Landschlacht ​Primary School / Lukas Imhof Architektur - Interior Photography, Bathroom
© Hannes Heinzer

To ensure the best possible system separation, we decoupled components with different lifetimes and minimized interconnected component layers (no suspended ceilings, no glued-on floors, etc.). Electrical cables were not laid in concrete, but remain accessible and traceable in a crawl space and integrated into carpentry work. Ventilation ducts are integrated into the carpentry work - for example as a bench.  The outer wall made of single-stone masonry has no other structural layers apart from an inner and outer render.

Landschlacht ​Primary School / Lukas Imhof Architektur - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Hannes Heinzer

Cite: "Landschlacht ​Primary School / Lukas Imhof Architektur" 17 Sep 2024. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1021196/landschlacht-primary-school-lukas-imhof-architektur> ISSN 0719-8884

