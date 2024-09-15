Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily, part of DAAily platforms AG 2008-2024 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Store
  4. Singapore
  5. Soilboy Flagship Store / SILO AR+D

Soilboy Flagship Store / SILO AR+D

Save

Soilboy Flagship Store / SILO AR+D - Interior PhotographySoilboy Flagship Store / SILO AR+D - Interior Photography, Dining roomSoilboy Flagship Store / SILO AR+D - Interior PhotographySoilboy Flagship Store / SILO AR+D - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Sink, CountertopSoilboy Flagship Store / SILO AR+D - More Images+ 20

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Store, Retail Interiors
Singapore
  • Architects: SILO AR + D
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  2331 ft²
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2024
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Khoo Guo Jie
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Aftertouchworks, Drapes Studio, Panelogue
  • Lead Architects: Keith Phee
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Soilboy Flagship Store / SILO AR+D - Interior Photography
© Khoo Guo Jie

Text description provided by the architects. Foliage, clay, timber, bark - offerings of earth. SILO reimagines what a retail plant store could feel like - The essence of nature, brought into an indoor retail experience.

Save this picture!
Soilboy Flagship Store / SILO AR+D - Interior Photography, Dining room
© Khoo Guo Jie
Save this picture!
Soilboy Flagship Store / SILO AR+D - Image 25 of 25
Plan
Save this picture!
Soilboy Flagship Store / SILO AR+D - Interior Photography
© Khoo Guo Jie
Save this picture!
Soilboy Flagship Store / SILO AR+D - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Sink, Countertop
© Khoo Guo Jie

Soilboy started as an online store delivering potted indoor houseplants, ceramic planters, and gardening essentials in Singapore.

Save this picture!
Soilboy Flagship Store / SILO AR+D - Interior Photography, Windows
© Khoo Guo Jie
Save this picture!
Soilboy Flagship Store / SILO AR+D - Interior Photography, Kitchen
© Khoo Guo Jie

The newly renovated flagship store at New Bahru showcases an extended collection and beautiful array of houseplants, upgraded store functionality from their first store in Thomson, multiple zones of retail, and all things beautiful for avid indoor plant lovers.

Save this picture!
Soilboy Flagship Store / SILO AR+D - Image 6 of 25
© Khoo Guo Jie

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:Singapore, Singapore

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
SILO AR + D
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsCommercial ArchitectureRetailStoreInterior DesignRetail InteriorsSingapore
Cite: "Soilboy Flagship Store / SILO AR+D" 15 Sep 2024. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1021187/soilboy-flagship-store-silo-ar-plus-d> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream
In alliance with Architonic
Check the latest Desk SystemsCheck the latest Desk SystemsCheck the latest Desk Systems

Check the latest Desk Systems

Check the latest Computer DesksCheck the latest Computer DesksCheck the latest Computer Desks

Check the latest Computer Desks

Top #Tags