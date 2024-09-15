Soilboy Flagship Store / SILO AR+D

+ 20

Design Team: Jing Cheong

Technical Team: Cheryl Yap, Bi Qi

General Contractor : Homework Constructions

Country: Singapore

Text description provided by the architects. Foliage, clay, timber, bark - offerings of earth. SILO reimagines what a retail plant store could feel like - The essence of nature, brought into an indoor retail experience.

Soilboy started as an online store delivering potted indoor houseplants, ceramic planters, and gardening essentials in Singapore.

The newly renovated flagship store at New Bahru showcases an extended collection and beautiful array of houseplants, upgraded store functionality from their first store in Thomson, multiple zones of retail, and all things beautiful for avid indoor plant lovers.