Norlys Charging Park Drejebænken / ADEPT

+ 48

More Specs

Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. Danish energy giant Norlys recently inaugurated its first EV charging park, soon to be followed by double-digit locations across Denmark. The charging parks by ADEPT are designed for disassembly and share a green profile adaptable to future locations. With a design suited for a rapidly growing number of charging parks, ADEPT and Norlys combine the traditional roadside stop with a green and eventful destination. The first location in Odense, Denmark shows how the design translates the client values into architecture - to give more users better access to sustainable energy solutions, to keep it simple and to connect people across the country.

The charging park design consists of easily recognizable details and elements that can be adapted to different geographical locations and sizes. The simple composition of a green roof, service buildings, the driving surface and the surrounding landscape creates a clear but deliberately quite humble identity. The non-iconic approach to the architecture communicates both the client's values and the goal of lowering the park's carbon footprint through design for disassembly and by carefully choosing the right materials.

The design concept has been developed to provide a high degree of flexibility that can be adapted to specific charging needs and local conditions and even ensures that each charging station can be modified over time if the market changes. The simple design consists of a meticulously detailed wooden structure with visible mechanical details, an experiential landscape project and green roofs. This provides endless configuration possibilities that can be customized to most locations and sizes - from Small to XL.

The landscape is a central part of the identity of a Norlys charging park. Asphalt is replaced by warm brick tones, permeable surfaces, and changing patterns that guide visitors around the site. Green elements, varied vegetation, large trees and scenic routes emphasize the intention to offer a whole new experience while charging. In the first completed park, the landscape makes up over 60 % of the entire site, the green roof included. Selected charging centers are designed with self-service cafés, playgrounds and biodiverse landscapes that encourage curiosity and activity while charging. An integrated design collaboration with Danish science even center 'Experimentarium' offers a variety of science-based experiences for all ages with a focus on environmental awareness and energy use.