World
Eventus Architektai Office / Eventus Architektai

Eventus Architektai Office / Eventus Architektai

  • Curated by Hadir Al Koshta
Offices, Commercial Architecture
Miškiniai, Lithuania
Eventus Architektai Office / Eventus Architektai - Image 2 of 19
© Norbert Tukaj

Text description provided by the architects. Situated amidst the serene forest surroundings near a small river, yet seamlessly connected to the vibrant road to the city center, the architecture studio stands as a testament to thoughtful integration with its environment. Embracing its dual identity, this office harmoniously blends into its natural setting while making a striking statement along the roadside.

Eventus Architektai Office / Eventus Architektai - Exterior Photography, Facade
© Norbert Tukaj
Eventus Architektai Office / Eventus Architektai - Image 5 of 19
© Norbert Tukaj

Concept. The design concept of this office embodies a duality that reflects its location. Approaching from the roadside, the building captivates with its conceptual and minimalist form, characterized by clean lines and precision craftsmanship. It creates a noticeable contrast against the lush green scenery. The facade serves not only as a visual landmark but also as a shield against the noise of the adjacent road and the relentless glare of the evening sun. Conversely, from the forest side, the building takes on a more sensitive character as it effortlessly melds into its wooded surroundings. Its predominantly glass facade blurs the boundaries between interior and exterior, seamlessly merging with the surrounding landscape. This thoughtful design choice ensures that occupants are continuously connected to the natural environment, fostering a sense of tranquillity and inspiration.

Eventus Architektai Office / Eventus Architektai - Exterior Photography, Windows, Door, Facade
© Norbert Tukaj

Construction. Built with a commitment to sustainability, the office is elevated on a pile foundation to preserve mature trees and minimize disruption to the existing ecosystem. The construction materials, including masonry, reinforced concrete, and metal, were carefully selected for their durability and environmental impact. Special attention was given to the joining angles and junctions of different materials to ensure aesthetic integration and coherence.

Eventus Architektai Office / Eventus Architektai - Image 4 of 19
© Norbert Tukaj
Eventus Architektai Office / Eventus Architektai - Image 13 of 19
© Norbert Tukaj

Minimalist Aesthetic. The minimalist approach carries through to the exterior. Here, a deliberate selection of minimal finish materials, such as white plaster and a sleek facade system, emphasizes the building's form. This emphasis highlights its sculptural beauty and architectural integrity. Functional Zones. Inside, the office is thoughtfully divided into four distinct zones to accommodate various activities. A dedicated presentation area sets the stage for showcasing the studio's work, while spacious workspaces and meeting rooms promote collaboration and creativity. A large kitchen with a dining area and terrace provides a welcoming space for leisure and socializing, while a well-equipped sports room offers a retreat with views of the tranquil river.

Eventus Architektai Office / Eventus Architektai - Image 8 of 19
© Norbert Tukaj

Conclusion. In essence, the office for the architecture studio in Vilnius represents the harmonious coexistence of modern design and natural surroundings. From its striking exterior to its functional interior spaces, every aspect of the building is carefully crafted to inspire creativity, foster collaboration, and acknowledge its unique setting.

Eventus Architektai Office / Eventus Architektai - Image 7 of 19
© Norbert Tukaj

Project location

Address:Miškiniai, Lithuania

About this office
Eventus Architektai
Office

Concrete

Projects, Built Projects, Selected Projects, Offices, Commercial Architecture, Lithuania

