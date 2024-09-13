Dune House / OYO architects

+ 30

Project Manager And Coordinator: Veroniek Vanhaecke

Design Team: Hoi Kee Man, Francesco Caratti, Giovanni Bergamo, Eva Delrue

Partner And Design Director: Ferran Massip, Nigel Jooren

Founding Partner And Managing Director: Eddy Soete

Funding Partner And Project Manager: Lies Willaert

Funding Partner, Project Manager And Interior Architect: Veroniek Vanhaecke

Business Development And Office Assistant: Roxanne D`haveloose

City: Koksijde

Country: Belgium

More Specs

Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. OYO Architects is an architecture studio led by Ferran Massip, Nigel Jooren, Eddy Soete, Veroniek Vanhaecke and LiesWillaert, based in Ghent and Barcelona. They present Dune House, a 120 m2 sustainable retreat located in the uniqueOostduinkerke dune landscape in Belgium. The original house, partially destroyed during World War II, gains a new architectural narrative by transforming the buried half that survived along with the later wooden additions into a refuge that blends perfectly in the environment honestly and subtly.

The use of sustainable, natural materials such as wood, enhances the feeling of connection with nature, along with the interior vegetation and the garden's reflecting pool. The result is a warm and serene environment, which invites you to relax and enjoy the surroundings. The layout of the spaces in the house prioritizes the living comfort of the residents: the canopy in the garden offers a sheltered and cozy terrace whereas the bedrooms, located on the lower level, benefit from complete privacy and coolness during the summer. The house, embedded in the dunes, boasts all the comfort of two floors while being perceived as a compact and modest construction.

Sustainability is at the heart of Dune House's design, so OYO Architects was committed to addressing this challenge with innovative and environmentally friendly solutions. From installing a groundwater heat pump, and a boiler system with solar panels, to using geothermal cooling, these interventions guarantee comfort without compromising energy efficiency. Even the pool is heated sustainably with heating integrated into its walls and floor. Thanks to the technologies, the house is a true oasis in the dunes, where minimizing the environmental impact and maximizing the residents' experience go hand in hand.

With the desire to achieve a sober aesthetic in harmony with the landscape, the new wooden structure integrates the remains of the original construction. It serves as the basis for the regeneration of the primary elements. Inside, the use of wood in warm and natural tones stands out, while the decaying panels on the façade were replaced by elegant stained wooden planks blending in with the colors of the natural environment.

Dune House is mindful of the environment and represents a regenerative attitude in architectural design, a characteristic approach of OYO Architects, who have turned a house with history into a sustainable, functional and welcoming home.