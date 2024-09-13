Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily, part of DAAily platforms AG 2008-2024 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Apartments
  4. Spain
  5. Alto Residencial Coop / Carbajo Barrios Arquitectos

Alto Residencial Coop / Carbajo Barrios Arquitectos

Save

Alto Residencial Coop / Carbajo Barrios Arquitectos - Windows, FacadeAlto Residencial Coop / Carbajo Barrios Arquitectos - Exterior Photography, Facade, WindowsAlto Residencial Coop / Carbajo Barrios Arquitectos - Exterior Photography, Windows, FacadeAlto Residencial Coop / Carbajo Barrios Arquitectos - Interior Photography, Windows, Table, Wood, ChairAlto Residencial Coop / Carbajo Barrios Arquitectos - More Images+ 31

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Apartments
Santiago de Compostela, Spain
  • Collaborators: David Camiño Quintela, Laura Pardo, Beatriz Asore, Alejandro Calviño Pérez
  • Technical Architect: Enrique Martínez Carregal
  • Construction Manager: María Blanco Dosil
  • Construction Supervisors: Santiago García, Alberto Vieito, Mario Gerpe
  • Signage Design: Cenlitrometrocadrado
  • Calculation And Design Of Facilities: Obradoiro Enxeñeiros
  • Structural Design: Ameneiros Rey Arquitectos
  • Marketing: Juan Alvarez, Fátima Amo, Laura Fernández, Inés González, Samuel Pérez
  • City: Santiago de Compostela
  • Country: Spain
  • Did you collaborate on this project?
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Alto Residencial Coop / Carbajo Barrios Arquitectos - Windows, Facade
© Luís Díaz Díaz

Text description provided by the architects. SCHEDULE - The project foresees the construction of 34 dwellings in an open building promoted by a group of owners constituted as a cooperative, enabling their active participation in formal and programmatic decision-making. This way of associating reduces construction costs (by eliminating the promoter’s profit), democratises decision-making and generates a sense of belonging for future coexistence and interaction in the built space. 

Save this picture!
Alto Residencial Coop / Carbajo Barrios Arquitectos - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Luís Díaz Díaz

SITUATION - The building sits on one of the last vacant plots of a residential area that, in the 1990s, came about from the development of the area around the Ermita de Santa Marta, next to Monte de Conxo, on the edge of the consolidated urban land of Santiago de Compostela.

Save this picture!
Alto Residencial Coop / Carbajo Barrios Arquitectos - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Luís Díaz Díaz
Save this picture!
Alto Residencial Coop / Carbajo Barrios Arquitectos - Windows
© Luís Díaz Díaz

In the current urban planning proposed for this area, the residential buildings are developed in open U-shaped blocks embracing interior courtyards for private use, except for the eastern flank of the sector (where this plot is located), which is adapted to the existing low-density building grid, where a series of buildings are planned in open block typology of linear and sinuous form that crowns the highest part of the chosen plot, also serving to resolve the existing slopes, turning the building into an element of containment between different elements of the public space.

Save this picture!
Alto Residencial Coop / Carbajo Barrios Arquitectos - Exterior Photography, Facade
© Luís Díaz Díaz
Save this picture!
Alto Residencial Coop / Carbajo Barrios Arquitectos - Image 32 of 36
Plans

PROJECT - The building is volumetrically shaped by taking up the elements that configure the site: a linear element, edge, and limit, materialized as a continuous volume in whose envelope different textures can be recognized: a perforated sheet metal linked to the openings, which serves as a transition between exterior and interior, and another solid one, with continuous white cladding. All of this culminates in a sloping roof that reinforces the typological image of the complex and is materialized in accordance with the metallic cladding of the façade openings. 

Save this picture!
Alto Residencial Coop / Carbajo Barrios Arquitectos - Interior Photography, Windows, Table, Wood, Chair
© Luís Díaz Díaz

Access to all the dwellings from the street is from a single point, through a large double-height corridor that centralizes all routes, serves as a common vestibule for the five interior communication portals, and leads to the community space situated at the end of the corridor with access to the more secluded public space on the opposite side of the plot. Designed for a flexible configuration, the openings appear on the façade as elements of interaction between the home and its surroundings.

Save this picture!
Alto Residencial Coop / Carbajo Barrios Arquitectos - Image 22 of 36
© Luís Díaz Díaz
Save this picture!
Alto Residencial Coop / Carbajo Barrios Arquitectos - Image 23 of 36
© Luís Díaz Díaz

In addition to the traditional function of lighting and ventilation, a filtering function is added with the exterior superimposition of a perforated sheet metal partition which, allowing light and air to enter, qualifies the relationship between the interior and exterior, generating varying degrees of privacy and establishing a barrier to the incidence of sunlight, with the consequent gradation of the interior temperature of the dwellings at different times of the year.

Save this picture!
Alto Residencial Coop / Carbajo Barrios Arquitectos - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Luís Díaz Díaz

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:Santiago de Compostela, Spain

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
Carbajo Barrios Arquitectos
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousingApartmentsSpain
Cite: "Alto Residencial Coop / Carbajo Barrios Arquitectos" [Alto Residencial Coop / Carbajo Barrios Arquitectos] 13 Sep 2024. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1021098/alto-residencial-coop-carbajo-barrios-arquitectos> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream
In alliance with Architonic
Check the latest Sofas And Corner ConfigurationsCheck the latest Sofas And Corner ConfigurationsCheck the latest Sofas And Corner Configurations

Check the latest Sofas And Corner Configurations

Check the latest Bistro TablesCheck the latest Bistro TablesCheck the latest Bistro Tables

Check the latest Bistro Tables

Top #Tags