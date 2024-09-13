Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily, part of DAAily platforms AG 2008-2024 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Library
  4. Spain
  5. Municipal Library Caja de Cultura in Torrelodones / Gabriel Gallegos Borges

Municipal Library Caja de Cultura in Torrelodones / Gabriel Gallegos Borges

Save

Municipal Library Caja de Cultura in Torrelodones / Gabriel Gallegos Borges - Exterior Photography, Brick, FacadeMunicipal Library Caja de Cultura in Torrelodones / Gabriel Gallegos Borges - Image 3 of 31Municipal Library Caja de Cultura in Torrelodones / Gabriel Gallegos Borges - Interior Photography, Windows, FacadeMunicipal Library Caja de Cultura in Torrelodones / Gabriel Gallegos Borges - Image 5 of 31Municipal Library Caja de Cultura in Torrelodones / Gabriel Gallegos Borges - More Images+ 26

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Library
Torrelodones, Spain
  • Architects: Gabriel Gallegos Borges
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  10850 ft²
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2023
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Gabriel Gallegos Alonso
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Cerámica Malpesa, Daisalux, Gradhermetic, Grestejo, Grupo LLedó, HERAKLITH, ILIONE
  • Lead Architect: Gabriel Gallegos Borges
  • Collaborating Architect: Gabriel Gallegos Alonso
  • Execution Management: Raúl López Grañeda
  • Installation Projects: José Miguel Cámara
  • Structural Calculation: Felix Camazón Carvajal
  • Municipal Supervision Technician: Francisco Saro González
  • Program: Sala de usos múltiples (planta semisótano), Sección juvenil, comicteca, mediateca, biblioteca infantil (planta baja), Área de adultos -zona de lectura, soporte multimedia e internet- (planta primera)
  • City: Torrelodones
  • Country: Spain
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Municipal Library Caja de Cultura in Torrelodones / Gabriel Gallegos Borges - Exterior Photography, Brick, Facade
© Gabriel Gallegos Alonso

Initial state. Designed by Fco. Javier Sáenz de Oíza in 1994, the building housed, on its two levels above ground, a commercial space for the sale and exhibition of furniture as well as a residential annex that had a separate entrance and internal staircase; At the semi-basement level it had workshop, warehouse and facilities spaces.

Save this picture!
Municipal Library Caja de Cultura in Torrelodones / Gabriel Gallegos Borges - Image 3 of 31
© Gabriel Gallegos Alonso

Once its commercial activity was abandoned, it was acquired by the City Council with the purpose of carrying out renovation and adaptation works for the new use as a cultural facility.

Save this picture!
Municipal Library Caja de Cultura in Torrelodones / Gabriel Gallegos Borges - Image 10 of 31
© Gabriel Gallegos Alonso

The building, isolated, has a sober appearance, it is a compact volume with a rectangular base, covered with stoneware cladding, on which the two covering pavilions stand out: truncated slate pyramids crowned by two skylights. This coverage constitutes the reference, the main element of the building, responsible for the qualification of its external image in the urban context.

Save this picture!
Municipal Library Caja de Cultura in Torrelodones / Gabriel Gallegos Borges - Interior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Gabriel Gallegos Alonso

The floor plan is the sum of two squares that are the base of the covering pavilions from which the organization lines are established through three longitudinal and six transversal bays, at whose intersections the vertical structure is arranged: reinforced concrete supports on the lower levels. and tubular steel pillars on the upper one, on which the metal structure of the two pavilions emerges.

Save this picture!
Municipal Library Caja de Cultura in Torrelodones / Gabriel Gallegos Borges - Image 22 of 31
Plan - Ground floor

Adaptation. The renovation works of the property aimed to achieve a functional, flexible space, suitable for the new use, highlighting the formal-structural entity of the existing building. They included demolition and consolidation work, as well as the incorporation of new structures; Among the interventions carried out it is worth highlighting:

Save this picture!
Municipal Library Caja de Cultura in Torrelodones / Gabriel Gallegos Borges - Interior Photography, Facade
© Gabriel Gallegos Alonso

The elimination of partition walls and in particular the structure of the roof of the house prevented the vision of the covering structure, achieving the desired spatial clarity. The scarce natural lighting provided by the skylights, also mitigated by the dark tint of the wood, was alleviated by opening new openings in the longitudinal enclosure oriented to the from interior patio, thus providing a level of lighting in line with its new use as a meeting space. reading. Motorized carpentry was installed in the skylights to facilitate ventilation of the under-deck space.

Save this picture!
Municipal Library Caja de Cultura in Torrelodones / Gabriel Gallegos Borges - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Shelving, Table, Chair, Beam
© Gabriel Gallegos Alonso

The air conditioning installation was arranged around the perimeter of the building, leaving the ducts hidden by panels and shelves serving the reading space.

Save this picture!
Municipal Library Caja de Cultura in Torrelodones / Gabriel Gallegos Borges - Image 5 of 31
© Gabriel Gallegos Alonso

Incorporation of a new staircase made using a light steel and wood structure, thus becoming integrated as part of the furniture. Its linear layout, occupying the void between the two upper levels, determines an open, processional ascent, in which we discover the dimension of the interior space crowned by the unique covering structure.

Save this picture!
Municipal Library Caja de Cultura in Torrelodones / Gabriel Gallegos Borges - Interior Photography, Table, Shelving, Beam, Windows
© Gabriel Gallegos Alonso
Save this picture!
Municipal Library Caja de Cultura in Torrelodones / Gabriel Gallegos Borges - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Table, Shelving, Chair, Beam
© Gabriel Gallegos Alonso

Partially taking advantage of the supports of the existing pergola structure on the exterior perimeter of the building, a glazed gallery has been created that acts as a portal or hallway to the library, which also acts as a filter between it and the outside space.

Save this picture!
Municipal Library Caja de Cultura in Torrelodones / Gabriel Gallegos Borges - Interior Photography, Stairs, Beam
© Gabriel Gallegos Alonso

The outdoor patio is conditioned and recovered through the creation of a pergola expansion space for the development of children's outdoor activities, with direct access from the children's library; the creation of an English patio as a new access to the semi-basement level.

Save this picture!
Municipal Library Caja de Cultura in Torrelodones / Gabriel Gallegos Borges - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Chair, Handrail
© Gabriel Gallegos Alonso
Save this picture!
Municipal Library Caja de Cultura in Torrelodones / Gabriel Gallegos Borges - Interior Photography, Living Room, Table, Shelving, Chair
© Gabriel Gallegos Alonso

Improvement of the immediate urban environment, increasing the pedestrian surface of the building perimeter.

Save this picture!
Municipal Library Caja de Cultura in Torrelodones / Gabriel Gallegos Borges - Image 17 of 31
© Gabriel Gallegos Alonso

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:Torrelodones, Madrid, Spain

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
Gabriel Gallegos Borges
Office

Materials

SteelConcrete

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsCultural ArchitectureLibrarySpain

Materials and Tags

SteelConcreteProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsCultural ArchitectureLibrarySpain
Cite: "Municipal Library Caja de Cultura in Torrelodones / Gabriel Gallegos Borges" [Caja de Cultura de Torrelodones / Gabriel Gallegos Borges] 13 Sep 2024. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1021074/municipal-library-caja-de-cultura-in-torrelodones-gabriel-gallegos-borges> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream
In alliance with Architonic
Check the latest Media StandsCheck the latest Media StandsCheck the latest Media Stands

Check the latest Media Stands

Check the latest Media WallsCheck the latest Media WallsCheck the latest Media Walls

Check the latest Media Walls

Top #Tags