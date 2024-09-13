Municipal Library Caja de Cultura in Torrelodones / Gabriel Gallegos Borges

+ 26

Library • Torrelodones, Spain Architects: Gabriel Gallegos Borges

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 10850 ft²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2023

Photographs Photographs: Gabriel Gallegos Alonso

Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project Manufacturers: Cerámica Malpesa , Daisalux , Gradhermetic , Grestejo , Grupo LLedó , HERAKLITH , ILIONE

Lead Architect: Gabriel Gallegos Borges

Collaborating Architect: Gabriel Gallegos Alonso

Execution Management: Raúl López Grañeda

Installation Projects: José Miguel Cámara

Structural Calculation: Felix Camazón Carvajal

Municipal Supervision Technician: Francisco Saro González

Program: Sala de usos múltiples (planta semisótano), Sección juvenil, comicteca, mediateca, biblioteca infantil (planta baja), Área de adultos -zona de lectura, soporte multimedia e internet- (planta primera)

City: Torrelodones

Country: Spain

Initial state. Designed by Fco. Javier Sáenz de Oíza in 1994, the building housed, on its two levels above ground, a commercial space for the sale and exhibition of furniture as well as a residential annex that had a separate entrance and internal staircase; At the semi-basement level it had workshop, warehouse and facilities spaces.

Once its commercial activity was abandoned, it was acquired by the City Council with the purpose of carrying out renovation and adaptation works for the new use as a cultural facility.

The building, isolated, has a sober appearance, it is a compact volume with a rectangular base, covered with stoneware cladding, on which the two covering pavilions stand out: truncated slate pyramids crowned by two skylights. This coverage constitutes the reference, the main element of the building, responsible for the qualification of its external image in the urban context.

The floor plan is the sum of two squares that are the base of the covering pavilions from which the organization lines are established through three longitudinal and six transversal bays, at whose intersections the vertical structure is arranged: reinforced concrete supports on the lower levels. and tubular steel pillars on the upper one, on which the metal structure of the two pavilions emerges.

Adaptation. The renovation works of the property aimed to achieve a functional, flexible space, suitable for the new use, highlighting the formal-structural entity of the existing building. They included demolition and consolidation work, as well as the incorporation of new structures; Among the interventions carried out it is worth highlighting:

The elimination of partition walls and in particular the structure of the roof of the house prevented the vision of the covering structure, achieving the desired spatial clarity. The scarce natural lighting provided by the skylights, also mitigated by the dark tint of the wood, was alleviated by opening new openings in the longitudinal enclosure oriented to the from interior patio, thus providing a level of lighting in line with its new use as a meeting space. reading. Motorized carpentry was installed in the skylights to facilitate ventilation of the under-deck space.

The air conditioning installation was arranged around the perimeter of the building, leaving the ducts hidden by panels and shelves serving the reading space.

Incorporation of a new staircase made using a light steel and wood structure, thus becoming integrated as part of the furniture. Its linear layout, occupying the void between the two upper levels, determines an open, processional ascent, in which we discover the dimension of the interior space crowned by the unique covering structure.

Partially taking advantage of the supports of the existing pergola structure on the exterior perimeter of the building, a glazed gallery has been created that acts as a portal or hallway to the library, which also acts as a filter between it and the outside space.

The outdoor patio is conditioned and recovered through the creation of a pergola expansion space for the development of children's outdoor activities, with direct access from the children's library; the creation of an English patio as a new access to the semi-basement level.

Improvement of the immediate urban environment, increasing the pedestrian surface of the building perimeter.