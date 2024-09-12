Minas House / Sabella Arquitetura

+ 24

Houses • Itanhandu, Brazil Architects: Sabella Arquitetura

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 280 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2018

Lead Architect: Frederico Sabella

Text description provided by the architects. When architect Frederico Sabella left his office in São Paulo for his first visit to the farm in Itanhandu, in southern Minas Gerais, he was struck by the beauty of the cornfield visible from the top of the hill chosen for the house’s construction. Although there was ample space, the ideal spot was not at the summit. To ensure a more sheltered and inviting area, Sabella suggested to the young farmer that the house be positioned three or four meters below.

The design took the shape of a delta wing oriented toward the landscape. "This slight inflection directs the house towards the view while simultaneously providing privacy to the master suite, located at one end of the 'intimate arm,'" he explains. At the rear of the delta wing, he designed a stone wall that integrates with the facade, extending it to both sides. Although the wall was originally blind, the addition of high hopper windows in the kitchen and a recessed entrance – a design feature intended to create a welcoming feeling – softens the facade’s rigidity.

“After driving up the olive-lined path, we encounter a courtyard and two walls: a small one for the garage, and a massive one that blocks the view of what’s happening on the other side,” Sabella comments. This discreet exterior prepares the visitor for the dramatic reveal that occurs as soon as the door is opened and the mountainous scenery unfolds. Only glass – from floor to ceiling and throughout the length – separates the interior from the exterior.

Since there was already a large residence on the property, where the young woman’s father lives, she opted for a more compact layout, with 280 m² and an internal garden. “This is a comfortable size when considering the human scale,” says the architect, who also made sure that the building’s height was similarly user-friendly, with an interior height of 2.80 meters.

Externally, the house’s appearance remains nearly the same, thanks to the flat roof composed of strategic elements: cementitious panels that act as a ceiling but primarily support the EVA membrane, a naturally waterproof covering.

Additionally, Sabella used the membrane itself to form a central gutter through which rainwater drains. This roofing solution, along with the modular structure, shortened the construction time. It took only 15 days to install the double laminated wooden columns that define the rhythm of the glazed facade and support the roof beams. Installed every 2 meters, the columns are nearly invisible externally, as the window frames align with them when closed.

For the finishes, a select number of quality materials were chosen, avoiding extravagance. Thus, the cementitious porcelain tiles of the veranda extend into the social and service areas, while hydraulic tiles were reserved for the bathroom walls and wood for the bedroom floors and shutters. What makes the house even more enchanting is the artificial lake from which it seems to emerge, an idea of the resident. Built as a pool, the tank is equipped with plants, stones, and koi – with always fresh water, it is a favorite spot for the dogs [names of the dogs] on hot days.