World
  5. Cesariny Exhibition / fala

Cesariny Exhibition / fala

Cesariny Exhibition / fala - Interior PhotographyCesariny Exhibition / fala - Interior PhotographyCesariny Exhibition / fala - Interior Photography, StairsCesariny Exhibition / fala - Interior Photography, TableCesariny Exhibition / fala - More Images+ 8

  • Curated by Susanna Moreira
Installation
Lisboa, Portugal
  • Project Team: Filipe Magalhães, Ana Luisa Soares, Ahmed Belkhodja, Lera Samovich, João Carlos Lopes, Angel Palmerin, Martina Porcino
  • Client: MAAT
  • City: Lisboa
  • Country: Portugal
Cesariny Exhibition / fala - Interior Photography
© Francisco Ascensão

Text description provided by the architects. Within an overly formalistic room, two informal surfaces: a wall and a table. Side by side, in relation and provocation, Cesariny’s and his friends’ art.

Cesariny Exhibition / fala - Interior Photography
© Francisco Ascensão
Cesariny Exhibition / fala - Interior Photography, Stairs
© Francisco Ascensão
Cesariny Exhibition / fala - Image 11 of 13
Collage
Cesariny Exhibition / fala - Image 8 of 13
© Francisco Ascensão

The structure is light but infinite, regardless of its economy of means.

Cesariny Exhibition / fala - Interior Photography, Table
© Francisco Ascensão

Project location

Address:Lisboa, Portugal

Top #Tags