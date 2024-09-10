Cesariny Exhibition / fala

+ 8

Project Team: Filipe Magalhães, Ana Luisa Soares, Ahmed Belkhodja, Lera Samovich, João Carlos Lopes, Angel Palmerin, Martina Porcino

Client: MAAT

City: Lisboa

Country: Portugal

Text description provided by the architects. Within an overly formalistic room, two informal surfaces: a wall and a table. Side by side, in relation and provocation, Cesariny’s and his friends’ art.

The structure is light but infinite, regardless of its economy of means.