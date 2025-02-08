Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
Music Center Tel Aviv-Yafo / Ifat Finkelman + Dan Hasson

Music Center Tel Aviv-Yafo / Ifat Finkelman + Dan Hasson - Interior Photography

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Music Venue, Learning
Tel Aviv-Yafo, Israel
  • Architects: Dan Hasson, Ifat Finkelman
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  2300
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2023
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Aviad Bar Ness
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Forbo Flooring Systems, A.Ringel, Fornasarig, Heraklith® , Nora, Scorp
  • Lead Architects: Ifat Finkelman, Dan Hasson
  • Project Management: Mosdot- The Education, Culture, and Neighborhood Renewal Company in Tel Aviv-Yafo
  • Principle Project Manager: Eran Tubi ltd.
  • Contractor: Haim Nizri
  • Acoustic Consultant: Avi Viks
  • Signage Design: Michal Sahar and Amir Avraham
  • City: Tel Aviv-Yafo
  • Country: Israel
Music Center Tel Aviv-Yafo / Ifat Finkelman + Dan Hasson - Image 23 of 35
© Aviad Bar Ness

Text description provided by the architects. The Music Center Tel Aviv-Jaffa is a re-designed Jewish-Arab cultural hub that encourages coexistence through musical education. Situated in the heart of Groningen Garden, it serves diverse young communities in the southern neighborhoods of Tel Aviv-Jaffa. Nestled among eucalyptus trees and constructed in stages, this “garden building” consists of the old wing (1965) — a modernist concrete and silicate structure housing administrative offices, rehearsal halls, and classrooms — and the new wing (1992), which features a lobby, a 385-seat concert hall, and backstage facilities. Originally established as the “Orchestra House,” the building employed a shell and volume approach, with each space defined as a separate acoustic volume. Though it is not listed for municipal preservation, the renovation project seeks to uncover the building’s historical layers and original geometry.

Music Center Tel Aviv-Yafo / Ifat Finkelman + Dan Hasson - Interior Photography, Living Room, Chair, Table, Windows
© Aviad Bar Ness
Music Center Tel Aviv-Yafo / Ifat Finkelman + Dan Hasson - Image 30 of 35
Floor Plan
Music Center Tel Aviv-Yafo / Ifat Finkelman + Dan Hasson - Interior Photography, Chair
© Aviad Bar Ness

The architectural challenge involved maintaining acoustic qualities while adapting to contemporary programmatic needs, as well as addressing technical and safety issues such as air conditioning and firefighting, all while removing layers added over the years and renewing original finishing materials with minimal additional cladding. As a first stage, a surgical demolition of building parts was performed: the inner and outer silicate walls were restored; decorative elements, provisional galleries, and dropped ceilings were dismantled; concrete ceilings and beams were exposed; additional rooms were removed; and sealed upper stands were reopened.

Music Center Tel Aviv-Yafo / Ifat Finkelman + Dan Hasson - Interior Photography, Dining room, Windows, Chair, Beam
© Aviad Bar Ness
Music Center Tel Aviv-Yafo / Ifat Finkelman + Dan Hasson - Interior Photography, Dining room, Table, Chair, Windows, Wood
© Aviad Bar Ness

Embracing a low-budget approach, the new design language employs a sustainable and cost-effective palette of finishes, integrating veneer elements, wood wool paneling, aluminum baffles, and linoleum and rubber flooring. Through a playful combination of materials and colors, each space takes on a unique character.

Music Center Tel Aviv-Yafo / Ifat Finkelman + Dan Hasson - Image 7 of 35
© Aviad Bar Ness
Music Center Tel Aviv-Yafo / Ifat Finkelman + Dan Hasson - Image 18 of 35
© Aviad Bar Ness

Despite the distinct architectural characteristics of the two parts of the building, the new design creates a harmonious sequence of interconnected spaces. These are intended to be perceived like musical fragments, where variation serves as a formal technique involving the repetition of material in an altered form. Thus, the classrooms showcase numerous interpretations: their sloped ceilings echo their trapezoid layout to enhance acoustic performance, while a custom-made bench doubles as a storage cabinet. The halls are conceptualized as wooden containers, with the main hall envisioned as a “black box” and the rehearsal halls brightened by daylight.

Music Center Tel Aviv-Yafo / Ifat Finkelman + Dan Hasson - Image 35 of 35
Detail
Music Center Tel Aviv-Yafo / Ifat Finkelman + Dan Hasson - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Windows
© Aviad Bar Ness
Music Center Tel Aviv-Yafo / Ifat Finkelman + Dan Hasson - Image 31 of 35
Floor Plan

The lobby of the main hall, which faces the park and serves as a separate entrance during events, provides an open space for gatherings. Its rounded wall is adorned with aluminum pipes, creating an appearance reminiscent of a musical instrument, and corresponding with the linear aluminum baffle ceiling in the classrooms’ corridor.

Music Center Tel Aviv-Yafo / Ifat Finkelman + Dan Hasson - Interior Photography
© Aviad Bar Ness
Music Center Tel Aviv-Yafo / Ifat Finkelman + Dan Hasson - Image 21 of 35
© Aviad Bar Ness

The Music Center serves as an integrative facility catering to underprivileged populations in Jaffa and youth from around Tel Aviv. Its design appeals to various audiences and accommodates events such as orchestras, dance groups, theater performances, and organizations renting spaces for conferences, which provides essential income for maintenance and program financing. Consequently, the spatial design supports dual purposes, such as rehearsal classes and preschool activities, enabling optimal and efficient use throughout the week. This flexibility extends operating hours into the evening and ensures a continuous community impact.

Music Center Tel Aviv-Yafo / Ifat Finkelman + Dan Hasson - Interior Photography, Dining room, Chair, Windows
© Aviad Bar Ness
Music Center Tel Aviv-Yafo / Ifat Finkelman + Dan Hasson - Image 22 of 35
© Aviad Bar Ness
Music Center Tel Aviv-Yafo / Ifat Finkelman + Dan Hasson - Image 24 of 35
© Aviad Bar Ness

Project location

Address:Tel Aviv-Yafo, Israel

Ifat Finkelman
Dan Hasson
ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsCultural ArchitectureTheaters & PerformanceMusic VenueLearningIsrael
Cite: "Music Center Tel Aviv-Yafo / Ifat Finkelman + Dan Hasson" 08 Feb 2025. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1020990/music-center-tel-aviv-yafo-ifat-finkelman-plus-dan-hasson> ISSN 0719-8884

