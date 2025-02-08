Music Center Tel Aviv-Yafo / Ifat Finkelman + Dan Hasson

+ 30

Project Management: Mosdot- The Education, Culture, and Neighborhood Renewal Company in Tel Aviv-Yafo

Principle Project Manager: Eran Tubi ltd.

Contractor: Haim Nizri

Acoustic Consultant: Avi Viks

Signage Design: Michal Sahar and Amir Avraham

City: Tel Aviv-Yafo

Country: Israel

Did you collaborate on this project?

More Specs

Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. The Music Center Tel Aviv-Jaffa is a re-designed Jewish-Arab cultural hub that encourages coexistence through musical education. Situated in the heart of Groningen Garden, it serves diverse young communities in the southern neighborhoods of Tel Aviv-Jaffa. Nestled among eucalyptus trees and constructed in stages, this “garden building” consists of the old wing (1965) — a modernist concrete and silicate structure housing administrative offices, rehearsal halls, and classrooms — and the new wing (1992), which features a lobby, a 385-seat concert hall, and backstage facilities. Originally established as the “Orchestra House,” the building employed a shell and volume approach, with each space defined as a separate acoustic volume. Though it is not listed for municipal preservation, the renovation project seeks to uncover the building’s historical layers and original geometry.

The architectural challenge involved maintaining acoustic qualities while adapting to contemporary programmatic needs, as well as addressing technical and safety issues such as air conditioning and firefighting, all while removing layers added over the years and renewing original finishing materials with minimal additional cladding. As a first stage, a surgical demolition of building parts was performed: the inner and outer silicate walls were restored; decorative elements, provisional galleries, and dropped ceilings were dismantled; concrete ceilings and beams were exposed; additional rooms were removed; and sealed upper stands were reopened.

Embracing a low-budget approach, the new design language employs a sustainable and cost-effective palette of finishes, integrating veneer elements, wood wool paneling, aluminum baffles, and linoleum and rubber flooring. Through a playful combination of materials and colors, each space takes on a unique character.

Despite the distinct architectural characteristics of the two parts of the building, the new design creates a harmonious sequence of interconnected spaces. These are intended to be perceived like musical fragments, where variation serves as a formal technique involving the repetition of material in an altered form. Thus, the classrooms showcase numerous interpretations: their sloped ceilings echo their trapezoid layout to enhance acoustic performance, while a custom-made bench doubles as a storage cabinet. The halls are conceptualized as wooden containers, with the main hall envisioned as a “black box” and the rehearsal halls brightened by daylight.

The lobby of the main hall, which faces the park and serves as a separate entrance during events, provides an open space for gatherings. Its rounded wall is adorned with aluminum pipes, creating an appearance reminiscent of a musical instrument, and corresponding with the linear aluminum baffle ceiling in the classrooms’ corridor.

The Music Center serves as an integrative facility catering to underprivileged populations in Jaffa and youth from around Tel Aviv. Its design appeals to various audiences and accommodates events such as orchestras, dance groups, theater performances, and organizations renting spaces for conferences, which provides essential income for maintenance and program financing. Consequently, the spatial design supports dual purposes, such as rehearsal classes and preschool activities, enabling optimal and efficient use throughout the week. This flexibility extends operating hours into the evening and ensures a continuous community impact.