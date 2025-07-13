+ 38

Text description provided by the architects. The project is situated within West Lane Cultural and Creative Park—formerly a toy factory nestled in an old industrial neighborhood in Xiaoshan District, Hangzhou. Through conceiving a comprehensive brand design solution for the client healing pets, Informal Design aims to create a destination for pet lovers, fostering a warm human-pet community that counteracts the alienation often felt in urban life. The goal is to cultivate a new lifestyle for urban residents and their pets, promoting mutual growth among individuals, dogs, and the bond between humans and their pets.