  • Curated by 韩爽 - HAN Shuang
Community Center, Interior Design
Hangzhou, China
  • Architects: Informal Design
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  300
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2024
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Shui Hei, Rocky
  • Lead Architects: Sheng Wang
Healing pets / Informal Design - Interior Photography, Windows, Beam
© Shui Hei

Text description provided by the architects. The project is situated within West Lane Cultural and Creative Park—formerly a toy factory nestled in an old industrial neighborhood in Xiaoshan District, Hangzhou. Through conceiving a comprehensive brand design solution for the client healing pets, Informal Design aims to create a destination for pet lovers, fostering a warm human-pet community that counteracts the alienation often felt in urban life. The goal is to cultivate a new lifestyle for urban residents and their pets, promoting mutual growth among individuals, dogs, and the bond between humans and their pets.

GlassStoneConcrete

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsPublic ArchitectureCommunityCommunity centerInterior DesignChina

© Shui Hei

Healing pets / Informal 异规设计

