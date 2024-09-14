Vyshyto House / Makhno Studio

+ 55

Houses, House Interiors • Ukraine Architects: Makhno Studio

Year: 2022

Photographs: Yevhenii Avramenko

Manufacturers: Makhno Studio

Text description provided by the architects. The Ukrainian authenticity encoded with the contemporary design and architecture — frequent requests from our clients. We believe that respect for the past is the guarantee of a conscious future. The MAKHNO Studio shares this philosophy, so in the Vyshyto house we tried to reveal the Ukrainian ethnicity once again. Maintain a balance between national self-perfection and modern visual solutions. Create our own unique ornament. In this house intertwined the significance of MAKHNO Studio's contemporary Ukrainian style, the past and the present, and what is very important – the energy of clients, like the ornament on the central case, that repeats throughout the whole house, and the hanging iconic Khmara lamps create the illusion of a sky-like atmosphere. Vyshyto is a home for a large Ukrainian family with a father, mother and four children. The family cherishes the national heritage, so they wanted to see it firmly woven into the DNA of their future home. This becomes clear when first acquainted with the house.

Authentic colors meet the eyes of guests and tell their little stories. We emphasized this with the ornament and our Dido, who protects the home from bad energies. The entrance hall is decorated with a Coral reef table by MAKHNO Studio. Inspired by the shape of the coral reef, it allows you to comfortably probe the surface, leaving there, for example, guests' belongings. The walls of the living room are decorated with authentic Ukrainian artworks. The large room is full of national artifacts, ancient glitz, didukhs and interesting exhibits. The color palette of the entrance room and living room reproduces the colors of national clothes: White and red. Wooden shades add to the space the spirit of nature, an important component of Ukrainian culture. The unique composition of our lamps Khmara prevents incidents and creates a cosy atmosphere of a family circle.

On the same floor is the bedroom of one of the sons, who is seized by the collection of stones. We tried to reach an atmosphere that would fully meet his interests. Makivka's charming lamp dissolves the light from its bottomless holes and strongly breaks the level of the room line. The walls are visually moving thanks to our award-winning 3D Tetrapod tile. Near the bed is hanging our lamp Lakuna. It gives the bedroom a pleasant asceticism, which is reliably hidden in the morning. In the entrance area of the room of another son, we also used the 3D tile Tetrapod in a turquoise shade. Going down the stairs, you will be met with the giant Dido Isho. He is the boy's best friend and reliable guard. At the ceiling the beautiful Kvitka – a lamp that we are growing in our studio. With its warm light, Kvitka saturates the spring comfort for a whole year

The wall next to the bed is decorated with Naruto's favorite heroes, The lamps from the series Crust, which also came out of our studio. The unique national ornament is tenderly fenced with rifle stairs leading to the second floor. The other baby room keeps its commitment to pure white color. The walls are decorated with our tile FlapJack. Its 3D-lacquer texture adds a large volume, deepening the room. In the area of the bed, we have installed the lamps Sopilka from our studio. They charm the room with a gentle harmony of warm light. The next room with a large wood on the wall is a spacious children's living room. The transit zone on the other side of the house could remain unnoticed. But we decided not to hide the stairs, but, on the contrary, to create something bright. That is why the design tube became an expressive source of lighting. These steps lead to an atmospheric library. Here are the straight lines and wood colors, which are seen even in the rails of the cabinet. A special mood is added by the tile Drozh, developed by our studio. If you find the correct book – a comfortable chair near a large window will become a true friend for many hours.

Then the huge room was expanded, and divided into several functional spaces. At the entrance, there is a shelf and a wardrobe for collection items of the master. A comfortable sofa near the central fireplace serves as a zone of rest over which is hanging the customized clay Khmara lamp in a grey color. In the center is located a unique architectural structure made of stone plaster. As if the frigate's wind is hanging a stone cloth around the room and warming the comfort of the fireplace's flame dances. "It may seem that the design is refined in the air, but the process of implementation was extremely difficult. The premise could preserve its function without "a wind", but the efforts made fully justified itself visually, giving the room the necessary accents of freedom."

Next to the window to the terrace is a workspace, as the natural light from the window creates the perfect insolation and makes the working process the most enjoyable as the natural light from the window, which comes to the garden, adds to the thoughts of clarity. While the family is out of home, Dido from the table is careful to keep their business. In the middle of the wooden shelves, there was a black column. An interesting relief texture and matte only emphasize the bold brutality of the architectural solution. In addition, it is also a comfortable room with a pile-spacer.