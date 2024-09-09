Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
© All rights reserved.
Holmwood Farm / RX Architects

Holmwood Farm / RX Architects

  • Curated by Hadir Al Koshta
Residential Architecture, Houses
Wadhurst, United Kingdom
Holmwood Farm / RX Architects - Image 6 of 38
© RX Architects
Holmwood Farm / RX Architects - Exterior Photography
© RX Architects

Text description provided by the architects. Holmwood Farm is an adaption of an existing 1980s rural property – reworked to create a contemporary family home. The site is positioned in a rural setting within the High Weald Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty, set within several acres of land, the property has fantastic views down the valley towards the natural landscape.

The brief was to adapt the run-down 1980s red brick chalet bungalow and to create a contemporary home for family living, providing an open plan and flexible spaces that connect to the landscape and outside spaces. The clients also had a background in landscape design works so had a vision to re-design the gardens to create a better link with the new house and the views beyond with landscaped areas around the house, including a new natural swimming pool.

Holmwood Farm / RX Architects - Interior Photography, Stairs
© Richard Chivers

In reusing the existing structure, it enabled a much more cost-efficient, and sustainable option to adapt the property. The new scheme combines a large solar array, heat pumps, and natural ventilation with newly installed insulation wrapped behind the re-clad elevations, resulting in lower long-term running costs and carbon footprint. The external walls are clad in charred natural timber, with the roof faced in standing seam natural zinc. A polished concrete floor was laid throughout to provide thermal mass, slowly releasing heat output in the window acting as a heat store, whilst remaining cool in the summer. New large-scale flat roof dormers have been added to the existing roof which create generous bedroom spaces and provide fantastic views of the countryside.

Holmwood Farm / RX Architects - Interior Photography, Dining room, Table, Chair
© Richard Chivers
Holmwood Farm / RX Architects - Interior Photography, Living Room, Windows, Table, Chair
© Richard Chivers

The master bedroom is at ground floor level, with double height space, a mezzanine with en suite, and a dressing room tucked away under. The master opens up to the garden and frames a view in the recessed glazed gable, providing shade and shelter, as well as access to the polished concrete terrace and pool area.

Holmwood Farm / RX Architects - Exterior Photography, Windows, Waterfront
© Richard Chivers

