Turbinenhaus / Atelier NU

Architects: Jil Ehrat, Michael Blaser, Yvo Corpataux

City: Derendingen

Country: Switzerland

Text description provided by the architects. The Turbinenhaus is located in the Emmenhof area in Derendingen, directly related to the historical industrial buildings of the former spinning mill to the east and the hydroelectric power plant to the south. It forms the threshold to nature in the west and, together with the residential building in the north, defines the central spinning mill square. The concept and name are derived from the turbine—a machine rotating around a central axis, all-encompassing and in motion.

Reflecting this inspiration, the building features an aluminum facade that takes visual reference from a turbine’s sleek, metallic surface. This facade also acts as a mirror, capturing and reflecting the diverse elements of the surrounding site, from the historic industrial structures to the natural landscape. The reflective quality of the aluminum creates a dynamic interplay of light and shadow, allowing the building to visually merge with its environment while subtly highlighting its form and function.

The building's spaces develop from a rotated inner core outward, with the staircase forming the central torque of the turbine. The apartments are oriented on at least three sides and interlock with the surroundings like blades. The ground floor is public, enlivening the area with a restaurant and commercial spaces based on a flexible floor plan design. Above it, there are 24 apartments in 8 different types, spread over 6 floors. The building's volume and the apartments themselves open towards nature and the canal is made tangible by the split-level apartments on the west side.

The building is topped with a collective attic floor, serving as a garden for various functions. Dense tree plantings support shading and cooling, and communal terraces provide space for social interactions.

Thus, the Turbinenhaus becomes a socially productive place on the site, harmonizing the industrial heritage with contemporary living and the surrounding environment.