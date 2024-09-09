Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
  5. Turbinenhaus / Atelier NU

Turbinenhaus / Atelier NU

Turbinenhaus / Atelier NU - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Federico Farinatti

© Federico Farinatti

  • Curated by Hadir Al Koshta
Residential Architecture, Housing, Apartments
Derendingen, Switzerland
  • Architects: Jil Ehrat, Michael Blaser, Yvo Corpataux
  • City: Derendingen
  • Country: Switzerland
Turbinenhaus / Atelier NU - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Federico Farinatti

Text description provided by the architects. The Turbinenhaus is located in the Emmenhof area in Derendingen, directly related to the historical industrial buildings of the former spinning mill to the east and the hydroelectric power plant to the south. It forms the threshold to nature in the west and, together with the residential building in the north, defines the central spinning mill square. The concept and name are derived from the turbine—a machine rotating around a central axis, all-encompassing and in motion.

Turbinenhaus / Atelier NU - Image 35 of 56
© Federico Farinatti
Turbinenhaus / Atelier NU - Image 50 of 56
Ground Floor Plan
Turbinenhaus / Atelier NU - Interior Photography, Table, Chair, Windows
© Federico Farinatti
Turbinenhaus / Atelier NU - Interior Photography, Windows, Column
© Federico Farinatti

Reflecting this inspiration, the building features an aluminum facade that takes visual reference from a turbine’s sleek, metallic surface. This facade also acts as a mirror, capturing and reflecting the diverse elements of the surrounding site, from the historic industrial structures to the natural landscape. The reflective quality of the aluminum creates a dynamic interplay of light and shadow, allowing the building to visually merge with its environment while subtly highlighting its form and function.

Turbinenhaus / Atelier NU - Image 52 of 56
Mid-Level Floor Plan
Turbinenhaus / Atelier NU - Image 21 of 56
© Federico Farinatti

The building's spaces develop from a rotated inner core outward, with the staircase forming the central torque of the turbine. The apartments are oriented on at least three sides and interlock with the surroundings like blades. The ground floor is public, enlivening the area with a restaurant and commercial spaces based on a flexible floor plan design. Above it, there are 24 apartments in 8 different types, spread over 6 floors. The building's volume and the apartments themselves open towards nature and the canal is made tangible by the split-level apartments on the west side.

Turbinenhaus / Atelier NU - Interior Photography, Facade, Column
© Federico Farinatti
Turbinenhaus / Atelier NU - Interior Photography, Windows, Door, Chair
© Federico Farinatti
Turbinenhaus / Atelier NU - Image 54 of 56
Collective Roof Floor Plan
Turbinenhaus / Atelier NU - Interior Photography, Windows
© Federico Farinatti

The building is topped with a collective attic floor, serving as a garden for various functions. Dense tree plantings support shading and cooling, and communal terraces provide space for social interactions.

Turbinenhaus / Atelier NU - Interior Photography, Chair, Handrail
© Federico Farinatti
Turbinenhaus / Atelier NU - Image 55 of 56
Section
Turbinenhaus / Atelier NU - Image 31 of 56
© Federico Farinatti

Thus, the Turbinenhaus becomes a socially productive place on the site, harmonizing the industrial heritage with contemporary living and the surrounding environment. 

Turbinenhaus / Atelier NU - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Federico Farinatti

Project location

Address:Derendingen, Switzerland

Atelier NU
Materials

GlassConcreteBrick

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousingApartmentsSwitzerland

