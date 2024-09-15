Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
  5. Nolde Museum / ARTANDARCHITECTURE Kirsch Bremer Architekten

Nolde Museum / ARTANDARCHITECTURE Kirsch Bremer Architekten - Exterior Photography, Windows, FacadeNolde Museum / ARTANDARCHITECTURE Kirsch Bremer Architekten - Exterior Photography, Stairs, WindowsNolde Museum / ARTANDARCHITECTURE Kirsch Bremer Architekten - Interior Photography, Living RoomNolde Museum / ARTANDARCHITECTURE Kirsch Bremer Architekten - Exterior Photography, Windows, FacadeNolde Museum / ARTANDARCHITECTURE Kirsch Bremer Architekten - More Images+ 33

  • Curated by Hadir Al Koshta
Cultural Architecture, Museums & Exhibit
Neukirchen, Germany
Nolde Museum / ARTANDARCHITECTURE Kirsch Bremer Architekten - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Klaus Frahm

Text description provided by the architects. Renovation and development of the home and studio of Ada and Emil Nolde - The clear conservation approach is expressed in the focus on intimacy and spaciousness - to bring the studio and living atmosphere of Ada and Emil Nolde's lifetime back to life. As far as is possible in terms of its use as an exhibition building, the original state of the building will be restored (master plan of 1937).

Nolde Museum / ARTANDARCHITECTURE Kirsch Bremer Architekten - Exterior Photography, Windows, Brick, Facade
© Klaus Frahm
Nolde Museum / ARTANDARCHITECTURE Kirsch Bremer Architekten - Image 30 of 38
Ground Floor Plan
Nolde Museum / ARTANDARCHITECTURE Kirsch Bremer Architekten - Exterior Photography, Stairs, Windows
© Klaus Frahm

The building volume will be returned to its original proportions. The silhouette of the cistern and the two chimneys will be reconstructed. Nolde's color design concept for the residential wing is reconstructed following the original version and, like the functional geometry of the living spaces, makes clear Nolde's reference to the architectural language of "Neues Bauen".

Nolde Museum / ARTANDARCHITECTURE Kirsch Bremer Architekten - Interior Photography, Windows
© Klaus Frahm
Nolde Museum / ARTANDARCHITECTURE Kirsch Bremer Architekten - Image 32 of 38
Section 1
Nolde Museum / ARTANDARCHITECTURE Kirsch Bremer Architekten - Interior Photography, Living Room
© Klaus Frahm
Nolde Museum / ARTANDARCHITECTURE Kirsch Bremer Architekten - Windows
© Klaus Frahm

The staircase in the intermediate wing will be dismantled and the historic connecting staircase between the residential floors in the hallway will be reinstated in a contemporary design. The spatial proportions and lighting conditions in Emil Nolde's studio will be restored by raising the floor to its original height and reinstating the window openings. By opening up into a contemporary spatial sequence and formulating a new subtle layer in a reduced formal language, the residential and studio building will be subtly yet powerfully transformed.

Nolde Museum / ARTANDARCHITECTURE Kirsch Bremer Architekten - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Klaus Frahm

The central approach of the renovation and further development by Kirsch Bremer is to transfer and continue the Foundation's reappraisal of Nolde's Nazi-influenced past in recent years, the open communication in the concept for the new version of the house: the rooms are opened up, the view is unobstructed, previously concealed references are made transparent and revealed, a new layer is established. The Nolde Residence and Studio House will remain atmospherically authentic and at the same time be transformed into a museum of the future.

Nolde Museum / ARTANDARCHITECTURE Kirsch Bremer Architekten - Exterior Photography, Windows
© Klaus Frahm

Project location

Address:Neukirchen, Germany

ARTANDARCHITECTURE Kirsch Bremer Architekten
Materials

WoodBrick

Materials and Tags

Cite: "Nolde Museum / ARTANDARCHITECTURE Kirsch Bremer Architekten" 15 Sep 2024. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1020923/nolde-museum-artandarchitecture-kirsch-bremer-architekten> ISSN 0719-8884

