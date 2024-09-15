Nolde Museum / ARTANDARCHITECTURE Kirsch Bremer Architekten

+ 33

Text description provided by the architects. Renovation and development of the home and studio of Ada and Emil Nolde - The clear conservation approach is expressed in the focus on intimacy and spaciousness - to bring the studio and living atmosphere of Ada and Emil Nolde's lifetime back to life. As far as is possible in terms of its use as an exhibition building, the original state of the building will be restored (master plan of 1937).

The building volume will be returned to its original proportions. The silhouette of the cistern and the two chimneys will be reconstructed. Nolde's color design concept for the residential wing is reconstructed following the original version and, like the functional geometry of the living spaces, makes clear Nolde's reference to the architectural language of "Neues Bauen".

The staircase in the intermediate wing will be dismantled and the historic connecting staircase between the residential floors in the hallway will be reinstated in a contemporary design. The spatial proportions and lighting conditions in Emil Nolde's studio will be restored by raising the floor to its original height and reinstating the window openings. By opening up into a contemporary spatial sequence and formulating a new subtle layer in a reduced formal language, the residential and studio building will be subtly yet powerfully transformed.

The central approach of the renovation and further development by Kirsch Bremer is to transfer and continue the Foundation's reappraisal of Nolde's Nazi-influenced past in recent years, the open communication in the concept for the new version of the house: the rooms are opened up, the view is unobstructed, previously concealed references are made transparent and revealed, a new layer is established. The Nolde Residence and Studio House will remain atmospherically authentic and at the same time be transformed into a museum of the future.