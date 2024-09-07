Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily, part of DAAily platforms AG 2008-2024
Circular and Demountable Office Building Omega / EVA architecten

Circular and Demountable Office Building Omega / EVA architecten - Image 2 of 14Circular and Demountable Office Building Omega / EVA architecten - Image 3 of 14Circular and Demountable Office Building Omega / EVA architecten - Image 4 of 14Circular and Demountable Office Building Omega / EVA architecten - Interior Photography, Dining room, Table, Chair, FacadeCircular and Demountable Office Building Omega / EVA architecten - More Images+ 9

  • Curated by Hadir Al Koshta
Offices, Commercial Architecture
Hendrik-Ido-Ambacht, The Netherlands
Circular and Demountable Office Building Omega / EVA architecten - Image 2 of 14
© Sebastian van Damme

Text description provided by the architects. Situated on the new Ambachtsezoom business park, we designed a circular wooden office building. The building is located next to the entrance to the business park and is enclosed by a green border of mature trees.

Circular and Demountable Office Building Omega / EVA architecten - Image 3 of 14
© Sebastian van Damme

The circular and energy-positive wooden office building is the new home of PCS gebouwautomatisering. The main structure consists of wooden columns, beams and CLT floors. Stability is obtained from a concrete core. A freely divisible floor plan is created around this core, with a podium with grandstand stairs for consultation and presentations in the heart. The building is energy-positive: it generates all of its own energy needs (including the user part), plus a little more. In addition, CO2 is stored by using a large amount of wood.

Circular and Demountable Office Building Omega / EVA architecten - Image 4 of 14
© Sebastian van Damme
Circular and Demountable Office Building Omega / EVA architecten - Interior Photography, Dining room, Table, Chair, Facade
© Sebastian van Damme

The building is circular and demountable, except for the non-demountable parking basement. The main supporting structure, waterproof shell, structural design, installations and all materials used can be separated from each other, making them easy to replace or reuse. To make this possible in the future, all materials have been included in a materials passport. Materials such as PVC, glue, sealant and polyurethane were avoided and no composite products were used.

Circular and Demountable Office Building Omega / EVA architecten - Image 8 of 14
© Sebastian van Damme

The building was designed as a two-story volume that was lifted from the ground level to enable parking under the building and out of sight. The asymmetrically lifted volume offers space for a sheltered roof garden. A recognizable and covered entrance was left at the end of the volume. The introduction of a transparent facade with rounded corners gives the building an all-round character. Overhanging facade bands vary in depth depending on the orientation and therefore also serve as sun protection and limit the energy demand in the summer. The top of these bands is provided with a specially composed herb mix that attracts bees, butterflies and other insects.

Circular and Demountable Office Building Omega / EVA architecten - Exterior Photography, Windows
© Sebastian van Damme

Project location

Address:Hendrik-Ido-Ambacht, The Netherlands

Cite: "Circular and Demountable Office Building Omega / EVA architecten" 07 Sep 2024. ArchDaily.

