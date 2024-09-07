BETA House / Mariana Orsi Arquitetura + Design

+ 25

Houses • Ribeirão Preto, Brazil Architects: Mariana Orsi Arquitetura + Design

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 445 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2024

Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project Florense AWH Esquadrias , Arter Atelier , Babá Materiais de Construção , Casa Rara Acabamentos , Design Brasil Mobiliário , Marcenaria Arantes Manufacturers:

Lead Architect: Mariana Orsi

Executive Design And Detailing: Sara Peres

Detailing And Compatobilization: Yane Gomes

Construction Monitoring: Anderson Simões

Structural Project: Daniel Freitas

Hydraulic Design: Lucineia

Electrical Design: David Moura (PREVIATTO)

Lighting Design: Mariana Orsi

Work / Technical Manager: Mariana Orsi

City: Ribeirão Preto

Country: Brazil

Text description provided by the architects. Casa Beta was born during the 2020 pandemic, the result of a lot of natural inspiration. During this period, people looked for spaces in their own homes to decompress. Any contact with the outside world was the house's most coveted desire. Those who lived in apartments were frantically looking for a way to literally have their feet on the ground, on the land, in the water, with their face in the sun and nature within their minimal reach. Many left their apartments in search of a home with integrated spaces and directly connected to nature.

Casa Beta was born, permeated with plants that, in the four corners, formed the living pictures of a pulsating, airy and happy home. The horizon was its only limit.

The House was built with all social and intimate spaces facing the open view of a natural reserve surrounding the condominium. The services faced the facade bordering the neighboring lot. The intention was to bring the horizon and nature into the spaces and leave sensations alive even in the circulation. The privileged corner lot made this feat possible, successfully completing the initial decompression proposal.

In environments facing the sun, we use brise-soleil, maintaining permeability and ventilation. The floors feature solid concrete slabs, with the ground floor having an apparent and original part. A metal fence that received growing vegetation replaced the left sidewall. It also has lush landscaping.

The delicate implementation resulted in a large balcony and a garden that hugs the house, joining the local forest.