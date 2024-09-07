Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
  BETA House / Mariana Orsi Arquitetura + Design

BETA House / Mariana Orsi Arquitetura + Design

BETA House / Mariana Orsi Arquitetura + Design - Interior Photography, Table, Chair

Ribeirão Preto, Brazil
  Architects: Mariana Orsi Arquitetura + Design
  Area:  445
  Year:  2024
  Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Florense, AWH Esquadrias, Arter Atelier, Babá Materiais de Construção, Casa Rara Acabamentos, Design Brasil Mobiliário, Marcenaria Arantes
  Lead Architect: Mariana Orsi
  Executive Design And Detailing: Sara Peres
  Detailing And Compatobilization: Yane Gomes
  Construction Monitoring: Anderson Simões
  Structural Project: Daniel Freitas
  Hydraulic Design: Lucineia
  Electrical Design: David Moura (PREVIATTO)
  Lighting Design: Mariana Orsi
  Work / Technical Manager: Mariana Orsi
  City: Ribeirão Preto
  Country: Brazil
BETA House / Mariana Orsi Arquitetura + Design - Exterior Photography, Facade
© Felipe Araujo

Text description provided by the architects. Casa Beta was born during the 2020 pandemic, the result of a lot of natural inspiration. During this period, people looked for spaces in their own homes to decompress. Any contact with the outside world was the house's most coveted desire. Those who lived in apartments were frantically looking for a way to literally have their feet on the ground, on the land, in the water, with their face in the sun and nature within their minimal reach. Many left their apartments in search of a home with integrated spaces and directly connected to nature.

BETA House / Mariana Orsi Arquitetura + Design - Interior Photography, Table, Chair
© Felipe Araujo
© Felipe Araujo
BETA House / Mariana Orsi Arquitetura + Design - Image 28 of 30
Isometric
Isometric
BETA House / Mariana Orsi Arquitetura + Design - Interior Photography, Dining room, Table, Lighting, Chair, Countertop
© Felipe Araujo
© Felipe Araujo

Casa Beta was born, permeated with plants that, in the four corners, formed the living pictures of a pulsating, airy and happy home. The horizon was its only limit.

BETA House / Mariana Orsi Arquitetura + Design - Interior Photography, Dining room, Table, Chair
© Felipe Araujo
© Felipe Araujo
BETA House / Mariana Orsi Arquitetura + Design - Interior Photography, Dining room, Table, Chair
© Felipe Araujo
© Felipe Araujo

The House was built with all social and intimate spaces facing the open view of a natural reserve surrounding the condominium. The services faced the facade bordering the neighboring lot. The intention was to bring the horizon and nature into the spaces and leave sensations alive even in the circulation. The privileged corner lot made this feat possible, successfully completing the initial decompression proposal.

BETA House / Mariana Orsi Arquitetura + Design - Interior Photography, Dining room, Table
© Felipe Araujo
© Felipe Araujo
BETA House / Mariana Orsi Arquitetura + Design - Image 21 of 30
Planta - Pavimento térreo
Planta - Pavimento térreo
BETA House / Mariana Orsi Arquitetura + Design - Interior Photography
© Felipe Araujo
© Felipe Araujo

In environments facing the sun, we use brise-soleil, maintaining permeability and ventilation. The floors feature solid concrete slabs, with the ground floor having an apparent and original part. A metal fence that received growing vegetation replaced the left sidewall. It also has lush landscaping.

BETA House / Mariana Orsi Arquitetura + Design - Exterior Photography, Garden
© Felipe Araujo
© Felipe Araujo

The delicate implementation resulted in a large balcony and a garden that hugs the house, joining the local forest.

BETA House / Mariana Orsi Arquitetura + Design - Image 7 of 30
© Felipe Araujo
© Felipe Araujo

Mariana Orsi Arquitetura + Design
Cite: "BETA House / Mariana Orsi Arquitetura + Design" [Casa Beta / Mariana Orsi Arquitetura + Design] 07 Sep 2024. ArchDaily.

