Transforming Balconies and Loggias into Livable Spaces

Urban expansion and increasing population density have fuelled a growing demand for outdoor areas in multi-story apartments, as residents seek to stay connected with nature without leaving home. This trend reflects the challenges of modern urban life, where access to nature is often limited, and public green spaces are increasingly scarce. In this context, features like balconies, loggias, and winter gardens stand out as attractive solutions, offering private spaces for relaxation and enjoyment amidst the hustle of city life. In addition to enriching the urban experience, these spaces enhance the quality of life, providing a personal refuge amidst the urban landscape.

When glazed, they not only form an effective barrier against cold, wind, noise, dirt and pollution, but the glazing also contributes to a more pleasant indoor climate by creating a climatic buffer zone. This allows residents to enjoy these outdoor areas for extended periods throughout the year, keeping them functional and inviting even on both cold and hot days. The inclusion of features like floor-to-ceiling glass and transparent railings allows residents to enjoy nature with minimal obstructions. This clever design creates a comfortable, stable microclimate year-round, blending outdoor living with indoor comfort in all seasons.

Solarlux offers a variety of transparent sliding and slide-and-turn-systems that can be adapted to meet the specific needs of any project. They can be completely transparent or framed, depending on the desired aesthetic and functional requirements. One of the main advantages is that they can be adapted to existing parapets, making them ideal for renovation projects as well as new constructions. Designed to meet strict sound insulation requirements, with maximum sound insulation values reaching up to 30 dB, this ensures that even in densely populated areas, residents can enjoy a quiet living environment without sacrificing the benefits of outdoor spaces.

The case studies below demonstrate how Solarlux systems can transform balconies and loggias into functional and habitable spaces that increase living comfort, adapt to climatic conditions, and integrate sustainable design principles. Whether through climatic peculiarities in Belgium, flexible and green living in Amsterdam, or noise protection in Germany, these projects showcase the versatility and benefits of modern balcony glazing solutions:

This project, located in Hasselt, the capital of Limburg, is an exemplary model of urban densification while improving the quality of life. The architects of Atelier Kempe Thill integrated large balconies covering about a third of the living space in the 9-story building. These balconies, surrounded by the Proline S Mega system with floor-to-ceiling glazing, transform into "winter gardens," creating a climate protection zone. The open and airy facade design puts the building's large volume into perspective, integrating it with the area's surroundings without disrupting visual coherence. On the other hand, the contrast with the adjacent historic and imposing building is accentuated, highlighting the uniqueness of the space and emphasizing the park's special nature.

The deep roofing reduces the overheating of living spaces in summer. In winter, when the sun is low, they are additionally warmed. The Proline S Mega Sliding System withstand high wind pressure, and this was crucial given the proximity to the North Sea and frequent winter storms. By rethinking the proportion of indoor and outdoor space, the project offers a suburban living experience in a dense urban environment, with the winter gardens enhancing living comfort by providing a protected outdoor area that can be used in varying weather conditions.

In the transforming industrial neighborhood of Buiksloterham in Amsterdam, the Stories building stands out as an example of sustainable urban living. Designed by Olaf Gipser Architects, this 13-story hybrid building with a wooden structure incorporates deep steel facades with plant niches and winter gardens. The building's design has sustainability as a central principle, integrating elements such as floating gardens that serve as habitats for local biodiversity and contribute to urban greenery. The facades are composed of prefabricated wooden elements with 300 mm thermal insulation and floor-to-ceiling wooden windows. These components are protected by pre-grayed, thermally treated spruce slats with fire retardant, designed to withstand the harsh North Sea climate. A two-meter-deep steel structure, paired balconies, and six-meter-high plant niches run along the facade, housing multi-trunk trees surrounded by shrubs, herbs, and grasses. On the north side, the structure is shallower, with a depth of 1.5 meters, and is covered by climbing vegetation. From the inside, these green niches resemble small floating gardens, while from the street, the steel facade gives the building an elegant and light appearance that changes with the seasons due to the different colors of the foliage.

The transparent balcony glazing, which can be opened, accentuates the structure's delicacy, creating a vibrant facade in combination with the vertical railings. The Solarlux sliding systems used in the project allow residents to almost completely open and close their balconies, operating on the principle of sliding and turning, supporting the building's concept of flexible living spaces that adapt to changing weather conditions. A total of twelve configurations of the Proline T systems from Solarlux were used, installed on the parapet or extending to full room height. This includes, for example, variants in which the glass elements can be "moved" over both corners, allowing the previously protected balcony to be fully opened on all sides.

This project is a response to the growing housing shortage in urban areas, particularly those exposed to high levels of noise pollution. Located on a challenging site in Köln, near traffic and industrial noise sources, the project is a collaborative effort between four housing cooperatives from Cologne, resulting in 206 rental apartments distributed across four sections of the building, varying in size. Each apartment is designed with a 2-meter-wide loggia on the sunny but noisy south side or outdoor seating on the quieter north side, and almost all units benefit from a dual orientation, which further enhances the living experience. The architects from Lorber Paul Architekten overcame the challenges of the narrow 265-meter-long site, bordered by the busy Raderthal belt, by creating floor plans that orient the apartments towards both the sunny but noisy south side and the peaceful northern courtyards.

Vorgebirgsgärten incorporates Solarlux systems to deliver high levels of acoustic protection, ensuring outdoor spaces remain functional despite the surrounding noise pollution—a critical factor for promoting a healthy living environment in densely populated urban settings. The project utilizes Proline modular systems, which not only mitigate noise but also provide effective protection against wind and harsh weather, allowing balconies to be comfortable and usable throughout the year. Additionally, the glazing systems contribute to the building's overall energy efficiency by serving as a thermal buffer, further enhancing indoor comfort and reducing energy consumption.

Transforming balconies and loggias into winter gardens through the use of full-height glazing or solid glass railings represents a significant advancement in urban residential design. By increasing living comfort, extending the usability of outdoor spaces, and providing protection against environmental factors, these systems meet the growing demand for high-quality outdoor spaces in densely populated cities. Solarlux's innovative solutions offer architects and developers the flexibility to create habitable spaces that meet the needs of modern urban living, whether in new constructions or renovation projects.

