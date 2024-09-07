Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
BPM Architecture Agency / BPM Architectes - Exterior Photography, Windows, FacadeBPM Architecture Agency / BPM Architectes - Image 3 of 24BPM Architecture Agency / BPM Architectes - Interior Photography, Kitchen, ChairBPM Architecture Agency / BPM Architectes - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Table, Beam, ChairBPM Architecture Agency / BPM Architectes - More Images+ 19

Bordeaux, France
BPM Architecture Agency / BPM Architectes - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© 11H45

Text description provided by the architects. In Bordeaux, the project by BPM Architects is a rehabilitation and elevation initiative. For its new premises, BPM Architects envisioned a workspace, a research, and a reflection area. The agency designed the building's architecture, planned the interior layout, and oversaw the construction of this project, which embodies its expertise. The decision was made to densify and renovate on an urban scale by elevating the existing building.

BPM Architecture Agency / BPM Architectes - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Table, Shelving, Chair
© 11H45
BPM Architecture Agency / BPM Architectes - Interior Photography, Table, Chair
© 11H45
BPM Architecture Agency / BPM Architectes - Image 22 of 24
Floor Plan
BPM Architecture Agency / BPM Architectes - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Table, Beam, Chair
© 11H45

The chosen construction model aligns with the goals of energy transition and sustainable building. Over 70% of the structural elements in the elevation are made of wood framing, contributing to a positive carbon footprint for the construction. The concrete structure of the base transitions to a wooden structure starting from the second floor. In addition to the qualities of this material (thermal and health comfort, environmental respect, etc.), this choice reduces the load on the existing foundations and enables construction in an urban environment.

BPM Architecture Agency / BPM Architectes - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Chair
© 11H45
BPM Architecture Agency / BPM Architectes - Image 24 of 24
Section
BPM Architecture Agency / BPM Architectes - Interior Photography, Windows, Facade
© 11H45

The building's inertia is provided by the original stone base (stone facade and concrete structure). The use of wood wool for facade insulation (wood framing) offers the project significant thermal comfort. At the top level, ventilation was addressed by installing skylights and provisions for potential ceiling fans. The curtain wall facade minimizes thermal losses, made possible by the North/Northeast and Northwest orientation. The reuse of existing materials and equipment is part of a reuse approach and aligns with a frugal design philosophy.

BPM Architecture Agency / BPM Architectes - Image 3 of 24
© 11H45

Project gallery

Project location

Address:Bordeaux, France

About this office
BPM Architectes
Office

Materials

WoodGlassConcrete

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsOfficesFrance

Materials and Tags

