World
The Atrium University Library / SCAU

The Atrium University Library / SCAU - Exterior Photography, Windows

Library
Montpellier, France
The Atrium University Library / SCAU - Exterior Photography, Windows
© Takuji Shimmura

Text description provided by the architects. The project aims to materialize two paradoxical but coexisting visions of learning practices.

The Atrium University Library / SCAU - Exterior Photography
© Takuji Shimmura
The Atrium University Library / SCAU - Image 33 of 38
Upper Ground Floor Plan
The Atrium University Library / SCAU - Exterior Photography, Facade
© Takuji Shimmura

On the three open plan and orthonormal upper floors, there are the fewest possible structural constraints, flat surfaces open to appropriation and learning as a mental voyage, above ground.

The Atrium University Library / SCAU - Interior Photography
© Takuji Shimmura
The Atrium University Library / SCAU - Image 37 of 38
Section
The Atrium University Library / SCAU - Interior Photography
© Takuji Shimmura
The Atrium University Library / SCAU - Interior Photography
© Takuji Shimmura

In contrast, on the floors below, the topography of a rolling, twisting, and folding landscape, echoes learning more about its physicality and materiality, by engaging the body's movement in its environment.

The Atrium University Library / SCAU - Image 9 of 38
© Takuji Shimmura

Linking these two worlds are split and folded sheets of concrete.

The Atrium University Library / SCAU - Exterior Photography, Facade
© Takuji Shimmura

Project location

Address:Montpellier, France

About this office
SCAU
Materials

GlassSteelConcrete

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsCultural ArchitectureLibraryFrance

Cite: "The Atrium University Library / SCAU" 05 Sep 2024. ArchDaily.

Top #Tags