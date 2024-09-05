The Atrium University Library / SCAU

+ 33

More Specs

Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. The project aims to materialize two paradoxical but coexisting visions of learning practices.

On the three open plan and orthonormal upper floors, there are the fewest possible structural constraints, flat surfaces open to appropriation and learning as a mental voyage, above ground.

In contrast, on the floors below, the topography of a rolling, twisting, and folding landscape, echoes learning more about its physicality and materiality, by engaging the body's movement in its environment.

Linking these two worlds are split and folded sheets of concrete.