Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily, part of DAAily platforms AG 2008-2024 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Community
  4. South Korea
  5. KEPCO Community Lounge / STUDIO I'll

KEPCO Community Lounge / STUDIO I'll

Save

KEPCO Community Lounge / STUDIO I'll - Image 2 of 18KEPCO Community Lounge / STUDIO I'll - Interior Photography, ChairKEPCO Community Lounge / STUDIO I'll - Interior Photography, TableKEPCO Community Lounge / STUDIO I'll - Image 5 of 18KEPCO Community Lounge / STUDIO I'll - More Images+ 13

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Community, Offices
Beobwon-ro, South Korea
  • Architects: STUDIO I'll
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  319
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2024
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Donggyu Kim
  • Design Team: STUDIO I’ll / Kim Hee One, Han Duck Ku
  • Client: Korean Electric Power Corporation (KEPCO)
  • City: Beobwon-ro
  • Country: South Korea
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
KEPCO Community Lounge / STUDIO I'll - Image 2 of 18
© Donggyu Kim

Text description provided by the architects. When I first visited the site, I felt overwhelmed. The entrance from the parking lot was elevated, exposing the interior, and the multipurpose hall's waiting area was always crowded—unsuitable for relaxation or community activities.

Save this picture!
KEPCO Community Lounge / STUDIO I'll - Image 13 of 18
© Donggyu Kim
Save this picture!
KEPCO Community Lounge / STUDIO I'll - Interior Photography, Chair
© Donggyu Kim
Save this picture!
KEPCO Community Lounge / STUDIO I'll - Image 17 of 18
Plan

To address this, we designed partitions that allow for a smooth flow of space without crossing sightlines. The partition heights vary depending on their location, and the tops are softly connected to create natural, fluid movement throughout the area.

Save this picture!
KEPCO Community Lounge / STUDIO I'll - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Windows
© Donggyu Kim
Save this picture!
KEPCO Community Lounge / STUDIO I'll - Image 18 of 18
Iso
Save this picture!
KEPCO Community Lounge / STUDIO I'll - Interior Photography, Table
© Donggyu Kim
Save this picture!
KEPCO Community Lounge / STUDIO I'll - Image 5 of 18
© Donggyu Kim

We used different materials on each side of the partitions, adding visual variety for those seated. Some partitions also include built-in bookshelves, enhancing the space's functionality.

Save this picture!
KEPCO Community Lounge / STUDIO I'll - Image 6 of 18
© Donggyu Kim

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:Beobwon-ro, South Korea

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
STUDIO I'll
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsPublic ArchitectureCommunityOfficesSouth Korea
Cite: "KEPCO Community Lounge / STUDIO I'll" 02 Sep 2024. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1020663/kepco-community-lounge-studio-ill> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream

Top #Tags