JD House / Studio Arthur Casas

Houses • Praia da Baleia, Brazil Architects: Studio Arthur Casas

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 965 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2020

Photographs Photographs: Leonardo Finotti

Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project Manufacturers: Core , Eurocentro , ICC Escadas , Marvelar , Ornare , Pedras Bellas Artes , Tresuno , Uniflex

Lead Architect: Arthur Casas

Design Team: Eduardo Mikowski, Gabriel Ranieri, Rafael Palombo, Claire Dayan, Victória Chaves, Alexandra Kayat, Ana Beatriz Braga, Camilla Dall’Oca

Construction: MCF Construtora

Lighting Design: FOCO

Landscape Design: Gil Fialho

Installations: Zamaro

Air Conditioning: Logiproject

Structures: Benedicts

City: Praia da Baleia

Country: Brazil

Text description provided by the architects. Overlooking the sea, a sand-colored volume mimetically accommodates itself amidst the lush green vegetation, in full integration with nature. Facing the Baleia beach, on São Paulo coast, JD House is the ideal spot for a family composed of a couple and their 4 adult sons to meet each other and rest. The clients, who are used to hosting friends and tend to visit the coast weekly, desired spacious and private environments -- although still connected to the natural surroundings. To achieve this, a large span in the living room was designed, with only one circular pillar at its end, supporting the entire slab and the external cover cantilever. The result brings a great visual permeability inside out: both beach and dense lateral landscaping seem to penetrate the residence, as interior and exterior are well connected. To solve this structural challenge, we designed a large inverted prestressed beam, which also serves as a guardrail for the upper floor suites.

As a way to further expand the social area, the space introduces different ceiling heights. In the center of the space, on a double height, a skylight zenithal opening illuminates the suspended white wall, radiating natural light throughout the room. Connecting the three floors, the striking wooden staircase is defined by the rhythm of vertical metal struts along its entire length. The surrounding area is complemented by normal height, in an inviting mood. On one side, right in the access to the residence, there is a home theater room, delimited by an amorphous wooden piece of furniture that resembles a sculpture; on the other side, there is a dining room, surrounded by wooden fins that allow natural ventilation and follow the ceiling’s alignment. With a minimalist decor, the selection of neutral-tones furniture allows nature to assume a leading role at the space. Stone, wood, linen, metal, velvet and suede are some of the textures that blend in harmony in the environment. In the composition between national design and imported pieces, the highlight goes to the Rino dining table - designed by Arthur Casas for Etel - and to the Shorty sofa - designed by Vladimir Kagan. At the front of the house, covered by a pergola, a generous veranda and a swimming pool make up the outdoor area, where it is possible to contemplate the landscape. As a protection solution for this terrace, retractable awnings were inserted inside the structure, which allows full sunlight entrance when retracted. The landscaping was designed to blend with the restinga, a typical coastal vegetation

The lower floor of the house has a games room, with home theater, spa and two guest suites with a private garden. The upper floor has four suites distributed by its extension, in addition to the master suite in front of the house, with a direct view to the beach. The concrete brick facade allows easy maintenance, in addition to offering a dynamic look: each floor is covered by a different piece in beige tones, in order to highlight the volumes of the house. Upper floor has horizontal pieces, while ground floor has vertical prism pieces. The flooring is almost completely defined by the same surface: the Limestone Mont Dore stone, with the exception of wet areas and stairs. The materiality is complemented by wood: oak is present in the ceilings, stairs and inside the fins of the dining room; Accoya, a resistant wood to the weather condition on the coast, is present in the front panels, folding doors and the fin linings.