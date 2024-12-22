Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily, part of DAAily platforms AG 2008-2024 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Brazil
  5. JD House / Studio Arthur Casas

JD House / Studio Arthur Casas

Save

JD House / Studio Arthur Casas - Exterior PhotographyJD House / Studio Arthur Casas - Interior Photography, Living Room, Table, WindowsJD House / Studio Arthur Casas - Exterior Photography, ChairJD House / Studio Arthur Casas - Exterior PhotographyJD House / Studio Arthur Casas - More Images+ 18

  • Curated by Susanna Moreira
Houses
Praia da Baleia, Brazil
  • Architects: Studio Arthur Casas
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  965
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2020
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Leonardo Finotti
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Core, Eurocentro, ICC Escadas, Marvelar, Ornare, Pedras Bellas Artes, Tresuno, Uniflex
  • Lead Architect: Arthur Casas
  • Design Team: Eduardo Mikowski, Gabriel Ranieri, Rafael Palombo, Claire Dayan, Victória Chaves, Alexandra Kayat, Ana Beatriz Braga, Camilla Dall’Oca
  • Construction: MCF Construtora
  • Lighting Design: FOCO
  • Landscape Design: Gil Fialho
  • Installations: Zamaro
  • Air Conditioning: Logiproject
  • Structures: Benedicts
  • City: Praia da Baleia
  • Country: Brazil
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
JD House / Studio Arthur Casas - Exterior Photography
© Leonardo Finotti

Text description provided by the architects. Overlooking the sea, a sand-colored volume mimetically accommodates itself amidst the lush green vegetation, in full integration with nature. Facing the Baleia beach, on São Paulo coast, JD House is the ideal spot  for a family composed of a couple and their 4 adult sons to meet  each other and rest. The clients, who are used to hosting friends and tend to visit the coast weekly, desired spacious and private  environments -- although still connected to the natural surroundings. To  achieve this, a large span in the living room was designed, with only one  circular pillar at its end, supporting the entire slab and the external cover  cantilever. The result brings a great visual permeability inside out:  both beach and dense lateral landscaping seem to penetrate the  residence, as interior and exterior are well connected. To solve this structural challenge, we designed a large inverted prestressed beam, which also serves as a guardrail for the upper floor suites.

Save this picture!
JD House / Studio Arthur Casas - Exterior Photography
© Leonardo Finotti
Save this picture!
JD House / Studio Arthur Casas - Image 22 of 23
Plan - Ground Floor
Save this picture!
JD House / Studio Arthur Casas - Interior Photography, Living Room, Garden
© Leonardo Finotti

As a way to further expand the social area, the space introduces different ceiling heights. In the center of the space, on a double height, a  skylight zenithal opening illuminates the suspended white wall,  radiating natural light throughout the room. Connecting the three floors,  the striking wooden staircase is defined by the rhythm of vertical metal  struts along its entire length. The surrounding area is complemented by  normal height, in an inviting mood. On one side, right in the access to  the residence, there is a home theater room, delimited by an amorphous  wooden piece of furniture that resembles a sculpture; on the other side,  there is a dining room, surrounded by wooden fins that allow natural  ventilation and follow the ceiling’s alignment. With a minimalist decor,  the selection of neutral-tones furniture allows nature to assume a leading  role at the space. Stone, wood, linen, metal, velvet and suede  are some of the textures that blend in harmony in the environment. In the  composition between national design and imported pieces, the  highlight goes to the Rino dining table - designed by Arthur Casas for  Etel - and to the Shorty sofa - designed by Vladimir Kagan. At the front  of the house, covered by a pergola, a generous veranda and a  swimming pool make up the outdoor area, where it is possible to  contemplate the landscape. As a protection solution for this terrace,  retractable awnings were inserted inside the structure, which allows full  sunlight entrance when retracted. The landscaping was designed to  blend with the restinga, a typical coastal vegetation

Save this picture!
JD House / Studio Arthur Casas - Interior Photography, Living Room, Table, Windows
© Leonardo Finotti

The lower floor of the house has a games room, with home theater, spa  and two guest suites with a private garden. The upper floor has four  suites distributed by its extension, in addition to the master suite in front  of the house, with a direct view to the beach. The concrete brick facade  allows easy maintenance, in addition to offering a dynamic look: each  floor is covered by a different piece in beige tones, in order to highlight  the volumes of the house. Upper floor has horizontal pieces, while  ground floor has vertical prism pieces. The flooring is almost completely  defined by the same surface: the Limestone Mont Dore stone, with the  exception of wet areas and stairs. The materiality is complemented by  wood: oak is present in the ceilings, stairs and inside the fins of the  dining room; Accoya, a resistant wood to the weather condition on the  coast, is present in the front panels, folding doors and the fin linings. 

Save this picture!
JD House / Studio Arthur Casas - Interior Photography, Living Room
© Leonardo Finotti

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
Studio Arthur Casas
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesBrazil
Cite: "JD House / Studio Arthur Casas" [Casa JD / Studio Arthur Casas] 22 Dec 2024. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1020647/jd-house-studio-arthur-casas> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream
In alliance with Architonic
Check the latest Sofa BedsCheck the latest Sofa BedsCheck the latest Sofa Beds

Check the latest Sofa Beds

Check the latest Sofas And Corner ConfigurationsCheck the latest Sofas And Corner ConfigurationsCheck the latest Sofas And Corner Configurations

Check the latest Sofas And Corner Configurations

Top #Tags